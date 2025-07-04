All of a sudden, everyone is watching Japan. Could it be possible that the hundreds of earthquakes that we have been witnessing are leading up to a very destructive seismic event? Prior to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake that caused an absolutely devastating tsunami to slam into Japan in 2011, there were a number of very alarming foreshocks. Many are wondering if a similar scenario is unfolding right now. There has been a tremendous amount of shaking in Japan during the last couple of weeks, and now another major quake has happened. Just hours ago, Kagoshima Prefecture was hit by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake…

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake has struck Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan. The quake measured lower 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 0 to 7.

If all we were talking about was that one quake, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

But the truth is that there has been more than 900 earthquakes in that area of Japan since June 21st…

“Seismic activity has been very active in the seas around the Tokara island chain since June 21,” Ayataka Ebita, director of the agency’s earthquake and tsunami observation division, said at an emergency news conference on Wednesday after a magnitude 5.5 quake was registered at about 3.30pm in the island chain, located south of the main Japanese island of Kyushu. “As of 4pm today, the number has exceeded 900,” he told reporters, adding that residents should prepare to take shelter or evacuate given the possibility the area could be hit by even stronger quakes. The Mainichi Shimbun said a record number of 740 quakes had occurred across the island chain in the 10-day period up to Tuesday.

Seismologists tell us that increasing earthquake activity makes it more likely that a major seismic event will occur.

So the fact that the Tokara island chain has been hit by a record number of quakes is definitely alarming.

According to one local resident, so many earthquakes have been happening that it “feels like it’s always shaking”…

“It’s very scary to even fall asleep,” one resident told the regional broadcaster MBC. “It feels like it’s always shaking.”

Can you imagine being afraid to go to sleep because an earthquake may cause your house to come crashing down on top of you at any time?

You may have heard that there are a lot of people that are really freaking out in Japan right now.

Just like the west coast of the United States, Japan sits right along the Ring of Fire.

And for a long time, authorities in Japan have been warning that the “Big One” is coming…

However, authorities have for decades feared the “big one” – a once-in-a-century megaquake that many had grown up being warned about. Worst-case scenarios predict it could leave more than 300,000 dead. Earlier this week, the government called for new measures, such as constructing embankments and evacuation buildings, to strengthen public readiness in case of such a disaster – but it warned that much more needs to be done.

We all remember what happened in 2011.

Scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time before Japan is hit by an even larger disaster.

In addition to the hundreds of earthquakes that we have been witnessing in recent days, it is being reported that there has just been a major eruption of Shinmoedake volcano…

A strong explosive eruption occurred at Shinmoedake volcano, part of the Kirishima volcanic complex on Kyushu Island, Japan, at approximately 15:37 JST (06:37 UTC) on July 3, 2025, sending an ash plume up to 6.7 km (22 000 feet) above sea level (a.s.l.). The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had raised the volcanic alert to Level 3 on June 27, following increased volcanic unrest. The eruption generated significant ashfall affecting Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, where local authorities issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors, wear protective masks, and cover water sources and vehicles. JMA elevated the volcanic alert level to 3 (entry restrictions) on June 27 due to increased volcanic earthquakes, ground deformation, and elevated sulfur dioxide emissions reaching approximately 4 000 t/day after a smaller eruption on June 22 — the first since 2018, which produced an ash plume up to 500 m (1 640 feet).

That eruption caught a lot of people by surprise.

Of course there is another volcano in Japan that I have been personally watching for a very long time.

I have warned my readers that one of these days Mt. Fuji will blow, and when that day finally arrives millions of people living in the Tokyo area will have their lives totally turned upside down.

Let us hope that particular disaster can be delayed for as long as possible.

Before I end this article, there is one more thing that I wanted to mention.

We are being told that this is probably the first time in recorded history that multiple “classical novas” are visible in the night sky at the same time…

A second “new star” has unexpectedly appeared in the night sky, less than two weeks after a near-identical point of light first burst into view without warning. These never-before-seen “stars” are made of light coming from rare stellar explosions known as classical novas. Scientists believe this may be the first time in recorded history that more than one of these luminous outbursts have been visible with the naked eye at the same time. The first nova, dubbed V462 Lupi, was initially spotted June 12 shining in the Lupus constellation, after its progenitor star suddenly became more than 3 million times brighter than normal. Then, on June 25, multiple astronomers detected another nova, dubbed V572 Velorum, within the Vela constellation, according to EarthSky.org. Astronomers normally expect to see a classical nova once a year at most, and more than one of these explosions shining simultaneously is almost unheard of.

I don’t know if that has any significance or not.

But we certainly have been seeing a lot of very unusual events in the heavens lately, haven’t we?

Just yesterday, I talked about the 12-mile-wide space rock that scientists just discovered that is speeding toward the Sun.

According to initial projections, that giant space rock is not supposed to hit anything.

And we should be very thankful for that, because it truly has the potential to be a “planet killer”.

We live at a time when so many things are happening that it really is very difficult to keep up with it all.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling that there will be a lot more “surprises” in the months ahead…

