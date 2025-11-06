Did you ever think that you would see New York City fall this low? It would be difficult for me to overstate the seriousness of the crisis that the Big Apple is now facing. A 34-year-old radical Islamic communist that wasn’t even a U.S. citizen a decade ago has now become the mayor of America’s largest city. The mainstream media is calling Zohran Mamdani a “democratic socialist”, but the truth is that he is very much a communist. He is making all sorts of very expensive promises, and in order to give his followers what they want he is going to have to take enormous amounts of money from others.

Of course residents of New York City are already being taxed into oblivion.

When I see pundits talk about how the Big Apple will now be a “socialist” city, I just smile because it has been a socialist city for a very long time.

In fact, the previous mayor was a socialist, and Mamdani’s main opponent in this election was a socialist.

The socialists that call themselves “moderates” were freaking out because a communist that calls himself a “socialist” was leading in the polls, and now he has won.

Needless to say, conditions in New York City are about to get even worse than they are now.

Homelessness is out of control, many areas have been absolutely overwhelmed by migrants that have come into this country illegally, and violent crime is seemingly everywhere.

New York City is a very dangerous place in 2025. This is especially true if you are a woman.

Socialism is obviously not working, and so now New Yorkers have decided to give communism a try.

Good luck with all that.

If you live in New York City, it is time to get out.

Seriously, unless you have a really, really good reason to be there, you need to leave.

In the weeks ahead, there is going to be a mass exodus out of the Big Apple. According to the Daily Mail, many real estate agents were “being bombarded with calls” on Wednesday morning…

Real estate agents are being bombarded with calls this morning from panicked New Yorkers desperate to flee after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory last night. The most desirable destinations are said to be the city’s affluent suburbs and Republican strongholds across the Sun Belt. Agents, from Westchester and Greenwich to Florida, Texas and the Carolinas, said they have seen a surge in calls from New Yorkers desperate to relocate.

We aren’t just talking about a few thousand people relocating.

A survey that was just conducted discovered that almost a million New Yorkers intend to move…

Nearly one million New Yorkers are prepping to flee the city after Mamdani’s win, according to a survey conducted by JL Partners for the Daily Mail.

We have never seen anything quite like this.

I have been saying that a lot lately, haven’t I?

When he got up to deliver his victory speech, Mamdani literally quoted one of America’s most famous socialists…

Shortly after Zohran Mamdani was anointed the mayor-elect of New York City, he strode onto the stage of a cavernous, ornate theater, put his hand on his heart, smiled his signature smile and nodded to a socialist forebear. “As Eugene Debs once said, I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity,” Mr. Mamdani said. The crowd roared its approval.

The dawn of a better day for humanity?

No.

But it certainly is the dawn of something else.

During his campaign, Mamdani made all sorts of very expensive promises to the Free Stuff Army…

During his campaign, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani promised free childcare and buses, 200,000 new units of affordable housing and city-owned grocery stores, funded by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy or borrowing.

Why not make everything free?

Wouldn’t that be great?

In the real world, goods and services are never free.

Somewhere along the way, someone has to pay for them.

But the Free Stuff Army doesn’t think like that.

They think that it is the job of government to simply hand them the things that they want…

As he delivered remarks in a speech sprinkled with Arabic, his supporters, many draped in the colors of his campaign, shrieked and shouted his promises back to him. “Together, New York, we’re going to freeze the …” “Rent!” the crowd responded. “Together, New York, we’re going to make buses fast and …” “Free!” the crowd intoned. “Together, New York, we’re going to deliver universal …” “Child care!” the crowd said.

Why not free ponies for everyone too?

If we are living in a magical fantasy land where everything is free, let’s not stop with bus fare and child care.

Of course the truth is that Mamdani will never be able to deliver on all of his promises.

New York City’s tax base is going to be steadily eroding, and once Mamdani takes office he is going to be facing “a $5 billion hole in next year’s budget”…

Mamdani and his supporters want more government services; Albany, which controls the city’s taxing and borrowing power, will focus instead on sustaining existing ones. Hochul is contending with a $4.2 billion deficit, almost four times last year’s gap. Federal cuts to health care and food stamps will fall hardest on New York City, where Mamdani faces a $5 billion hole in next year’s budget.

Welcome to reality bud.

New York City is going to have a really difficult time even continuing the existing socialist programs that his predecessors put in place.

So those that are expecting a communist utopia are going to be bitterly disappointed.

But for the moment, Mamdani and his comrades are greatly celebrating.

In fact, the Democrats swept pretty much everything on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump publicly acknowledged that things did not go well for Republicans…

President Donald Trump conceded that the Democrats’ electoral sweep up and down the ballot across the country on Tuesday night spelled bad news for his Republican Party. “Last night, it was, you know, not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas, but I don’t think it was good for Republicans,” Trump said during a breakfast meeting with GOP senators at the White House on Wednesday morning. “I’m not sure it was good for anybody,” Trump said. “But we had an interesting evening, and we learned a lot, and we’re going to talk about that.”

Mamdani’s victory has made it even more likely that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will make a run for president in 2028.

Can you imagine what this country would look like if she actually won?

In this political environment, I think that she would actually have a chance.

Over the past several decades, both political parties have shifted way to the left.

In fact, there are a lot of prominent “conservative” pundits out there that have a tremendous amount in common with Zohran Mamdani at this point.

I wish that it wasn’t true, but it is.

Jokers that have seemingly lost their minds are all around us, and the clowns are now running the asylum.

