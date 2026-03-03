Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
9h

Is President Trump the biblical end times "antichrist?" It's a legitimate question to ask! Many believe that he is. His name doesn't calculate numerically to 666 in Hebrew (an alphanumeric language). I personally don't believe that he is. However, his behavior is certainly consistent with that of a forerunner prototype antichrist.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
9h

It’s amazing that you bring up this point. What the hell is wrong with you? Which side do you live on? I would’ve thought that you were Christian, however, I think you’re nothing more than a troublemaker. You are a harbinger of doom. You are dark. The dark forces it’s horrible around your mind must be bath. The negativities that comes out of you is tremendous. You are certainly knows the light of God. God forgive you!

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture