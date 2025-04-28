Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David W Kaiser's avatar
David W Kaiser
12h

If we are going to enter a time of crisis over this export-import nightmare, so is China. The only problem is that they do not have the where-with-all to withstand months of relocation, whereas we do, even though it will mean a lot of dislocation and hardship for us in the short run. Like Reagan broke the Soviet Union, I think Trump is going to break the CCP and they will have a revolution, with the fall of the CCP. Who is going to blink first? A very dangerous game of chicken to play with Americans that are very spoiled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
12hEdited

It appears we are purposefully, deliberately, intentionally, on a premeditated basis, accelerating (a favorite contemporary term of the present Red-affiliated ruling elitist technocrats & colleagues in their orbit) the consolidation of independent farmers via over-regulation, ecological constraints, the essentially forced use of GMO seeds and therefore toxic chemicals -- which also deplete the soil and cause long-term damage to the land, the crops and those who ingest them or their byproducts, etc. Many farms (in the hundreds per year now) are being sold to foreign investors or big AG; simultaneously, we are purposefully, without seeming regard for the human implications as such, conducting open warfare on the food supply, the support networks for transporting it and the countries or even domestic farms producing it. Is the U.S.'s "turn" (by arrangement) to be the victim of premeditated political maneuvering to assault the population using food scarcity, highly inflated prices and the bypassing of the congressional system governing its implementation with no critical judicial review of the policies and dictates supporting it.

We would certainly not be the first - with historic legends to aspire to like the Holodomor in Stalin's1920's Soviet Union (centered in Ukraine) that exterminated 3 - 7 million, or Hitler's Nazi Hunger Plan in the 1940's that exterminated 4 - 5 million or more including those nations from which food was confiscated, or Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge in the late 1970's whose forced agrarian experiment exterminated @ 25% of Cambodia's population (@ 2 million) in addition to deaths from disease and executions conducted, or Kim Il-Sung/Jong-Il's North Korean Great Famine in the mid-1990's that prioritized the military's prominence and exterminated 1 - 3 million, in addition to those who died from disease, or Mengistu’s Derg Regime in Ethiopia in the mid 1980's during its civil war, manipulating and leveraging food as a weapon to exterminate up to a million people, or Robert Mugabe’s ZANU-PF's land wars resulting in massive food scarcity at the beginning of the new millennium, killing thousands, with up to a million systematically starved into submission, or Mao's Great Leap forward in the early 1960's that contributed to the death of @ 15 - 45 million

people. Or more contemporary "heroes" using food as a weapon, like the policies still in place

under Kim Jong-un in North Korea that impacts a 20% representation of the population at any

given time at starvation level subsistence, or Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian starvation production still

affecting those who reside there, now coping with yet another regime change and war, or Sudan’s

ongoing military conflicts that disrupt and reduce available food resources and affect some @ 20

million citizens -- the war on farmers in the EU and now many places abroad under the guise of

"Bird Flu" or other nonsense ginned up by the governing forces in each nation state in order to

seize the level of power behind food scarcity to control, manipulate and weaken (further) the

citizenry to make them more readily accept a "solution" offered by the same government that

brought about the suffering and deprivation for their own objectives.

If enough people simply stood up and declared that they will not be so victimized, would there be a chance at least in this country that someone would hear/care/respond in the affirmative to stave off the seeming inevitable future we are careening into seemingly passively, blindly and without a care or uttered word of concern or protest?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture