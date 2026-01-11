The fall of the tyrannical regime in Iran would be one of the most important geopolitical stories of the past 50 years and would totally transform the entire Middle East. But Ayatollah Khamenei and his minions will not go down without a fight. Several days ago, I warned that the reason why the regime in Iran had shut down Internet access was because it was planning to use extreme violence against the protesters. Of course that is precisely what has transpired. President Trump told Iran what the U.S. would do if that happened, and now we have learned that he is being briefed on military options. When Trump hits Iran, the Iranians will strike back by targeting U.S. bases and Israeli cities. Once Iranian missiles are fired at Israeli cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not hesitate to unleash the full force of the IDF on the Iranians.

This is it my friends.

We are literally watching history in the making.

This is the moment that will determine whether the regime in Iran stands or falls.

The protests in Iran have now been going on for over two weeks, and it is being estimated that somewhere around 2 million Iranians are participating…

Estimates are that somewhere between 1.5 and 2 million protesters are now in the streets of Iran in what is now being called a revolution, as the regime appears to be on the brink of collapsing. One huge telltale sign is that a mosque in Tehran was burned to the ground. Iranians are also burning the regime’s flag and openly defying brutal Sharia law.

On Friday, President Trump once again warned the regime in Iran not to kill protesters…

Mr. Trump appeared to lay out his red line for action on Friday when he warned that if the Iranian government began “killing people like they have in the past, we would get involved.” “We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts,” he said at the White House. “And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts.”

Of course there was no way that the nuts running Iran were going to show restraint.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, the death toll in Iran has now reached at least 538…

At least 538 people have died in Iran’s sweeping anti-government protests, according to a U.S.-based human rights group, as unrest heads into its third week and tensions with the U.S. escalate. Of those killed, 490 were protesters and 48 were members of the security forces, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Sunday. More than 10,670 people have been arrested, the group said, and warned the real toll could be higher as it continues to verify reports.

Other reports are indicating that the death toll is much, much larger.

Two eyewitnesses that were present in Kahrizak are claiming that they saw over 400 dead bodies in that city alone…

Footage sent to Iran International from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, shows several dead bodies in body bags. According to eyewitness accounts accompanying the videos, dozens of bodies are visible at the site, with additional bodies reportedly located in another nearby industrial shed. Two eyewitnesses who visited Kahrizak in search of their loved ones told Iran International that they saw more than 400 bodies there.

Why isn’t the western media talking about reports such as this?

According to Iran International, it is being estimated that at least 2,000 protesters have been slaughtered in just the last 48 hours…

The most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people have been killed over the past 48 hours. A doctor in the northern city of Rasht told Iran International that one hospital alone received at least 70 bodies. Sources describe particularly intense violence in areas including Fardis in Karaj, and parts of Tehran, while stressing that similar reports are emerging from many other locations across the country including the western provinces of Ilam and Kermanshah.

This should be front page news all over the United States.

But instead, the corporate media is obsessed with talking about Renee Nicole Good.

Meanwhile, morgues are literally “overflowing” with bodies in major cities all over Iran…

Bodies are piling up at overwhelmed hospitals in Iran as major protests in the country continue, according to reports. The BBC confirmed that the morgue was overflowing at Poursina Hospital in Rasht city after at least 70 bodies were brought there overnight. Elsewhere, a medic at a Tehran hospital said their staff was in crisis mode after protesters were brought in with “direct shots to the heads” and “to their hearts as well”.

Clearly, Iran was not afraid to cross the red line that President Trump had established.

So on Sunday, President Trump told the protesters in Iran that the United States “stands ready to help”…

In a separate post on social media, the U.S. State Department warned that President Trump is not bluffing…

The State Department separately warned: ‘Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.’

I don’t know what the Iranians were thinking.

President Trump bombed Iran before, and now it appears that he is going to do it again.

In fact, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal are both telling us that President Trump has already been briefed on military options in Iran…

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous U.S. officials, first reported Saturday night that Mr. Trump had been given military options but hadn’t made a final decision. The WSJ reports that Trump will receive further options on Tuesday.

And CNN has spoken to two U.S. officials that are saying the exact same thing…

President Donald Trump is weighing a series of potential military options in Iran following deadly protests in the country, two US officials told CNN, as he considers following through on his recent threats to strike the Iranian regime should it use lethal force against civilians. Trump was briefed in recent days on different plans for intervention, the officials told CNN, as violence in the country has led to dozens of deaths and arrests. A number of options presented to the president have centered on targeting Tehran’s security services being used to tamp down the protests, the US officials said.

After repeatedly warning Iran, there is no way that Trump is going to let them get away with slaughtering thousands of protesters without responding.

Needless to say, the regime in Iran will react to any attack very strongly.

In fact, Iran’s parliament speaker is suggesting that Iran may even take preemptive action…

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, issued a televised warning, declaring: “In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets. We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat.” His remarks prompted lawmakers to chant “Death to America!” on the parliament floor, highlighting escalating hostility toward the U.S. amid the crisis.

When Qalibaf used the term “occupied territory”, he was referring to Israel.

Without a doubt, a U.S. attack would prompt Iranian missile strikes on Israeli cities, and it is being reported that Iran’s underground missile facilities “have been placed on exceptional standby”…

According to reports cited by The Telegraph, Iran has moved key military units to elevated readiness, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating at alert levels not seen during previous recent conflicts. Sources indicate that IRGC forces inside underground missile facilities — often described by officials as “missile cities” — have been placed on exceptional standby, underscoring growing concern in Tehran over both internal instability and external threats.

So what will the Israelis do if Iran starts firing missiles at them?

It will be as if someone had just thrown a big, juicy fastball right over the heart of home plate, and there will be no holding back this time.

For the moment, the IDF says that it is “monitoring developments” in Iran…

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday it is “monitoring developments” in Iran as the country enters its third week of anti-government protests. “The protests are an internal Iranian matter. Nevertheless, the IDF is prepared defensively and is continuously improving its capabilities and operational readiness,” an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

The events that are currently unfolding in the Middle East are quite dramatic, but they shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

We really are living in the end times, and we were warned that these things were coming.

But most of the population is so confused about what is going on in our world right now.

World War III is here, and the death and destruction that we will soon witness will shock the entire planet.

