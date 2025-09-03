The month of September has certainly begun with quite a bang. Yesterday, I listed 18 things that are going to happen during September and the early portion of October, and now we have another item to add to that list. On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron just announced that he will co-chair “the Conference on the Two-State Solution” at the United Nations in New York City on September 22nd. According to Macron, the objective of the conference is to “rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution”…

I just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Together, we will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22. The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement. Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution—the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians. This will require the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilization mission in Gaza. We are also working to ensure that, the day after, Hamas is disarmed and excluded from any governance of Gaza, that the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened, and that the Gaza Strip is fully reconstructed. No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince—momentum that many partners have already joined. See you in New York on September 22. Together, let us make this Conference on the Two-State Solution a decisive turning point for peace and security for all in the region.

Did you notice that Macron repeatedly capitalized “Two-State Solution” in his message?

He is very serious about what he is trying to accomplish.

And I don’t think that it is just a coincidence that this conference falls on the exact day when Rosh Hashanah begins.

Everything that these people do is for a reason, and things are lining up just as they have planned.

It is expected that a long list of western countries will officially recognize a Palestinian state at this conference, and that list just got even longer with the addition of the nation of Belgium…

Belgium will recognize the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announces. “Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government,” Prevot writes on X. In July, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN meeting, due to be held from September 9 to 23 in New York. More than a dozen other Western countries have since called on others to do the same.

We have never seen such a vigorous push for a Palestinian state.

But it appears that top Palestinian officials will not be able to attend the conference, because the Trump administration is refusing to issue visas to them.

Many prominent world leaders are very angry about this. One of them is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fuming after the Trump administration blocked Palestinian Authority (PA) leaders from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York scheduled for later this month. PA leader Mahmoud Abbas is not being issued a visa to enter US soil (along with his delegation), as retribution for his leading the charge in support of a Palestinian state, and for waging a ‘lawfare campaign’ against Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. Erdogan said this only plays into Israel’s hands, which is busy conducting “massacres” and “cruelty” in Gaza. The move “does not fit the United Nations’ raison d’etre,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight after leaving China, where he attended the SCO Tianjin Summit 2025. “The decision needs to be urgently revised. The United Nations General Assembly exists for the issues of the world to be discussed and for solutions to be found,” he said.

The Trump administration does not want western countries to formally recognize a Palestinian state until the war in the Middle East is over and Hamas is completely defeated.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly warned that recognizing a Palestinian state now would be a huge gift to Hamas.

At this moment, tens of thousands of IDF reservists are reporting for duty, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel is entering the “decisive stage” in the war against Hamas…

The prime minister and IDF chief vowed Tuesday to press on with the war against Hamas, as the Israel Defense Forces called up tens of thousands of reservists for the impending conquest of Gaza City. Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the war was entering its “decisive stage,” while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told troops that the Gaza City campaign was already moving forward and that operations would be intensified and expanded. “We will not stop the war until we defeat this enemy,” Zamir said during a visit to central Israel’s Nachshonim base, where he spoke with newly mobilized reservists and personnel from the Technological and Logistics Directorate.

It does not appear that this war is going to end any time soon.

So those that are anticipating that there will be an international consensus on recognizing a Palestinian state this month are going to be disappointed.

But once the war is over, the U.S. and Israel will be ready to negotiate.

It is at that stage that I believe that a Palestinian state will be formally established.

Needless to say, when that occurs it will be a very clear sign that everything is about to change.

Many of us have been writing about this for years, but unfortunately global leaders don’t listen to people like us.

They are absolutely determined to impose a “Two-State Solution”, and I believe that it won’t be too long before they are finally able to achieve that goal.

