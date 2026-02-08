One way or another, it appears that a final showdown in the Middle East is going to happen. The tyrants that are running Iran have slaughtered tens of thousands of protesters, they have just deployed ballistic missiles that travel so fast that they can reach Israel in 10 minutes, it has been reported that they have been “developing biological and chemical warheads” for their long-range ballistic missiles, and during negotiations with the Trump administration they are absolutely refusing to make any significant compromises. They are calling President Trump’s bluff, and they are daring him to act. At this stage, it is not entirely clear what Trump intends to do. But even if Trump doesn’t pull the trigger, Israeli officials are warning that they will attack Iran anyway.

The Israelis know all about the Khorramshahr-4 missiles that Iran now possesses.

And they know all about the unconventional warheads that could potentially represent an apocalyptic threat to major Israeli cities.

So they aren’t just going to sit back and do nothing if Trump ultimately decides against a U.S. military operation.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli officials are openly admitting that Israel will attack Iran alone if necessary…

Israeli defense officials recently told their US counterparts that Iran’s ballistic missile program represents an existential threat, and that Jerusalem is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary. According to security sources, Israeli intentions to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities and production infrastructure were conveyed in recent weeks through a series of high-level exchanges. Military officials outlined operational concepts to degrade the program, including strikes on key manufacturing sites. “We told the Americans we will strike alone if Iran crosses the red line we set on ballistic missiles,” the source said, adding that Israel is not yet at that threshold but is continuously tracking developments inside Iran.

This is a major bombshell.

But at the moment most news sources in the U.S. are focused on the Super Bowl and other matters.

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House on Wednesday, Iran’s ballistic missile program will be a major topic of discussion…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iran, his office announced Saturday night, a day after US-Iranian talks were held in Oman. “The prime minister believes that any negotiations must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in its statement announcing the meeting, indicating concerns about the progress of the US-Iran talks thus far. Netanyahu will depart for Washington on Tuesday, a source with knowledge told The Times of Israel Saturday. He will meet with the president Wednesday morning local time, and depart the US on Thursday, landing back in Israel Friday morning local time, the source said.

Needless to say, when they meet Netanyahu will be pressuring Trump to attack Iran.

I think that Trump would have preferred a diplomatic solution, but the Iranians are insisting that they must be allowed to continue to enrich uranium, and during the negotiations that just took place in Oman they wouldn’t even talk about their ballistic missile program…

Before the meetings, Iranian officials insisted they only wanted to discuss issues related to the nuclear program, and that other matters such as Iran’s ballistic missile program, proxies across the region and domestic unrest were off limits. The US had demanded a broader set of discussions that includes ballistic missiles, Tehran’s armed proxies that remain a danger to US and Israeli interests in the region, and Iran’s recent brutal crackdown on protests.

The Iranians are drawing a line in the sand.

They will not stop enriching uranium.

They will not even consider negotiating with us regarding their ballistic missile program.

They will never stop funding proxies throughout the region.

And they just killed tens of thousands of their own citizens and they don’t care what we think about that.

So there is not going to be a negotiated solution.

That means that President Trump has a decision to make, and the U.S. military buildup continues.

We are being told that more than 100 military cargo planes have already traveled to the Middle East…

This as on Friday the prominent open source account Armchair Admiral and others used public flight tracking data to tally that the huge armada of US Air Force C-17s and counting are en route – a trend since mid-January. “A total of 112 U.S. Air Force C-17’s have now either arrived or are en route to the Middle East with a further 17-18 in-progress flights, a number of Royal Air Force logistics flights from RAF Marham to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and movement on U.S. Air Force CORONETs,” the source said.

Of course this doesn’t mean that there is a guarantee that Trump will pull the trigger.

As we have seen, he can be persuaded to change his mind at any time.

But if we do attack, the Iranians are warning that they will retaliate by striking U.S. bases in the region…

FM Abbas Araghchi asserted Tehran is not intimidated but that this raises “doubts about the other party’s seriousness and readiness to engage in genuine negotiations.” He added: “We are closely monitoring the situation, assessing all the signals, and will decide whether to continue the negotiations.” Prior to these weekend comments, the Iranian top diplomat stated, “If the United States launches an attack against us, we do not have the capability to attack its territory, so we would target American bases in the region. This would draw the entire region into war. We do not attack neighboring countries; we target American bases.”

And the Iranians have also repeatedly warned that major Israeli cities would be primary targets.

In fact, a huge sign in Tehran is showing specific cities inside Israel that would be targeted.

The stage has been set for the sort of apocalyptic showdown that I have been specifically warning about.

It appears that there will be no turning back now.

If President Trump refuses to attack, the Israelis are going to do it anyway.

And once an attack begins, the Iranians are promising to hit back extremely hard.

The final chapter of the Great Middle East War is nearly upon us, and the clock is ticking…

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.