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Brian's avatar
Brian
Oct 4

if this was truly a real military operation it would be easy sink any ship and shoot any plane that brings anything to the Houthis ANYTHING. since they cannot make their own weapons and Iran supposedly has no Navy or ships or so our media and govt says they would be choked off and that includes food fuel everything and knock out all AA weapons and radar and then have constantly flying patrols in each boxed off section at all times and destroy anything that moves just like Iraq in 1991 but we know this is not what this is about as you can tell the nations cannot shoot down a drone flying slower than a WW 2 prop plane with million dollar missiles. but we could take V1 rockets out with AA guns and planes flying up to them and using their wings to tip them over

This is all about control and making fuel scarce and food scarce

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
Oct 4

The Saudi military is trash and it doesn’t sound like Yemen’s is any better. People who want to fight, like the Houthis, will win because they will stay in the fight. There is no way around having to commit American ground troops, if the goal is just to stop the bleeding. Winning is a whole other animal.

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