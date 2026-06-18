Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2h

It sounds more like a memorandum of misunderstanding by your telling, but I'm starting to warm up to it.

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Mac Daddy's avatar
Mac Daddy
42m

Nothing resolved? Maybe that's the plan.

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