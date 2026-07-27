Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
4h

So I'm thinking how does one prepare for 30 below zero weather and mountains of snow and no heat or electricity? I have some propane heaters and a Coleman white gas heater and three extra warm sleeping bags and lots of wool blankets.

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
4h

The End of the AMERICAN Empire .

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