Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
3h

You are absolutely correct. I've followed your predictions and they are spot on!

Reply
Share
Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

Most boomers are ok for right now. But the future could be quite bleak for anyone who doesn't have a decent income stream. But then eventually the dollar will loose all value. Who will be left standing then? Not many I imagine. The state governments will suffer because there will be a huge decrease in the tax base if every thing crashes. People keep talking about getting out of the dollar and into some thing tangible. Then what? Gold silver. Land. Other than having a garden what will land buy you and gold and silver will be good for barter. If there anyone willing to give up essentials for pieces of metal.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture