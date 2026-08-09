Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
5h

As Christians the most powerful weapons in our arsenal is prayer. Daniel prayed for weeks and the king of Persia was defeated.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4h

I have no words for what the President is NOT doing! I cannot believe he's thinking about just quitting! After all this, the loss of life, the financial impact of what the war cost and what it will now cost us, and others paying to use the strait, if we're allowed to. This will make the US look so weak if he just walks away, maybe since the US isn't listed in the Bible it starts here. Why in the world are we not joining forces with Israel and working together to end this once and for all? I have lots of questions, but only God has the answers.

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