Kelly Sexton
11h

Yep looks like Trump is backing down from his assaults and threats to Venezuela. He knows he's no match for Putin.

FreedomFighter
6h

Sleepy Joe Biden (and his advisors) were a dismal failure in foreign policy. Obama bowed and kissed rings, while Biden ignored everything (a large part of why Russia invaded Ukraine). Meanwhile, Trump has been flexing his muscles and landing economic blows. But, that only goes so far. They smile at him, then they do what they want. So it's no surprise that the heat of warfare has not cooled and the embers keep uniting. Israel is, unfortunately, used to cease fires just being a break in the action, which the murderous Muslims use as a time to re-arm and re-group. After two years of fighting, I don't expect Israel to wait too long to re-engage when cease fires are broken.

Trump should let the Europeans handle the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. As for Venezuela, Trump should limit our aggressiveness to popping off the drug dealers. Regime change has not been very successful for the US, so he needs to let that slide.

