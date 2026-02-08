Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
5h

Michael has it ever occurred to you that Israel is not always the innocent victim they claim to? Because I sure know the United States isn’t. Just because I love my country doesn’t mean I have to be blind to the truth!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

The lamestream media tells us what the powers want us to know and believe. I trust little to none of it.

I think Iran is standing up for itself. We don't know if they're killing their people. Who really knows? Israel wants them destroyed.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture