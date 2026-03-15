Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
5h

The USS Abraham Lincoln is limping home. Reuters has said it's the biggest blow to the US military since Vietnam. The Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Gulf to threaten but is returning as a pile of floating scrap

Reply
Share
3 replies
Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
4h

They’ve been paying the equivalent of $17 a gallon for their electric powered cars. Sheer genius!!!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture