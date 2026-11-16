Is this what the early stages of a “financial cyber apocalypse” would look like? Some people didn’t like it when I suggested that the Microsoft outage on Thursday and the nationwide ground stop on Friday could have been caused by cyberattacks. Well, now Monday has arrived and there are widespread bank outages all over the United States. Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank are among the financial institutions that have been affected. Unless this is an attack, how is it possible that most of our major banks are suddenly experiencing simultaneous service disruptions? Can anyone come up with an alternative explanation that makes any sense at all?

As I write this article, people all over social media are suddenly reporting that they can’t access their bank accounts…

Americans have been locked out of their bank accounts – just three days after major service failures at Microsoft and the Federal Aviation Administration. Thousands of customers with Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo flagged being unable to log in or transfer money on Monday afternoon, according to Down Detector, a website which tracks real-time user reports. The nationwide disturbance comes less than a week after a Microsoft outage crippled businesses around the country and an FAA breakdown ground all flights to a halt.

If it was just one bank, that wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

But it isn’t.

It appears that banks from coast to coast are currently under attack.

According to CBS News, some of the victims include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, Capital One and Wells Fargo…

Customers at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks seeing a spike in customer complaints about difficulty accessing their accounts include Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, while users also reported problems with the digital payments app Zelle, according to the outage tracker.

I haven’t seen this much panic about our banks in a long time.

Chase Bank is telling us that the service disruptions that their customers are experiencing have been caused by “a technical issue”…

Chase Bank’s services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday. “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Okay, so are we supposed to believe that large banks all over the nation are all experiencing “technical issues” at the same time?

At one point, service disruptions were being reported at nearly all of the largest banks in this country simultaneously…

If this doesn’t get cleared up quickly, it will create a tremendous amount of fear.

And now apparently Visa is experiencing widespread service disruptions as well…

This is a developing story, but I am going to try to get this article out as quickly as I can.

Thanks to the exponential growth of AI, hackers now have access to more powerful tools than ever before…

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora just gave a terrifying warning about AI-powered cyberattacks. He says hackers are now finding security weaknesses in minutes that previously took days. And the situation has become so serious that cybersecurity experts are struggling to keep up with the number of attacks.

Even inexperienced hackers can now conduct cyberattacks that would have once been unimaginable.

The “godfather of artificial intelligence” recently stated that he believes that we will witness the AI equivalent of a Chernobyl event by the end of next year…

The world-renowned expert known as the “godfather of artificial intelligence” is warning that humanity is facing a Chernobyl-scale AI catastrophe within months, potentially knocking out financial systems or power grids and forcing world leaders to confront the technology’s rapidly escalating threat. Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel laureate whose work helped lay the foundations for modern AI, warned that a devastating incident could strike later this year or next year. Hinton issued the warning ahead of the release of the documentary “AI: Probably Nothing to Worry About,” which features Hinton and his former Google colleague Demis Hassabis. “Either later this year or next year we’ll see Chernobyl, and that may be enough to make people really pay attention,” Hinton told The Guardian.

Is this why nations all over the globe have been urging their citizens to stockpile food, water and emergency supplies?

In the Netherlands, the government is feverishly preparing for an emergency scenario known as “phase black”…

Netherlands is preparing for a major emergency scenario known as “phase black”, with supermarkets being turned into emergency supply centres in case of war, a massive cyberattack or a nationwide power outage. Supermarkets would be fitted with backup generators and stocked with essential food so people can still buy supplies if normal services collapse. The plan aims to ensure that every resident in the country is within a 15-minute drive of an emergency supermarket.

Our society simply cannot function without the Internet at this stage.

That is especially true for our financial system.

Could one of our enemies be trying to hit us where it hurts?

We do know that the Iranians have been conducting cyberattacks on western nations in 2026.

In fact, Iranian hackers successfully hacked into a number of water systems in the United States back in July…

On July 27, a water pump station outside Atlanta stopped working. Pressure in the lines dropped, and customers were told to boil their water. Service was back within a few hours, and testing showed the water was safe. But the shutdown wasn’t a routine equipment failure. It came during a wave of cyberattacks on water systems across the country. Iran-linked hacking groups later claimed some of those attacks, and investigators reportedly suspected Iran, but the U.S. government had not publicly named who was responsible.

Are the Iranians responsible for this new attack on our banks?

If so, that would be an act of war.

We really need to determine who is responsible, because this is getting really bad.

First it was Microsoft.

Then it was air travel.

Now it is our banks.

Where is this going to end?

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.