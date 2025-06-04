It is often said that actions speak louder than words, and the actions that the Iranians have been taking are very clear. If they planned to make a peace deal with President Trump, they wouldn’t be feverishly moving air defense systems around the nuclear facilities that they would be required to dismantle as a part of that peace deal. The Iranians have already decided what they are going to do, but they are going to stretch the peace talks out for as long as possible in order to buy a little bit more time.

President Trump acknowledged that the Iranians have been “slowwalking their decision” in a post that he just made on his Truth Social account, and he also warned that the U.S. is expecting “a definitive answer in a very short period of time”…

I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields. We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!

Reading that last sentence should chill all of us to the core.

The clock is ticking my friends.

Many believe that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities will be the spark that begins the kinetic phase of World War III.

I really wish that Iran would just accept the deal that Trump is offering.

But instead, the Iranians are making preparations for the war that they apparently believe is coming…

Iran is strengthening its air defense systems amid preparations for the possibility of an American or Israeli attack on the country’s nuclear infrastructure should nuclear negotiations fail, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. “We are witnessing an impressive improvement in the capabilities and competence of the country’s air defense system,” Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri reportedly said in May, adding that Iran’s military has seen a “multi-fold increase in investments.” “The enemies of the Iranian nation should understand that any violation of our airspace will cause them significant harm,” he added.

If the Iranians intended to accept Trump’s deal and dismantle their nuclear facilities, there would be no need to protect them.

So the fact that they are moving more air defense systems around those nuclear facilities should deeply alarm all of us…

According to Western intelligence assessments and security analysts’ investigation of satellite imagery, Iran appears to have relocated several anti-aircraft missile launchers to positions close to key nuclear sites like Natanz and Fordow, the report says.

President Trump recently made it abundantly clear that unless Iran agrees to end uranium enrichment there will be no deal…

“Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!”

Of course the Iranians continue to make it abundantly clear that they will never agree to this. In fact, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi just said that this is Iran’s “red line”…

“Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line. This is a reality that all countries have accepted. Enrichment has now become a matter of national pride and honor for Iranians.”

And Ayatollah Ali Khamenei just delivered a defiant speech during which he stated that the U.S. “cannot do a damn thing” to stop the Iranians from enriching uranium…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a fiery speech on Wednesday, condemning U.S. demands over its nuclear program as “rude” and “insolent,” and accusing Washington of trying to block Iran’s progress and self-sufficiency. He warned that the United States “cannot do a damn thing”.

He is calling Trump’s bluff.

But Trump isn’t bluffing.

Perhaps the Iranians think that Trump is like Obama and Biden.

In the end, other administrations have always backed down.

But I am entirely convinced that the U.S. and Israel are quite serious about striking Iran, and both nations have been making preparations for such an operation…

Last week, a senior official warned of severe consequences if Tehran rejected the deal. “If they don’t accept these terms, it’s not going to be a good day for the Iranians,” the unnamed official stated. Meanwhile, public broadcaster Kan News, reported last week that Israel has significantly improved its readiness to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities through a series of drills and exercises meant to prepare for both the military strike and any Iranian retaliation. The U.S. has several B-2 and B-52 bombers deployed to the Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean since April, widely believed to be in preparation for military strikes if the nuclear talks fail.

President Trump probably would not strike Iran if the American people were overwhelmingly against it, but a recent Rasmussen survey found that most Americans would actually be in favor of military action against Iran’s nuclear program…

Voters are overwhelmingly concerned about Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and a majority would support an American military strike to end the threat. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 77% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that Iran may be developing a nuclear weapon, including 44% who are Very Concerned. Only 18% are not concerned. (To see survey question wording, click here.) While negotiating with Iran over the issue, President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program if a deal isn’t reached Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters would support military action by the United States to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons program, including 28% who would Strongly Support it. Thirty percent (30%) would oppose a U.S. strike against Iran, including 17% who Strongly Oppose such military action. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure.

Of course once the U.S. and Israel start hitting Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Iranians will launch missiles at Israeli cities and U.S. military bases throughout the Middle East, and then things will start getting really crazy.

The drama that is playing out in the Middle East really is one of the most critical turning points in human history.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine just continues to escalate.

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has just issued an emergency alert because a major retaliation by the Russians is expected to occur at any moment…

Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert.

Download a reliable air alert app to your mobile phone, such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map.

Immediately take shelter away from windows in the most hardened location you can move to if an air alert is announced.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep reserves of water, food, and medication.

Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Review what the Department of State Can and Cannot Do in a Crisis.

Nobody is quite sure what the Russians will do, but it will probably be something really big.

Ominously, Russia’s “doomsday radio station” just suddenly broadcast a couple of mysterious codewords…

Most people have no idea how close to the edge we are at this stage.

Let us hope that the Iranians miraculously come to their senses and agree to the deal that President Trump is offering.

Because if that doesn’t happen, the world will soon be plunged into a nightmare that we won’t be waking up from any time soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.