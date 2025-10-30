I suppose that we should not be surprised, because they told us exactly what they intended to do. For weeks, food stamp recipients have been posting videos on social media telling us what will happen if their food stamp benefits are cut off. We have been warned that they will go to their local grocery stores and fill up their carts just as they normally do. We have also been warned that there will be violence if anyone tries to stop them when they leave without paying. A lot of people out there were convinced that these lunatics were bluffing, but the truth is that what they threatened to do has already started to happen.

In Massachusetts, two crazed women were just arrested for “shoplifting expensive groceries and then attacking employees”…

Two women are facing charges for allegedly shoplifting expensive groceries and then attacking employees at a Market Basket in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Olivia L. Byrd, 37, of Quincy, and Rahjane J. Byrd, 28, of Hyde Park, were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, shoplifting by asportation, and disorderly conduct.

They found out the hard way that stealing groceries is not as easy as TikTok influencers would have us to believe.

In the real world, if you steal things you could end up in prison.

Apparently these two women have expensive tastes, because they were attempting to steal “lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter”…

Investigators say the Byrds were concealing high-priced items, including lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter in a bag while shopping. The women allegedly did not pay for the items at checkout and were confronted by store employees.

The confrontation between store employees and these two women did not go well.

In fact, one of the women hit a store employee with her phone “right in the face”…

“She cracked him hard with that cellphone, right in the face,” said Jeff Cuddy, who filmed the altercation. “And the guy was respectful and responsible, and he just let it go.”

I am glad that they were caught.

Hopefully this will discourage other potential thieves.

But there will inevitably be some people that will be able to get away with stealing food from their local grocery stores.

In Chambersburg, Pennsylvania police are currently looking for a man that walked straight out the front door with a full cart of food…

Police in Chambersburg are looking for a person of interest who was seen on surveillance video leaving a grocery store with a full cart. According to police, a man filled his cart full of items at the Giant in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue on September 28, and then left without paying.

In 2025, stealing a full cart of food is not a small crime.

Depending on what you select, a full cart of food can easily cost you several hundred dollars these days.

If we start witnessing widespread grocery thefts all over the nation, I think that it won’t be too long before we start seeing armed guards in food stores and armed guards on food delivery trucks.

One particularly foolish woman actually posted a video in which she openly bragged about all of the stuff that she just stole from her local grocery store. When she is finally caught, it will be very easy to convict her…

Four weeks into the federal government shutdown, a woman claiming she’s out of food stamps is bragging online about stealing from a grocery store while urging others to steal at will and “infiltrate” churches to get cash. The woman who goes by “consiracycutiee” and has a username of @jaalagotanattitude posted her illegal shoplifting exploits on social media, using extremely graphic language. “Everything out here is yours,” she said. “Whether or not you take it, they call that sh** free will. I call that sh** eminent domain. You know what I’m saying? One thing I learned from the white men: Take it!”

This is the kind of young people that our society is now producing.

I think that says a lot about the condition of our society at this stage.

You can watch footage of her making these shocking comments in this YouTube video.

Sadly, there are millions of others just like her.

When things really start hitting the fan in this country, they aren’t going to hold back.

Any stores that still have self-checkout counters tend to be shoplifting magnets.

In Florida, one woman has been arrested for stealing over a thousand dollars worth of groceries from a Publix in Port Charlotte…

A Port Charlotte woman is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in groceries from a Publix. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lisandra Gallardo, 38, was arrested Tuesday after deputies responded to reports of multiple thefts over the course of a month at the Publix on South McCall Road. CCSO said Gallardo stole from the store by using a duffel bag to hide items and only scanned a couple of products at self-checkout, taking the rest without paying.

A lot of times these people get caught because they just get too greedy.

If you keep going back again and again, eventually somebody is going to notice what you are doing.

Sadly, it won’t just be grocery stores that get hit during the weeks ahead.

In Kansas, one 38-year-old man is being charged with stealing food from an apartment complex “more than a dozen times”…

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of stealing food from a Wichita apartment complex more than a dozen times. Sedgwick County jail records show Jeremie Adams was booked Tuesday for 15 counts of aggravated burglary and 15 counts of theft. He was held without bond Wednesday morning. Wichita police say Adams is accused of forcing entry into Eaton Place Apartments at 517 East Douglas and taking food from the common-area pantry without paying. There are 15 confirmed incidents since mid-August.

When people without any moral standards get hungry, they are going to steal.

And if food stamps get cut off nationwide on November 1st, we are going to see a whole lot of very desperate people out there.

The good news is that there seems to be at least some hope that the government shutdown could be resolved soon…

Senators returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday to resume talks aimed at ending the government shutdown, now on its 30th day.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNBC that “a lot more conversations” are happening between rank-and-file members, and suggested that next week’s elections might provide the catalyst needed to end the stalemate.

The Senate is not currently scheduled to vote on the House-passed continuing resolution to end the shutdown on Thursday.

Food stamp payments have never been stopped before.

So we don’t know exactly what will occur if it happens now.

Will there be rioting and looting?

Will the people that have been posting videos on social media follow through on their threats?

In just a few days we may find out whether they meant what they said or not.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.