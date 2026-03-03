There are a lot of people out there that seem to think that the nuts that are currently running Iran are good people that always tell the truth and that we can always trust them to do the right thing. But of course there is no government on the entire planet that always tells the truth and that always does the right thing. The Shiite radicals that have been imposing tyranny on the Iranian people for decades truly believe that their version of Islam will rule the entire world, and they will literally do anything in pursuit of that goal. We have already seen that they are willing to gun down tens of thousands of their own people. So it shouldn’t exactly be a shock that they haven’t been telling us the truth about their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Earlier today, the IDF announced that it has destroyed a secret compound in Iran known as “Minzadehei” that was being used “by a group of nuclear scientists who operated to develop a key component for nuclear weapons”…

This is a major bombshell, and we deserve some answers.

Exactly what was being produced at this facility?

And how long has it been operational?

In recent days there has been so much debate in the western world about whether Iran really was close to developing nuclear weapons or not.

What was going on at this compound could be the key to settling that debate.

Within the past 24 hours, the war with Iran has gone to an entirely new level.

Just hours ago, the IDF bombed the building where Iran’s Assembly of Experts had assembled to elect the nation’s new supreme leader…

Israeli forces “flattened” a building where Iran’s 88-member Assembly of Experts had gathered to select the regime’s next supreme leader, according to Israeli officials and regional reports. “We wanted to prevent them from picking a new supreme leader,” an Israeli defense official told Axios shortly after pinpoint strikes leveled the building. Video posted on X showed rubble where the building once stood. The attack came as the powerful regime body was counting votes, hoping to select a supreme leader to replace Ali Khamenei after his death during the opening salvo of the U.S.-Israeli operation against the Iranian regime. The assembly claimed just hours earlier that it “won’t take long” to select a successor, though that process is likely at a standstill in the wake of Israel’s operation. While it remains unclear how many Iranian leaders were in the building and how many regime officials the strike killed, Fox News reported that “multiple Iranian officials responsible for counting the votes of the Supreme Council were killed,” while Israeli journalist Amit Segal said “the council secretary was killed and the ballot box was burned” in the strike.

This was essentially the equivalent of bombing the Vatican while cardinals are electing the next pope.

It is an extremely solemn ceremony for the Shiites in Iran, and so this surprise attack is something that they will never forget.

Personally, I have no idea why Iranian leaders thought that it would be safe to gather in one place.

Did they actually believe that they could hold this vote without the U.S. and Israel finding out about it?

In addition to hitting the building where the Assembly of Experts had assembled, the IDF bombed a number of other key government buildings as well…

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran, the military said Tuesday, saying that around 100 fighter jets dropped over 250 bombs on the complex as the joint US-Israeli bombing campaign and Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone launches continued into their fourth day, wounding 12 people in Israel. The buildings targeted in the complex included Iran’s presidential bureau, the headquarters of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a compound used by Iran’s “most senior forum” for meetings, and an “institution for training Iranian army officers,” according to the IDF. “The leadership complex of the terror regime is one of the most secured assets in Iran and spans many streets in the heart of Tehran,” the military said, describing it as the “most important and central headquarters for the Iranian terror regime.”

The Israelis are not messing around this time.

And now that Hezbollah has started firing missiles into Israel, IDF forces have begun moving deeper into southern Lebanon…

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have instructed their military to “advance and seize additional strategic high ground” in Lebanon, after forces unleashed a wave of attacks on the country this week. The Defense Minister said that he and Netanyahu called on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “prevent fire and protect the Israeli border communities” in a video address on Tuesday. “The IDF operated overnight and continued taking control of the area,” the minister said, adding, “the IDF continues to act forcefully against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.”

Needless to say, U.S. forces have been very active too.

According to U.S. Central Command, our bombers and fighters have struck approximately 1,700 Iranian targets so far…

The US military has hit an additional roughly 700 targets in Iran since Sunday and has introduced new bombers and fighter aircraft to the operation, a fact sheet released on Tuesday said. US Central Command said Tuesday that more than 1,700 targets have been struck throughout the operation dubbed Operation Epic Fury. As of Sunday, more than 1,000 targets had been struck. A listing of US assets involved also added B-1 Bombers, long-range B-52 bombers, and F-15 fighter jets.

The U.S. and Israel are absolutely pummeling Iran.

But the Iranians are far from done.

They have been hitting targets all over the Middle East, and many Israelis were quite shocked when Iranian munitions started raining down right in the heart of Tel Aviv.

We have known for a long time that a “final showdown” with Iran was coming.

Hours ago, President Trump declared that it is “too late” for talks with Iran.

The U.S. and Israel are going for it. Regime change is the goal, and the Iranians are going to pull out all the stops in a desperate attempt to survive.

