Do they actually think that their plan will work? During this election, women overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris and men overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump. So now some liberal women have decided that it is time for a nationwide sex strike in order to punish men for voting for Trump. Yes, they are quite serious about this…

Liberal women have sworn to go on sex strike over Donald Trump’s election win. Mr Trump swept to victory in Tuesday’s presidential race that Democrats cast as a referendum on abortion rights and protections for women.

So let me get this straight. In order to “punish” us, these women are going to quit engaging in sexual immorality and start acting like chaste conservative Christian women?

And since they won’t be having sex, liberal women won’t be having as many abortions either.

I think that we can all live with that.

The women that are going on strike are taking inspiration from the “4B movement” in South Korea…

In short, the 4B movement is a vow to swear off men. It is called the 4B movement because in Korean, the four tenets each begin with bi, which means no, according to a paper published by two South Korean researchers at Yonsei University’s Institute of Humanities.

Apparently there are four primary pillars of the “4B movement”…

No marriage (Bihon): Advocates believe marriage often limits a woman’s independence, as it traditionally assigns her the role of caregiver and homemaker. No childbearing (Bichulsan): This principle opposes the societal expectation for women to bear and raise children, arguing that motherhood can trap women in lifelong caregiving roles. No dating (Biyonae): The 4B Movement views dating as reinforcing male-centered dating norms and pressures that can compromise a woman’s autonomy and emotional well-being. No close relationships with men (Biyeonae): The movement encourages women to form supportive, empowering friendships with other women rather than depend on male companionship.

Since the 4B movement began, the fertility rate in South Korea has fallen dramatically, and it is now the lowest in the entire industrialized world.

In fact, it is being projected that the population of South Korea could be cut in half by the end of this century if current trends continue.

So this type of thinking has had a dramatic impact on that nation.

In addition to South Korea, major sex strikes have been instituted in many other countries around the world in recent years…

Sex strikes are a form of protest more widespread than the 4B movement, have taken place in countries around the world including Colombia, Kenya, Liberia, Italy, the Philippines, South Sudan and Togo. They also have an ancient pedigree, Aristophanes’ comedy Lysistrata famously telling how Athenian women conspired to deny their men sex in order to end the Peloponnesian War.

Apparently many women consider the complete rejection of all men to be a radical form of “female empowerment”…

While the 4B Movement may seem radical to some, it emphasizes a message of female empowerment through non-conformity and a rejection of prescribed gender roles. For many women in the U.S. and abroad, it represents a way to prioritize self-determination, foster communities with other women, and question societal norms around marriage and motherhood.

Can you imagine what would happen if all men and all women decided to embrace this type of ideology?

We would have no marriages, no families, no children and no future.

It is literally a suicidal ideology.

But right now a lot of liberal women are absolutely determined to exercise their power any way that they can. On TikTok, large numbers of young liberal women are posting videos in which they pledge to be celibate…

In one video shared on TikTok, a young woman pledges to go celibate and encourages others to delete dating apps in order to “exercise sovereignty” over their bodies. “As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” she says. “So I highly encourage any other women who are single and still care about progressing women’s rights and still fighting for our bodily autonomy to do the same. Delete your dating apps.” The woman also encourages others to seek out their female friends for comfort “if you need somebody to cuddle” and describes the 4B movement, which originated in South Korea, as a “point of inspiration”.

Apparently the issue of abortion is motivating a lot of these young women to embrace the 4B movement, and some of them are promising to abstain from sex until a new president is elected in 2028…

“Men will always be against women,” read the caption in one TikTok video of a young woman crying in a car, encouraging women to join the 4B movement. “Women are just as capable to be presidents as a man.” In another video, a woman says that “for the next four years I am going to abstain from sex with men”. A separate video was captioned: “I think it’s time for American women to participate in our own 4B movement.” Many of the videos addressed concerns over abortion, which was on the ballot in 10 states and was central to the Harris campaign.

So what happens if a Republican is elected in 2028?

Will these young women remain celibate until 2032?

Personally, I seriously doubt that any of these women were dating Trump voters.

So it won’t be conservative men that they are hurting.

Instead, it will be liberal men that will be losing out on sex, and most of them probably voted for Harris anyway.

But that isn’t stopping these young women from pretending that their newfound celibacy will severely punish their political opponents…

“As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” one woman said in a video posted on TikTok. “So I highly encourage any other women who are single and still care about progressing women’s rights and still fighting for our bodily autonomy to do the same. Delete your dating apps.” “All I have to say is good luck getting laid,” said another TikTok user through mocking laughter. “Especially in Florida, because me and my girlies are participating in the 4B movement.”

They don’t seem to understand that many of us that are conservative are absolutely thrilled that large numbers of single liberal women have decided to stop sleeping around.

If we could get the entire country to abstain from sex outside of marriage, that would be wonderful.

Of course that is not going to happen.

I just wish that we could get more people to understand that when we do things the right way we will be blessed, and when we do things the wrong way we will be cursed.

And as a nation we have definitely been under a curse in recent years.

So I am all in favor of this nationwide sex strike by liberal women. May it last as long as possible.

