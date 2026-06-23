Most people living in the western world have no idea how close we are to a nuclear showdown with Russia. During the late stages of the Biden administration, there was talk that the U.S. could give Ukraine long-range missiles that could be used to hit cities deep inside Russian territory. Thankfully, the Biden administration decided not to do that because that could have potentially put us right on the brink of nuclear war. Now here we are less than two years later, and it appears that western powers have decided to cross that line. Long-range western missiles are being fired deep into Russian territory, and the Russians are extremely upset about this.

For example, long-range missiles were used to strike a manufacturing facility in the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday…

Ukraine’s military said Monday that it carried out a missile attack against a manufacturing plant in the city of Voronezh that it claims produces electronic components for the Russian military. Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that significant damage was inflicted on a local “production facility.” He later said at least five people were killed and dozens of others were wounded, but did not provide further details about the extent of the damage. “The majority of the plant’s employees managed to reach the shelter in time and remained unharmed, despite the severe damage to the building,” Gusev wrote in a post on Telegram.

The specific type of long-range missile used in that attack has not been confirmed. Some are suggesting that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used, while others are suggesting that this was the very first time that AGM-188A Rusty Dagger missiles provided by the United States have been fired into Russia…

While Ukrainian officials did not specify the weapon used, some reports suggest British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were involved, while Russian sources claim the strike marked the debut of the U.S.-made AGM-188A ‘Rusty Dagger’. The Rusty Dagger is a new air-launched standoff munition with a range over 930 km, designed for Ukraine under the U.S. ERAM program. Neither Ukraine nor the U.S. has confirmed its use, leaving the weapon type unverified.

In either case, this represents a major escalation in the war.

Then on Tuesday, the Russians reported that their air defense systems had successfully destroyed five British Storm Shadow cruise missiles…

Russian air defense forces destroyed five Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 drones of the armed forces of Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. “Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, five UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 462 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said.

In the past, the Russians have warned that whoever provides long-range missiles that are capable of hitting Russian cities to Ukraine would become a direct party to the war.

Now that such missiles are being fired deep into Russian territory, the Russians have a decision to make.

If they do nothing, the long-range missiles will just keep coming.

If they launch strikes at those that are providing the missiles, they risk sparking a nuclear war.

Apparently intelligence officials in Latvia are convinced that Russia is preparing for some sort of action…

Latvian intelligence is warning that Russia is preparing possible military provocations against the Baltic states or Poland, including drones, missiles or other hybrid attacks, in an effort to pressure NATO countries to stop supporting Ukraine. “We see indications that Russia is preparing military provocations against the Baltic countries or Poland — not a conventional war, because Russia is not capable of that right now, but hybrid attacks, such as missiles, drones or other actions designed to send a signal: stop supporting Ukraine, or you will have your own problems,” Latvian intelligence told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been threatening Belarus, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that if Belarus comes under attack the response could potentially include the use of nuclear weapons…

He noted that Russia and Belarus have had a security guarantees treaty in force since March 2025 under the Union State framework. The pact treats an attack on either Russia or Belarus as an attack on the Union State and allows both sides to use all available military and technical means, including nuclear weapons, to repel aggression and threats to their sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Because of the war in the Middle East, a lot of people out there have kind of forgotten about the conflict in Ukraine.

But the truth is that it has reached a very dangerous stage, and Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to believe that NATO is actively preparing for war with Russia…

Western nations are no longer hiding their preparations for war with Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said, adding that NATO and EU leaders are using “false claims” about the supposed ‘Russian threat’ to justify rampant militarization. Putin made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony in the Kremlin for graduates of Russia’s military, security, and law enforcement academies, saying NATO’s posture has shifted from supporting Kiev with weapons and funding to outright preparations for war.

As I have stated before, I am convinced that this is going to be a very big story during the second half of this year.

Of course the crisis in the Middle East will continue to be a very big story as well.

According to one local resident that lives in northern Israel, until Monday “there wasn’t a single day without fire”…

In Israel’s northern-most town, Daniel Dorfman knows his pizza shop will be mostly empty all day, just like it has been for weeks. A few customers dine at two tables in the corner. The rest of the restaurant, much like the town it’s in, is deserted. Perched on a finger of land that pokes into Lebanon, Metula is usually crowded with tourists this time of year. Built more than 130 years ago, the town was once called “Europe” for the hotels and restaurants that lined its main street, HaRishonim Street, named for the pioneers who founded the community. The announcement of a new US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday – the latest in a string of such proclamations dating back to November 2024 – was met with skepticism and sarcasm in the town. “What ceasefire?” said Dorfman. “Until yesterday there wasn’t a single day without fire. All day, interceptions overhead, explosions, drones, artillery. I’ve lost count of how many times we’ve been told there’s a ceasefire. It never really is.”

Many had been hoping that this ceasefire with Hezbollah would finally be the one that held.

But it was inevitably doomed too, and on Tuesday there were multiple clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah…

Israel’s military said soldiers in the Ali al-Taher ridge area, just east of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, fired at “four Hezbollah terrorists riding a bulldozer and a motorcycle” who posed a threat. It added that the group had crossed into the Israeli-declared “security zone” in southern Lebanon and ignored warning shots from the soldiers. The Israeli military also said that, in a separate incident, soldiers struck a “cell of armed terrorists” north of the security zone. It released a photo that it said showed one of the men holding a rifle.

There will never be permanent peace between Israel and Hezbollah.

And there will never be permanent peace between Israel and Iran either.

Earlier today, there were reports that three major Iranian banks had just been hit with severe cyberattacks…

Iran’s state-owned banking technology provider says attacks disrupted services at Bank Melli, Bank Saderat and Bank Tejarat. This had prompted a temporary suspension of all card-related operations at the three banks to prevent further unauthorised access, the company told state TV, with cybersecurity teams working to restore normal operations. The company’s public relations head said ATM services, point-of-sale terminals and mobile applications linked to card systems were all affected.

No matter how much President Trump and his team may try, the truth is that the war in the Middle East is far from over.

But for the moment, IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi and his minions are going to try to squeeze as much out of the negotiations as they can without giving anything up…

Opening the Strait of Hormuz for a 60 day period is the only really significant concession that Iran has made.

But as they have shown, they can close it again at any moment.

No matter how long the talks go, the Iranians are never going to compromise on the most important issues.

They have made this abundantly clear.

At some point the talks will break down again, and that means that more conflict is inevitable.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.