Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
2m

That's funny, where have I heard that before?

Reply
Share
Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
just now

You don’t seriously believe the lies and disinformation coming from Trump or Netanyahu do you? When did you have the lobotomy????

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture