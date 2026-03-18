Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

I just paid $3.19/gal here in flyover country, so we're ok for now!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
2h

What price would we pay to have assassinated Hitler before WW2 began? Would high gas prices have made us say “Ok, let Adolph live”? Fertilizer issues? Sleeper cells?

There’s so much hand-wringing going on here it’s embarrassing. And it’s only Day 18.

Lord, none of us would survive a Tribulation. Take out the hand-wringers in the Rapture.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture