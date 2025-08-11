So many disasters are happening so frequently that it is almost impossible to keep up with them all. Somehow, 2025 has become “the year of the flood” and “the year of the fire” simultaneously. 2025 is also the year of the largest earthquake that we have witnessed this decade. The magnitude 8.8 earthquake that recently shook the Pacific Ring of Fire was quickly followed by hundreds of other very large earthquakes. Overall, there were 494 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 within a recent 30 day period. Many were hoping that things would settle down during the month of August, but over the past few days there have been many new disasters making headlines all over the globe.

For example, unprecedented rainfall caused enormous flash floods to rip through the Wisconsin state fair…

Flash flooding slammed parts of Wisconsin on Saturday evening, forcing revelers at the state fair to flee and left residents trapped inside their homes. Torrential rainfall battered the Badger State, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a flash flooding warning for Milwaukee, West Allis and Wauwatosa. Images emerged of flood waters rising over cars in the state, in one clip a man is seen stranded sitting on the hood of a car as fast flowing water passes him.

When I say “unprecedented rainfall”, I am not kidding.

Some parts of Milwaukee have actually had over 14 inches of rain so far, and more rain is coming…

Milwaukee was hit with 5.74 inches of rain on Saturday, setting a new daily record for the area. The rain has only continued since, with some areas of Milwaukee seeing more than 14 inches of total rainfall as of Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District. The Central Plains and Midwest regions are set to see even more rain and flash floods, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorms, hail and isolated tornadoes could threaten the region through Sunday night.

This sort of thing is happening over and over again in 2025.

Why is that?

In the old days, “1,000 year storms” used to be quite rare.

But now they are occurring all the time.

Just look at what happened in Chicago in late July. More than 5 inches of rain fell in just two hours…

The torrential rainfall that pounded parts of Chicago on July 25 was so extreme, it typically occurs only once every 1,000 years, according to the National Weather Service. Midday July 25, a corridor of extreme rainfall developed along a stalled atmospheric boundary on the south side of Chicago. As much as 5.61 inches of rain fell in Garfield Ridge in just two hours. Extreme rain was also observed in Bedford Park near the border with Clearing, where an unofficial gauge measured 5.98 inches in three hours.

Conditions have been even worse on the other side of the planet.

The amount of rainfall that Yuzhong County, China has been getting has been absolutely insane.

At least 10 people have died after that county received “up to half of the county’s average annual rainfall” on August 7th and 8th…

Flash floods in Yuzhong County, Gansu Province, China, killed at least 10 people and left 33 missing after up to half of the county’s average annual rainfall fell between August 7 and 8, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged local authorities to carry out full-scale rescue operations.

Meanwhile, “the year of the fire” just continues to roll on.

On Friday, a brand new wildfire suddenly erupted in the Los Angeles area…

A fierce wildfire north-west of Los Angeles prompted evacuation orders for thousands of residents on Friday, as extreme heat and dry conditions fuelled its rapid spread. The blaze, named the Canyon Fire, ignited on Thursday afternoon along the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. By Friday evening, it had expanded from 30 acres to nearly 5,400.

Authorities believe that they are getting the Canyon Fire under control, but the Gifford Fire has now grown to 114,000 acres…

Evacuation orders remain in effect in parts of Central California as the massive Gifford Fire crosses the 110,000 acre threshold. The fire is the largest of the year in California with more than 114,000 acres scorched, according to fire officials. Nearly 3,000 firefighting personnel are attacking the blaze that’s burning primarily in rural areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The fire is 21% contained as of Sunday morning.

Now that the Gifford Fire has surpassed 100,000 acres, it is considered to be a “megafire”.

Another “megafire” over in Arizona that has literally been raging since July 4th has been so intense that it is literally spawning pyrocumulus clouds…

The massive wildfire burning near the Grand Canyon has been so intense at times that it created its own weather. The Dragon Bravo Fire — which has scorched more than 130,000 acres in Arizona north of the Grand Canyon — has become so hot that it spurred pyrocumulus clouds, or “fire clouds” at points. The fire-driven clouds can form when the heat and smoke from a very large wildfire is released into the atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Needless to say, the extremely hot and dry conditions in Arizona right now are perfect for this fire.

If you can believe it, the high temperature in Phoenix reached 118 degrees on August 7th. That was the hottest August day “in over 120 years of record-keeping”…

Another day, another heat record in Phoenix, as America’s hottest city sweltered through its warmest August day in over 120 years of record-keeping. The temperature soared to 118 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 7. The previous record for the hottest August day was 117 degrees, reached most recently in 2023. The daily record high of 112 degrees was broken before lunchtime as the heat continued to build through the afternoon.

At the same time, our planet just continues to get monkey-hammered by large earthquakes in diverse places.

On Sunday, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake caused buildings to collapse in a heavily populated area of Turkey…

Turkey has been rocked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake tonight (Sunday) as rescuers and locals searching collapsed buildings for survivors. Images posted on social media show damaged buildings and scenes of destruction with people scouring the rubble for signs of anyone trapped. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to German Research Centre for Geosciences(GFZ) Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near the country’s biggest city Istanbul.

The day before, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the Kuril Islands…

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the east of the Kuril Islands region of Russia on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

And let us not forget the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that just rattled the coastline of Guatemala…

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. There were no initial damage or injury reports immediately available. The quake hit about 62 miles from Champerico, Guatemala, according to the USGS map. It was the latest earthquake to strike along the Motagua fault, which has seen a dozen similar seismic events over the last year.

Earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater used to get a lot of attention.

But now they just keep happening one after another.

On top of everything else, space rocks are entering our atmosphere at an alarming rate.

In fact, a giant fireball “lit up the skies over Australia” on Sunday…

A BLAZING fireball lit up the skies over Australia before a deafening bang rattled homes and sent social media into meltdown. The suspected meteor was spotted just before 8pm on Sunday by Victoria residents who thought they saw a blinding flash followed by a ground-shaking boom. One shocked witness wrote on social media: “Just saw something fall from the sky near Daylesford and a huge bang. Never felt anything like it.” Another claimed: “Hubby saw a red light falling, followed by a loud bang! The house was shaking.”

Space rocks are becoming a growing problem in the U.S. too.

At the end of June, a meteorite actually “slammed into a home” in Georgia…

Shocking footage captured the moment a four-billion-year-old meteorite streaked across the skies of Georgia before it slammed into a home. The meteorite punched a hole in a homeowner’s roof on June 26 as it hurtled toward the ground faster than the speed of sound, with newly released video showing the rock blazing through the atmosphere. Scientists found that the rock had been burning through space for eons and was older than the Earth itself, dating back 4.56 billion years ago. That is roughly 20 million years older than the Earth.

But despite all of the disasters and all of the warning signs, most people still don’t seem to understand that we really have entered an extremely apocalyptic chapter in human history.

The storms, the floods, the fires and the earthquakes are all going to get worse.

If you are still waiting for everything to “go back to normal”, you can stop, because it simply is not going to happen.

