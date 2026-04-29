We have entered such a dangerous time in human history. The largest land war in Europe since World War II has been raging for years, the Great Middle East War is poised to go to an entirely new level once fighting with Iran resumes, and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz threatens to plunge the entire global economy into a death spiral. In this sort of environment, it is so critical for world leaders to choose their words very carefully. Unfortunately, some statements that have just been made by King Charles and President Trump are making headlines for the wrong reasons.

When King Charles arrived at the White House on Tuesday, he was warmly greeted by President Trump.

Instead of waiting to go inside to begin discussing important matters, Trump immediately attempted to talk to Charles about Russia.

It is being reported that Trump told Charles that he is “talking to Putin” and that “he wants war”…

According to forensic lipreader Nicola Hickling, Charles and Trump exchanged small talk about the alleged attempted assassination attempt on the President and also Russian despot Putin. The US president said: “So right now, I am talking to Putin… he wants war.” But the King brushed off the comment, telling Trump that they will “discuss this later.” Insistent, the US leader added: “He wants more.”

That is certainly extremely alarming.

But it isn’t as alarming as what Trump said next…

Nodding – and lowering his tone, Trump then added: “I’ve got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population.” “We will discuss this later,” the monarch repeated, before they returned to a more lighthearted chatter about the White House ballroom.

Excuse me?

What in the world did Trump mean when he used the phrase “he will wipe out the population”?

I really hope that a White House reporter will ask that question, because we need an answer.

Charles also had an opportunity to give a speech to Congress on Tuesday, and in that speech he declared that the United States and the United Kingdom both need to demonstrate “unyielding resolve” in support of Ukraine…

The monarch highlighted in his speech to Congress how America and Britain had stood “for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security. “Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people – in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace.”

In his speech, Charles didn’t specifically mention Russia.

But everyone knew that was who he was talking about.

And by bringing up previous wars in which the United States and the United Kingdom have fought together, it caused some media outlets in Russia to come to the conclusion that he was suggesting that the United States and the United Kingdom should prepare for war with Russia…

Putin’s favoured publication Komsomolskaya Pravda informed its readership: “Charles called on the US to prepare for war with Russia and activate Article 5 of NATO.” Moskovsky Komsomolets claimed the king advocated “preparing for war with Russia.” The Russian defence ministry’s television channel Zvezda ran an online piece headlined: “British king urged the US to prepare for war with Russia.” Military analyst Aleksei Zhivov accused Charles of advocating “a unified Western defence of Ukraine, and de facto for war with Russia”.

The Russians are highly paranoid.

There is no doubt about that.

But it is also true that the British have been provoking the Russians.

Recently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued an order that allows the UK military to board commercial vessels that are part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”.

In response, the Russians have been daring Starmer to follow through on that threat by sailing dozens of commercial vessels directly through British waters…

Almost 100 Russian ships have sailed through British waters despite Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to let the military board vessels in the so-called shadow fleet. In the month after the threat made on March 25, at least 98 Russian vessels subject to British sanctions transited its waters. There has been no announcement of any boarding or detention of the ships, which typically have an opaque ownership structure and can transport oil, grains and arms, often in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Tensions between the Russians and the British haven’t been this high in decades.

Of course relations between the U.S. and Russia have also been going downhill for quite a while.

I am convinced that a shooting war with Russia is coming, and that is not good news for any of us.

Meanwhile, rumors about Vladimir Putin’s health continue to circulate.

For years, there have been claims that Putin has Parkinson’s disease or some form of cancer.

Of course the Russians are insisting that Putin is perfectly healthy, but the cameras are telling us an entirely different story.

Last month, Putin had a severe coughing fit and was “struggling to breathe” right in the middle of a speech…

The Kremlin quietly tried to delete footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin having a coughing fit and struggling to breathe mid-speech — as rumors of his health woes ramp up. Putin, 73, was caught on camera repeatedly spluttering and trying to clear his throat as he was filming a pre-recorded address to mark International Women’s Day over the weekend. In the unedited clip, Putin could be seen pausing mid-sentence and repeatedly coughing as he gestured to someone out of frame.

A few days later, Putin appeared to be in very rough shape during a meeting with Denis Pushilin…

Concerns about Vladimir Putin’s health are intensifying following the emergence of new photographs showing the Russian president appearing stiff and having difficulty maintaining proper posture during a senior-level meeting. In a batch of recently published official images, the president is seen firmly planted in his chair during a session with Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and other officials. Observers have noted his rigid movements, apparently swollen features, and moments where he seems to be clutching the desk’s edge tightly, actions that analysts have suggested may be efforts to conceal tremors or physical instability, reports Daily Star.

Even if Putin is seriously ill, the Russians would never publicly admit it.

So all we can do is speculate based on the evidence that we have.

Personally, I am convinced that he is very ill, and in my opinion I don’t think that he is going to last much longer.

But time will tell whether my opinion about this is right or if it is wrong.

When we get to a point where Putin is no longer able to serve, I believe that he will be replaced by someone that is far more dangerous.

I know that a number of my regular readers share that perspective.

It may seem crazy to think about what will happen after Putin is gone, but the truth is that so many crazy things have been happening recently.

We live in a world that is becoming more of a madhouse with each passing day.

For the moment, the conflict in the Middle East is getting a ton of attention, and rightly so.

But don’t forget about the Russians.

It appears that they are gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine, and if it is successful that will likely trigger a very strong response from western leaders.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.