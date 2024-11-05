I have never seen so much doubt, worry, anxiety, fear and panic as we approach a presidential election. All over the country, people are freaking out right now. Democrats are freaking out because the early voting numbers are so dramatically different from 2020. Republicans are freaking out because some of the latest polls show Kamala Harris leading in several of the most important swing states. And just about everyone is feeling uneasy because we simply do not know what is going to happen on Tuesday night. Will it be a super tight race that drags on long after Election Day? Will Trump win in a landslide? Will all the Democrats that didn’t show up during the early voting period magically show up on November 5th? There are so many unanswered questions, and that is making lots of people extremely nervous.

This is an election in which every vote could potentially matter, and some Republican members of Congress are sounding the alarm about problems that active duty service members are having in getting their votes in on time…

Republican lawmakers demand answers from the Pentagon after military service members complained that they have not received enough absentee ballots to vote before Election Day. GOP Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), and Mike Waltz (R-FL) sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin citing their “grave concern over deficiencies in the Defense Department’s protocols” for the U.S. military because they said the absentee ballot stockpile has been “depleted and had not been replenished.” “Our nation’s brave men and women in uniform brought to our attention that there has been inadequate education at the administrative level on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and fill in a federal write-in absentee ballot if their state-issued ballot does not arrive in time,” the letter reads. “Other service members also stated that when a request for a federal write-in absentee ballot was made, they were told the base’s stockpile of such ballots was depleted and had not been replenished.”

Was the lack of support for military voting just an “oversight”, or is something else going on here?

We really need an answer to that question.

Another twist that is getting a lot of attention is the fact that we are being told that getting voting results for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could take longer than in other states…

The Keystone and Badger states each prohibit election officials from beginning to open and count absentee ballots until 7 a.m. Election Day, when they must also deal with in-person voting. The Pennsylvania State Secretary’s office describes it this way on its website: “Hundreds of thousands – sometimes millions – of mail ballots are cast in every election, and current state law does not permit counties to begin opening these ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. That means county election officials cannot even remove the ballots from the envelopes and prepare them to be scanned until that time – on a day when those same officials are also running more than 9,000 polling places across the state.”

Those two states could potentially decide the election.

Hopefully they will count quickly.

Personally, I think that it would be a good thing for the nation if we have a clear winner on Tuesday night.

But who would that clear winner be?

Many Republicans believe that Donald Trump will win easily, but based on the latest polls many Democrats are entirely convinced that Kamala Harris will emerge victorious. For example, Harris has a 4 point lead in the final PBS News/NPR/Marist poll…

On the eve of the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 4-point lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally, according to the latest PBS News/NPR/Marist poll. Harris has the support of 51 percent of likely voters to Trump’s 47 percent – a lead just outside the poll’s 3.5-point margin of error.

But that exact same poll has Donald Trump winning independents by 5 points…

A little more than half of independents support the Republican nominee, a 5-point lead over Harris.

Both of those things cannot be true.

If Donald Trump wins independents by 5 points, he is going to win the election.

Ultimately, it appears that a lot of these polls are deeply flawed, but that isn’t stopping some top Democrats from making very brash predictions.

On Sunday, Michael Moore boldly declared that Trump is going to lose…

As you know, I have been loathe to predict how I really feel the election is going to turn out on Tuesday. But I’m guessing by now you’ve picked up a basic sense from me that, contrary to the breathless punditry of how “dangerously close” this election is — It’s a tie! It’s a 50-50 country! It’s neck-and-neck! It’s kneecap-to-kneecap! Trump’s gonna win! — I have felt for a long time that not only is Trump going to lose (because, yes, I have a lot of faith in the goodness of my fellow Americans), but Kamala Harris is going to win, and win big. With crowd-size numbers that even Trump will be blown away by, meaning this is the last that we will see him (unless Dr. Phil does a live special from Epstein Island a few years from now).

Will he be proven correct?

Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen’s head pollster is saying that we could potentially witness a Trump landslide…

Former President Donald Trump is poised to secure a significant electoral victory, potentially “sweeping battleground states,” according to Rasmussen’s head pollster, who sees the current race favoring Trump in the national popular vote, suggesting a larger “political realignment” is underway, and foreseeing an outcome that could echo — or even exceed — Ronald Reagan’s historic landslide win over Jimmy Carter in 1980. In a striking forecast days before the 2024 presidential election, Rasmussen’s head pollster, Mark Mitchell, is suggesting that Donald Trump will secure a strong lead nationally and dominate in key battleground states, positioning him for a sweeping victory. Mitchell even foresees a potential flip of Virginia and New Hampshire, adding that other states, like Minnesota or New Mexico, might follow suit.

It would take an enormous Republican turnout on Election Day to produce such a landslide, but without a doubt the numbers during the early voting period look really good for Trump.

After looking over the early voting numbers, Sean Hannity came to the conclusion that Kamala Harris has “a math problem”…

Hannity said, “Look, let’s start out with where we are with early voting. Going into tomorrow, we’ve got to keep this in mind, everyone at home, please keep this in mind, we have 80 to 90 million more Americans that will vote tomorrow. That’s a lot of votes that have yet to be cast. Going in, Kamala Harris has a math problem and that is that they way underperformed especially in the swing states in terms of what their target numbers needed to be to go in with the lead that they wanted and they just didn’t get there. They’re way off, they’re off by double digits based on all the numbers I’ve been studying and seeing and we all go over. So what she now has to do is something the Democratic Party has never really pulled off before. That’s her challenge, that is to get people to the polls day out. Do I think that Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, and J. Lo, Willie Nelson are going to put it over the top? I don’t really think so. I think the days of Hollywood celebrities, you know, influencing people are long gone.”

I believe that Hannity is right.

If millions of Democrats that did not show up during early voting do not show up on Election Day, Kamala Harris is going to lose.

And if Kamala Harris loses this election, it will unleash a flood of negative emotion like we have never seen before.

Right now, important buildings all over Washington D.C. are being boarded up in anticipation of what might happen…

Businesses in Washington DC were on Monday boarding up their windows as security fencing went up around the White House, US Vice President Harris’s residence, and other key buildings in the capital. Fights have broken out at polling stations and election workers have prepared for gun attacks, amid a flurry of threats to blow up political offices and other sensitive sites ahead of election day.

And in the state of Washington, the National Guard is actually being activated…

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is activating the Washington National Guard ahead of election day, according to KING 5, and neighboring state Oregon isn’t far behind. The action by the governor follows two recent ballot box arsons in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, in late October, which destroyed hundreds of ballots. Officials are still seeking a suspect. Governor Inslee announced that some National Guard members will assist local law enforcement and the State Patrol, with the exact number yet to be decided.

Once a winner is known, I believe that there will be widespread chaos.

But it won’t just be temporary.

I am entirely convinced that we are entering a period of long-term chaos for the entire nation.

We are a nation that is bitterly, bitterly divided, and I don’t think that anyone will be able to bring us back together.

The election may be ending, but an alarming new chapter in our history is just beginning, and nothing will ever be the same again.

