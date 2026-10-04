The Great Middle East War has just entered a very dangerous new chapter. 100,000 troops under the control of the internationally-recognized government of Yemen are going to attempt to end the Houthi threat once and for all. Saudi Arabia will be assisting by conducting constant airstrikes on Houthi positions. In other words, all-out war is coming to the Arabian Peninsula. The United States will be providing intelligence and targeting data for this operation, but officials are telling us that the U.S. military will not be directly involved at this time. However, Axios is reporting that the U.S. could join the operation at a later date “should it go south”.

What this means is that there isn’t going to be an end to the Great Middle East war for a long time to come.

One of Iran’s core demands has always been an end to the fighting on all fronts.

Needless to say, what we are witnessing is the opposite of that.

Even in the most wildly optimistic scenario, it would take months to totally defeat the Houthis.

In a televised speech, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced that this new military operation will continue “until the country is liberated from the grip of ‌the terrorist militia”…

Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government said on Sunday it was launching a major ​military campaign to recapture all areas of the country controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. The government’s armed forces would press the offensive “until the country is liberated from the grip of ‌the terrorist militia,” Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi said in a televised address. A military spokesman later called on the Houthis to lay down their weapons.

The Houthis are crazed religious zealots.

They will never, ever lay down their weapons.

So there will be no surrender.

The Houthis will fight until they are either wiped out or they are victorious.

It appears that this will be the biggest conflict in the entire modern history of Yemen.

It is being reported that over 100,000 soldiers could be mobilized to battle the Houthis…

More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could be mobilized in the offensive, depending on the scale, the officials all said. Riyadh has concluded it cannot enter new Yemeni peace negotiations with the Houthis while they remain in control of Bab al-Mandab, giving them significant global leverage, the Western diplomats and a Gulf official said.

The Houthis have a core group of around 20,000 to 30,000 dedicated fighters, but they can easily mobilize more.

They have been in control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa since 2014, and all previous efforts to dislodge them have failed.

Recently, they captured vast amounts of territory along the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and they haven’t been allowing Saudi oil tankers to travel through that very important chokepoint.

Now the goal is to take it all back.

The U.S. was asked to join this military operation, but that request was denied.

According to Axios, an anonymous U.S. official is insisting that our military “is not going to take kinetic action for now”…

On Thursday, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to brief him on the planned operation and ask again for U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets, the U.S. official said.

A U.S. official said that the U.S. “is not going to take kinetic action for now.”

Last week, President Trump was close to ordering a strike on the Houthis after a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), but eventually decided to hold off.

However, we will be assisting the operation by providing “intelligence and targeting data”…

And apparently the door is being left open for the U.S. military to get involved in the operation at a future date “should it go south”…

The US could join Saudi Arabia’s operation against the Houthis should it go south, despite several previous refusals, Axios reported on Friday, citing American officials. The operation, expected to be launched in the coming weeks in response to the increased assault by the terrorist organization on Saudi Arabia as well as its storming of Bab al-Mandab, will be led by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces on the ground and supported by Saudi air strikes.

I think that there is a very good chance that the operation will not go well.

The Houthis have had the upper hand for weeks, and in the last 48 hours they got even closer to Yemen’s third largest city…

In the last 48 hours, the Houthis have also made gains against government and local forces on strategic hilltops near Yemen’s Taiz, military sources said, advancing on the last road between the city and Aden on the southern coast. Houthi control over the Taiz-Aden road would lead to an effective siege of the city, Yemen’s third-largest, inhabited by hundreds of ⁠thousands of civilians ​and where thousands of government forces are also stationed.

The fall of Taiz would be catastrophic for Yemen’s internationally-recognized government.

I don’t think that Saudi Arabia was eager for an all-out war with the Houthis, but at this stage they probably felt that they had no choice.

So now that one of their key allies is faced with all-out war, how will the Iranians respond?

Will they just sit on their hands as the Houthis get pummeled, or will they take action?

We shall see.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Iran’s enemies that his nation is prepared to strike back “stronger than before”…

“If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a gathering of foreign ambassadors. “There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions,” he continued, adding “only negotiations based on justice and fairness” could end the conflict.

If the Houthis are able to hold their own, the Iranians may not get directly involved in what is happening on the Arabian Peninsula.

But if the Houthis start losing ground, Iran may feel compelled to intervene.

In any event, it has become clear that there will be no peace.

The Great Middle East War will be three years old this week, and now it has escalated to yet another new level.

The death and destruction that we have already witnessed has shocked the world, but much worse is coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.