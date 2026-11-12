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Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
3h

Whenever Iran’s media is quoted…a laughing emoji should follow it. Always.

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michael myers's avatar
michael myers
2h

Anyone who thinks Iran wants a peace deal does not understand the fanatical Iranian regime. They believe that only a devastating war will bring their Messiah ,the 10 th Imam back for the end times finale, They are not promised paradise for making deals, they are promised paradise for being a martyr.

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