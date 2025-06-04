Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
5h

It seems throughout history the muzzies gradually raise the terror threat until a tipping point is reached which "puts the Genie back in the bottle" for a few decades or generations.

I know they are a very ominous threat to world peace without nukes, with them might be like dying, for many of us. I also know they are the friend of my (our) enemy, hussein obama.

And I know for certain I don't want my offspring living under the tyrannical hand of sharia law.

Onward, Christian soldiers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6h

Iran was not able to stop the last raids that crippled their air defense. That's not to say they haven't replaced the missiles and launchers by now, just that the equipment they had wasn't up to detecting and intercepting the incoming ordinance.

The only place they can get replacements are the people who sold them the original gear, which didn' work.

My belief is the outcome will be driven more by Russia's and China's response than it will be by Iran's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture