Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Lamestream media not covering. First I hear of this news.

And, re: Iran, some guy on Substack bet me burgers from Culvers (he wanted McDonald's) that Iran would be over in April or May, I forget.which.

Either way we're into June. Either way, he was so wrong! I forgot his name. Lol

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Drue Brainard's avatar
Drue Brainard
5h

Wars and rumors of wars. Digital ID and money by the end of this year. Quantum computing. Famine, pestilence, and everything converging. USA going down. He is right at the door. MARANATHA!

An exciting time to be alive.

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