Charles
4h

People need to start having a different mindset. One where they become more self reliant and less reliant on others to do everything. Like learning how to cook and eating out so often. Like growing your own veggies and learning to can.

FreedomFighter
4h

Little doubt exists that the state of this country's financial condition is terrible. (Global finances are no better, and in many countries, worse). Although there has been a massive acceleration these last few years, the downward slide has been occurring since 1913. That year marked the establishment of the private Federal Reserve, as controller of the dollar and manager of the economy, and the imposition on taxpayers of the federal income tax. There are four parties that are to blame: the Federal Reserve (and the entire system of central banks), the Federal government (mostly Congress with their massive budgets), the big banks (you know, too big to fail) and Big Business (multi-national). Actually, there are five guilty parties. The fifth party is the taxpayers/consumers (foolishly lacking fiscal responsibility by spending above their income). This has all been by design, to eventually collapse the entire financial system, by which the super wealthy will steal the remainder of our wealth (thus the destruction of the middle class. The dollar is very weak, having lost most of its purchasing power, in spite of looking like it is strong. At some point in the relatively near future, the whole system and with it, the economy, will collapse, to be replaced by CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). This will be money existing only in a digital, book entry form. We will have virtually no control over this money, which can't be saved or spent according to our needs and desires.

Considering the current state of the economy with massive debt by the government (actually, it is our debt) and consumer debt, there is almost no way out of this predicament. The President has little power, and, in reality, is not helping.

The worst is yet to come. Prepare as best you can. Pay off loans if you can so that you don't lose everything. Convert as much cash, as is practical, to precious metals and commodities that are handy for trade or barter. Be prepared to defend your money and other things which will be of value to desperate thieves. Be discreet in your spending and don't display your wealth or possessions. Buckle up because we are in for a very rough ride.

