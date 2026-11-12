That certainly didn’t take long. Earlier this week we were being told that President Trump wanted to give diplomacy another try so there wouldn’t be any fighting with Iran for a while. Well, now Trump has suddenly told the world that we “don’t need a deal with Iran”, and there are reports of military action in the Middle East. Let’s watch what happens next very closely, because if Israel gets involved in the fighting events could spiral out of control very rapidly.

The Express stunned everyone a little while ago when it reported that “US warships in the Middle East have been targeted by Iranian cruise missiles”…

US warships in the Middle East have been targeted by Iranian cruise missiles, according to unverified reports. Pro-Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps media claims 10 anti-ship missiles have been fired towards American ships in the Gulf of Oman.

This is a major bombshell if it is true.

So far I have not been able to find any other major news outlets that are confirming this.

There have also been reports of loud explosions in the Iranian city of Sirik…

There are also unconfirmed reports of explosions in the city of Sirik, western Iran. It’s claimed the anti-ship missiles were fired from the Bandar Abbas area in the south of the country.

These explosions are being confirmed by Iran.

According to an Iranian news source, the explosions were caused by an enemy attack…

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday, citing official sources, that Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck in what it described as an enemy attack. The report said the strike was military in nature but provided no further details about the target, damage or casualties.

In my opinion, U.S. airstrikes are the most likely explanation by a wide margin.

But which came first?

Did Iran attack U.S. warships first, or did the U.S. attack targets in Sirik first?

As I write this, we simply do not know.

Earlier today, the price of oil spiked after Trump suddenly announced that we “don’t need a deal with Iran”…

Trump has been seeking a deal with Iran for months.

JD Vance was supposedly going to head to the Middle East for new talks.

So what changed?

Why the dramatic shift in tone?

Well, there are rumors that Iran has told Qatar that there will be absolutely no negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program…

If these rumors are accurate, that would definitely explain why Trump has changed his messaging.

In addition, Iran’s Assembly of Experts has apparently decided that now is the time for Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty…

If Iran formally does this, it would be a very clear sign that the Iranians intend to openly develop nuclear weapons.

Needless to say, the Trump administration would not allow that, and neither would Israel.

Of course there was never going to be any sort of a permanent deal with Iran.

Perhaps Trump is beginning to realize this, because all of a sudden U.S. officials are quietly telling Israel to get ready for military action…

The American military has reportedly warned Israel to prepare for a resumption of the war in Iran. The reports come just days after Donald Trump said renewed attacks on Iran were “highly unlikely”. Local reports in Israel claim US Central Command has told Israel Defence Forces (IDF) personnel in the US to get ready for the possibility of renewed fighting. Itay Blumental, military correspondent for broadcaster Kan 11, quoted a source as saying: “The messages being conveyed through the security channel to Israel—and also to Gulf states—are that they should prepare for the possibility of renewed war in Iran soon.”

All of Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Pickaxe Mountain, would likely be targeted during a new bombing campaign.

In addition, Trump has threatened to hit Iran’s power grid and oil producing infrastructure…

“If there is no deal we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously!” “We have not hit their oil, even though that’s the easiest target of all, because it would not give them even a small chance of survival or rebuilding.” “But we could hit it and it would be gone and there’s not a thing they could do about it.” “They have no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable as a military force.”

Needless to say, the Iranians would strike back extremely hard.

On Thursday, Mohzen Rezaei ominously warned that Iranian forces have “new surprises” prepared for the United States and Israel…

“The missile industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran stands as a proud symbol of faith, courage, initiative, and jihadi management,” he said in comments carried by Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency. “It has evolved into one of Iran’s most vital instruments of deterrence and a steadfast pillar in safeguarding the independence and security of our beloved Iran.” “Today, the IRGC Aerospace Force has made the wise directives and strategies of the Commander-in-Chief (of the Armed Forces) the guiding principle of its operations,” Rezaei added. “The force stands firmly prepared for self-sacrifice and the creation of new surprises on the battlefield against the American-Zionist enemy,” Rezaei said.

Could some of those “new surprises” include the use of unconventional weapons?

The previous day, he suggested that this time around Iran could start hitting U.S. bases that are located in Europe…

On Wednesday, a senior Iranian official threatened strikes on US bases in Europe if America was to launch new strikes against Iran. Iranian Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezae warned any base which American aircraft take off from are at risk of being targeted. “If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not limit ourselves to nearby bases,” he reportedly said. “We may even target some American military bases in European countries.”

Can you imagine the panic that we would witness if Iranian ballistic missiles begin landing in Western Europe?

There would be no turning back after that.

There would also be no turning back if the Iranians successfully attack the Dimona nuclear reactor in Israel.

Unfortunately, there are many potential scenarios that could cause this war to go completely sideways.

All it will take is one really stupid move.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.