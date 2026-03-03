For large numbers of Muslims all over the world, the fact that Donald Trump is leading an attack on Iran is evidence that the Islamic apocalypse is upon us. I realize that this may sound crazy to many of you, but this is what they actually believe. In Islamic theology, there is a shadowy figure known as “the Dajjal” that rises during the end times. According to Wikipedia, “the Dajjal” roughly corresponds to the figure of the Antichrist in the Christian faith…

Al-Masih ad-Dajjal (Arabic: الْمَسِيحُ الدَّجَّالُ, romanized: Al-Masih ad-Dajjal, lit. ‘the deceitful Messiah‘),[1]otherwise referred to simply as the Dajjal, is an antagonistic figure in Islamic apocalyptism who will pretend to be the promised Messiah and later claim to be God, appearing before the Day of Judgmentaccording to the Islamic eschatological narrative.[1][2]The Dajjal is not mentioned in the Quran, but he is mentioned and described in the Hadith.[1]Corresponding to the Antichrist in Christianity, the Dajjal is said to emerge out in the East, although the specific location varies among the various sources.[3]

There is nobody in the world that Shiite Muslims hate more than Donald Trump.

And so it shouldn’t be any surprise that many of them have started to believe that Trump is “the Dajjal”…

But a Fox News Digital investigation reveals that, for certain hardline Shiite ideologues, including in the U.S., this is not an ending but a prophetic showdown that will usher in the arrival of the “Mahdi,” a messiah, according to Islamic eschatology, or the theology of end times. In this prophecy, Mahdi will emerge to battle Dajjal, the Islamic equivalent of the Antichrist, in a final battle of Armageddon. For many of these ideologues, President Donald Trump is Dajjal.

Yes, a lot of them really do believe this.

And this is not a recent phenomenon.

More than a year ago, a senior cleric in Iran preached a sermon in which he boldly declared that “the Dajjal” is Trump…

A senior cleric appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader suggested in a sermon on Friday that US president Donald Trump was the one-eyed Islamic equivalent of the Antichrist prophesied to menace humanity around judgment day. “He is completely one-eyed, and this is a sign of the end times,” Seyyed Hassan Ameli told congregants in a sermon for Islamic Friday prayers according to the Tehran-based Didban News website.

Now that war has erupted, Muslims all over the world are having debates about whether Trump is “the Dajjal” or not.

This is particularly true in Shiite communities.

To many Shiites, the rise of the Dajjal is a sign that the Mahdi is about to reappear…

In the Twelver denomination of Shīʿa Islam, one of the signs of the reappearance of the Mahdi whom Twelvers consider to be their 12th Imam from the Ahl al-Bayt (“People of the Household”), is the advent of the Dajjal.[39] “Whoever denies al-Mahdi has denied God, and whoever accepts al-Dajjal has denied God (turned an infidel).” This Shīʿīte ḥadīth attributed to Muhammad strongly emphasizes the return of Dajjal and the event of the reappearance of the Mahdi.[40]

This is why many of those that are currently running Iran do not fear this war.

They have actually been looking forward to exactly this sort of a scenario. Once the Dajjal rises, the Mahdi is supposed to return during a time of great chaos and war…

Before his reappearance (Arabic: ظهور, romanized: ṭuhūr), the world will plunge into chaos, where immorality and ignorance will be commonplace, the Qur’an will be forgotten, and religion will be abandoned.[58] There will be plagues, earthquakes, floods, wars and death.[63]

Of course it isn’t just Shiite Muslims in Iran that believe this nonsense.

Fox News actually discovered that this ideology is being preached at a Shiite mosque in northern Virginia…

At a recent Friday sermon at a local Shiite mosque in northern Virginia, an imam closed prayer with an earnest plea, before war broke out in Iran: “May Allah destroy all the nonbelievers – or kafiroon or munafiqoon,” he said, using Arabic words that refer to “nonbelievers” and “hypocrites.” He asked for this victory “before the arrival of Imam Mahdi.” Fox News Digital observed the sermon and also witnessed a special table of honor in the middle of the mosque’s main prayer hall, featuring framed photos of Khamenei embracing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah, also killed by Israel for orchestrating terrorist attacks.

Even though the United States and Israel clearly have the upper hand in this war so far, many Shiites fully expect the tide to turn once the Mahdi shows up.

Apparently the Mahdi’s army is supposed to travel from Iran to Syria where the Mahdi will join forces with Jesus. Then the Mahdi is supposed to kill the Dajjal in the land of Israel…

In the majority Sunni sect and the minority Shiite sect of Islam, clerics describe the Mahdi’s army traveling from modern-day Iran to Damascus, Syria, where Jesus would appear at the Umayyad Mosque and pray behind the Mahdi. The Mahdi’s forces would battle Dajjal in Syria and kill him in Lod, Israel, conquering the world. Days ago, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency repeated the end-times narrative, quoting Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, claiming the regime is the “government of Imam Mahdi” and its anti-U.S. “resistance is the path to hastening his reappearance.”

I know that this sounds like a bunch of nonsense, but many Shiites take this stuff very, very seriously.

And a lot of them are entirely convinced that now is the time for these things to happen.

So they aren’t going to just lay down their arms and give up, because they are expecting the Mahdi to show up on a white horse at any moment.

Of course all of the chaos that we are witnessing is happening at a time when there have been all sorts of strange signs in the heavens.

On Tuesday, a blood moon eclipse will appear over parts of North America, Australia and New Zealand…

North America, Australia and New Zealand will be treated to a rare total lunar eclipse on Tuesday known as a “blood moon”. As the full moon dips into the planet’s shadow it will change colour to a “deep and coppery red”, says astrophysicist Dr Rebecca Allen of Swinburne University. It will be the last time people will get to see this celestial phenomenon for nearly three years.

All throughout human history, blood moon eclipses have been considered to be very ominous signs.

A lot of people will be looking up into the sky and wondering what this could mean.

We were warned that war with Iran was coming, and now it is here.

I believe that a lot more death and destruction is coming.

The Shiite leaders of Iran will fight like mad because they believe that the Mahdi will soon come riding to their rescue.

Of course that isn’t going to happen, and millions of Shiite Muslims will be deeply disillusioned once all of this is finally over.

