Why is there so much excitement about an agreement with Iran that literally resolves none of the key issues that the two sides were fighting about? The long-term status of the Strait of Hormuz is not resolved. The war between Israel and Hezbollah is not resolved. Nobody seems to have any idea where the 300 billion dollar “investment fund” for Iran is going to come from, and none of the nuclear issues that this war was supposedly about in the first place have been resolved either. So what in the world did the “Memorandum of Understanding” actually accomplish?

Yes, the “Memorandum of Understanding” is supposed to open up the Strait of Hormuz for a period of 60 days.

But as I pointed out a few days ago, Iranian leaders have told us over and over again that once the 60 day period has ended, a “maritime service fee” will be imposed on all ships that travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Any ships that are not willing to pay up will have to face the wrath of the Iranian military.

But U.S. officials are telling us an entirely different story…

Trump stressed the strait will be “permanently toll-free.” Vice President JD Vance told CNBC in a Monday interview that it would remain “toll-free for the long term.” Iran has insisted it intends to collect maritime service fees, not tolls. The charges would offset the cost of services provided, including navigational assistance, vessel insurance, and environmental protection measures jointly administered by Iran and Oman, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency late last month.

So what will it be?

Will the Strait of Hormuz be “permanently toll-free” like U.S. officials are telling us, or will the Iranians collect “service charges” once the 60 day negotiation period is over?

This is something that definitely goes in the “unresolved” column.

Vice-President JD Vance is insisting that unless the Iranians agree to make the Strait of Hormuz toll-free on a permanent basis, there is “not going to be a final deal”…

The Strait of Hormuz will also be discussed during the 60-day negotiation window established by the memorandum of understanding, Vance said. Iran and the Gulf Coast Coalition will figure out a proper security framework for the waterway, but said if Iran tries to propose tolls, “there’s not going to be a final deal.”

Now that the 60 day negotiation period has begun, commercial vessels are supposed to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz freely, but the Iranians are still requiring them to submit an application with the Persian Gulf Waterway Administration…

Commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz must submit their application to the Persian Gulf Waterway Administration, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) channel reported on Thursday, citing Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The Persian Gulf Waterway Administration has been instructed to respond promptly to the applications to achieve the goals of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed this week by Washington and Tehran. No fees will be charged for applications for 60 days, added IRIB, and any fees will be covered by the Iranian government.

It is going to take a very long time before traffic through the Strait returns to pre-war levels.

Before the war, about 130 commercial vessels passed through the Strait each day.

On Thursday, just 14 commercial vessels passed through the Strait…

Anyone that assumes that global energy markets are going to immediately bounce back is just being delusional.

The Memorandum of Understanding also calls for a 300 billion dollar investment fund for the reconstruction of Iran…

As he touted a newly signed memorandum of understanding with Iran, President Donald Trump slammed former President Barack Obama for giving Iran $1.7 billion in “green cash” as part of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that Trump ripped up. Yet Trump’s preliminary deal to end the U.S. war in Iran is under scrutiny for providing Iran a potentially much larger financial windfall in the form of a $300 billion redevelopment fund. The memorandum of understanding Trump signed June 17 with Iran has raised questions about the funding sources for the Iranian redevelopment fund ‒ and whether the U.S. could end up being on the hook for it. Trump insists no U.S. dollars will go into the fund, but he has not identified which countries or private entities will cover the costs.

The Iranians are insisting that the U.S. is responsible for making sure that this element of the Memorandum of Understanding is fulfilled.

But President Trump is claiming that not a single penny from the United States will go into this fund.

So where in the world is the money going to come from?

The Saudis are insisting that they have not committed any money.

Until someone commits some cold, hard cash, this appears to be some sort of a mirage that was designed to get the Iranians to sign the deal.

I am going to put this one in the “unresolved” category as well.

Meanwhile, fighting continues to rage between Israel and Hezbollah.

Every single day Hezbollah is firing off more rockets, and today was no different…

Several rockets were fired by Hezbollah at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon a short while ago. The IDF says some of the rockets were intercepted while others struck near the forces.

The Iranians could get Hezbollah to stop, but they won’t do that.

Instead, they are threatening to pull out of the Memorandum of Understanding if Israel will not withdraw all troops from southern Lebanon…

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman warned Thursday that a continued IDF presence in southern Lebanon would mean the “annulment” of the memorandum of understanding it signed with the United States, as Israel doubled down on its plans to keep troops in the area amid its ongoing conflict with the Hezbollah terror group. Speaking to the Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese news outlet Al Akhbar, Esmaeil Baghaei said the continuation of Israel’s offensive would be a violation of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran that was signed this week. “It was not acceptable for us to abandon our brothers in Lebanon,” the spokesman said. “We cannot talk about ending the war while parts of Lebanese territory remain under the occupation of the Zionist entity. As long as the occupation continues, it can be said that the war is still in place and has not ended in essence.”

The Iranians truly believe that the Memorandum of Understanding requires all Israeli forces to be removed from Lebanon.

U.S. officials disagree, and of course the Israelis do not feel bound because they have not signed anything.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again reaffirmed his stance that the IDF is not going anywhere…

“Just as we restored security and prosperity to the Gaza envelope, so we will restore security and prosperity to the northern communities,” Netanyahu said at a road inauguration event on Thursday night. “This requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it dictates that we will not withdraw from there as long as Israel’s security needs require it.”

And the IDF has just put out a map that shows exactly where Israeli troops will be remaining…

For its part, the IDF published an updated map of its security zone in the territory, showing that troops had advanced deeper in recent months. “IDF soldiers are stationed in the designated area of operation in southern Lebanon and will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents,” the military said in a statement. Stretching east to west, the deployment line on the map runs up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep from the border into Lebanese territory.

Iran desperately wants to use the leverage that they have with President Trump to force Israel out of Lebanon.

But there is no way that is going to happen, and so the fighting will continue.

In fact, there has been more fighting between the IDF and Hezbollah as I have been writing this article…

This is yet another matter that we can add to the “unresolved” list.

Of course the nuclear issues are the most important unresolved matters, and none of those issues were settled by the Memorandum of Understanding.

The nuclear issues are supposed to be resolved during the 60 day negotiation window, but due to the fighting in Lebanon the Iranians are apparently threatening to completely cancel those talks…

Israeli forces aren’t going to move.

So now we shall see if the Iranians follow through on their threats.

I keep warning that the Great Middle East War is not done, and I am not the only one.

Surprisingly, something that Ari Fleischer posted on X on Wednesday really resonated with me…

He is right.

Iran War Three does appear to be inevitable.

Of course all of these smaller wars are all part of the Great Middle East War that has been raging for more than two and a half years.

A lot of people out there are convinced that the “Memorandum of Understanding” has magically made everything all better, but it doesn’t even resolve any of the most important issues.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because the craziness in the Middle East will soon escalate to yet another new level of insanity.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.