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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
3h

I find this so sad about children going hungry. Here in the United States it makes me sick at food banks with mothers weighing 3 and 4 hundred pounds cause u know who’s getting food. A lot of females just keep having babies thinking the system will always be there. It was made to tide u over not living on it forever and keep having babies. I have family members that has done that and it makes me so angry. I will have to die on top of the ground cause I’m not getting inside no underground room.

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
4h

These are the things Yeshua (Jesus) said would happen before His return, and I believe His return is very, very near.

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