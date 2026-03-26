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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
12h

While energy scarcity and resulting high fuel cost is likely in Europe, I do not see that same result to be much of an issue for the US. Yes, much. of the world will have to employ rationing or behavior adaptations to align with shortages. But I doubt that we in USA will bee so afflicted....

The US is pumping as much oil today as ever before AND we now have expansion of Venezuelan oil to help keep supplies level. Prez Trump has said he might institute export restrictions on US produced oil and LNG if needed to prevent US from suffering shortages.

Repairs and expert management of Venezuelan oil is returning after twenty year absence resulting in growing quantities that will only keep expanding. Extra oil production will help those in our hemisphere make up for short supplies of Persian production and may help out allies in Asia (Japan, Philippines, S. Korea, Australia, Kiwi-land, etc.)

But I still believe each of us must prepare as if we knew there will be “bad times” soon. As I try to tell my family: as a result of creeping inflation, nothing you need to buy will ever be as cheap as it is today. So if you can afford it and store it long term, and know that you will need it….. go ahead and buy it now.

I am more concerned with inflation and a weakening economy than I am by the oil supply issues created by the Persian dust-up now in progress. Inflation, due to our govt ‘s profligate spending, may unite with world wide recession (a result of oil shortages) and other nations’ raging inflation. Even with ample petroleum supplies, the US is not immune from being pulled into a world-wide economic recession. Also, bank failures elsewhere will affect our banks due to interlocking nature of banks having bought other nations bonds and derivatives.

So, the oil shortages are not trivial, but are not the wolf at the front door that many in the US think it is.

Folks, keep on prepping….. like your life depends upon it.

Because it does.

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
10h

We the people didn’t have any say in any of this

The wealthy will still stay wealthy

The poorer will suffer AS ALWAYS

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