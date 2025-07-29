Just six months ago, there was so much optimism that we were going to have peace with Russia. It was never going to be easy, but at least President Trump was willing to talk to the Russians to see if an agreement would be possible. Unfortunately, Trump is now telling us that he is “not so interested in talking anymore”, and instead he is making threats. As I have warned repeatedly, threatening the Russians will backfire severely. Someone that is close to Trump needs to explain to him that this approach is only going to make things worse.

On July 14th, Trump gave the Russians 50 days to agree to a ceasefire deal that will be acceptable to western countries.

The Russians responded by calling that threat unacceptable, and now President Trump is giving the Russians only “10 or 12 days”to end the war…

President Donald Trump said he’s moving up a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, warning that it in “10 or 12 days” Russia must end the war or face sanctions and tariffs from the United States. The president’s threat came as he continued to express frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for refusing to scale back his country’s war in Ukraine. “I’m going to make a new deadline of about ten or twelve days from today,” Trump said on July 28 during a meeting in Scotland with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “There’s no reason in waiting.”

The original deadline fell on September 2nd.

This new deadline will fall some time in early August.

Needless to say, the Russians are not going to throw up their hands and give in to Trump’s demands.

So what will Trump do?

Back on July 14th, Trump threatened to slap 100 percent tariffs on everyone that does business with Russia…

“We’re very, very unhappy with them, and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs, if you don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent, they call them secondary tariffs,” The President said July 14.

Nobody does more business with Russia than China.

Would Trump really slap 100 percent tariffs on China?

Let’s hope not, because threats of this nature will not work with the Chinese either.

This is so frustrating, because a deal with Russia was certainly possible, but it was always going to take a tremendous amount of diplomatic finesse.

The Russians have clearly stated what they want to end the war, and they are still willing to talk.

But President Trump has lost patience with the Russians and is not interested in going back and forth with them any longer…

“I’m not so interested in talking anymore,” Trump told reporters while sitting next to British Prime Minister Kier Starmer after he said Moscow and Washington “might make a deal” ahead of the secondary sanctions set to be implemented now in less than two weeks. “He talks – we have such nice conversations, such respectful and nice conversation. And then, people die the following night,” Trump added on Monday.

I am not going to sugarcoat this for you.

This is really bad news for everybody.

Once news of Trump’s threat broke, the Russian stock market immediately started tanking…

Russian stocks fell Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would shorten the 50-day deadline he previously gave Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine to just 10-12 days. The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Index dropped 1.8% in just over an hour, shedding $1.4 billion in market value as traders reacted to Trump’s shortened ceasefire deadline. The index slipped from 2,777.3 to 2,727.2 points between 2:55 p.m. and 4:08 p.m. local time.

Here in the United States, most people don’t seem to understand how serious things have become.

U.S. weapons are flooding into Ukraine once again, and now we are about to slap extremely harsh sanctions on both Russia and China. Instead of talking, we are escalating a war against the one nation on Earth that could completely destroy us.

As Leo Hohmann has aptly pointed out, a conflict with a superpower that possesses a vast arsenal of nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly…

Trump had better wake up and realize who he is dealing with. Russia isn’t Iraq. It isn’t Iran. It isn’t Libya. It isn’t Syria. It isn’t Afghanistan. Russia is a nuclear-armed superpower with hypersonic missiles that can strike deep inside Europe within minutes. Russia has demonstrated in its war with Ukraine that it can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy with the super-fast, super maneuverable hypersonics. Dictating to Russia how it must deal with what it sees as a Western-armed, hostile foreign power operating on its border will not be tolerated in Moscow, and it could blow up in Trump’s face if he isn’t careful. Both his rhetoric and his actions are looking more and more like those of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Every time we escalate the conflict in Ukraine, we get even closer to nuclear war.

If the Russians come to the conclusion that nuclear war has become inevitable, they will strike first, because they understand that whoever strikes first has the best chance of surviving a nuclear war.

Today, the Russians possess the most advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles on the entire planet.

A single Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile can carry enough nuclear warheads to wipe out “an area the size of Texas”…

The RS-28 Sarmat will reportedly carry a nuclear payload large enough to wipe out an area the size of Texas or France. Putin said the missile “has practically no range restrictions,” though The Guardian cited state media reports detailing a range of around 6,800 miles. Regardless, the president claimed it can evade “even the most advanced missile defense systems,” such as those fielded by the U.S. Traveling at Mach 10—around 16,000 m.p.h.—the RS-28 Sarmat can carry 10 to 15 warheads, all of which can target a different location. Putin’s announcement of the weapon was accompanied by an unsettling CGI video demonstrating its capabilities, in which nuclear warheads were shown falling on a region closely resembling the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

We have no way to intercept Russian ICBMs.

So once they press the button, our society will be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, while we have been sleeping the Russians have developed the most advanced anti-missile systems on the entire planet.

We would be relying on Minuteman ICBMs that first went into service in the 1970s to get through Russia’s extremely sophisticated anti-missile systems, and that is a matchup that does not favor us at all.

The balance of power has shifted dramatically, and most people living in the western world have no idea.

So let us hope that Trump reverses course and decides to start talking to the Russians again, because if we end up fighting an apocalyptic war with Russia it will not go well for us.

