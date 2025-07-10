After four years of saying nothing about them during the Biden Administration, all of a sudden Democrats in Congress are extremely interested in the Epstein files. They smell blood, because they know that the cover up of the Epstein files has greatly outraged a very large portion of the population. So they are going to make all sorts of wild allegations about what is in those files, because they know that there is no way that the Trump administration can reverse course and release them now. During the midterm elections, Republicans in competitive races all over the country will be hurt by this, and if Democrats are able to take back control of Congress they will inevitably try to use the cover up of the Epstein files to impeach Donald Trump. The Democratic Party was on the ropes, but the unprecedented debacle that we just witnessed has given them new life.

I think that Trump will deeply regret not releasing the Epstein files to the public.

By keeping them secret, speculation that they personally implicate him is going to run rampant.

Americans have wild imaginations, and when Elon Musk claimed that Trump “is in the Epstein files” last month, that instantly sparked a whirlwind of controversy…

But the fight has since taken a far more personal turn, bolstered by Musk’s allegation that Trump is listed in the files related to the late financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk said in a post shared via his social media platform, X, on Thursday. He did not provide evidence pertaining to this.

In the aftermath of Musk’s allegation, a couple of Democrats in Congress fired off a letter to Pam Bondi and Kash Patel…

The accusation has spurred Democrats to chase the full unsealing of the Epstein files. California Rep. Robert Garcia and Massachusetts Rep. Stephen F. Lynch—Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform—sent a letter on June 5 to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel. “We write with profound alarm at allegations that files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have not been declassified and released to the American public because they personally implicate President Trump,” read the letter, accompanied by a press release titled “Is Trump Suppressing The Epstein Files?”

Trump could have put an end to the matter by simply releasing the Epstein files.

But he didn’t do that.

So now he has created a firestorm.

Now that we are being told that the Epstein files will never be released, 16 Democrats in Congress have sent a letter to Pam Bondi “accusing her of withholding some Epstein files to protect the president from any damaging disclosures”…

House Democrats on Tuesday demanded that the justice department release documents related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking case that mentions or references Donald Trump, citing a comment by Elon Musk after he fell out with the president this year. The House judiciary committee’s ranking member, Jamie Raskin, together with 15 other Democrats sent a six-page letter to the US attorney general, Pam Bondi, accusing her of withholding some Epstein files to protect the president from any damaging disclosures.

We don’t know if there is anything in those files about Trump or not.

But that is the point.

The Democrats are just going to keep suggesting that Trump is hiding something over and over again, and lots of voters will believe them.

In the letter, the Democrats ask Bondi to “publicly release all documents in the Epstein files that mention or reference Donald Trump”…

“Stop protecting your boss and former client, release the Smith report in full without redactions immediately, and publicly release all documents in the Epstein files that mention or reference Donald Trump,” the letter said.

The Democrats know that they aren’t going to get that.

But that isn’t why they wrote the letter.

They wrote the letter to get the media talking about this.

Lots of people are going to start wondering what the Epstein files say about Trump even though they may say absolutely nothing about him at all.

I just wish that we could get the truth, but that isn’t going to happen now.

And there is also going to be a lot of debate about who else Trump may be protecting by not releasing the files.

After accusing Trump of being “in the Epstein files” last month, Elon Musk is now accusing Trump ally Steven Bannon of being “in the Epstein files” too…

While Trump was speaking at the Tuesday meeting, Musk ranted to Roger Stone, one of the president’s advisers, about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “Why would Jeffrey Epstein associate Steve Bannon try to help Robert Mueller send me to prison by perjuring himself at my trial?” Stone asked on X. “Bannon is in the Epstein files,” Musk replied, while offering no evidence to back up the accusation.

Elon Musk should not be doing this unless he has direct knowledge that this is true.

Did Musk get to look into the Epstein files while he was working with DOGE?

If so, he needs to tell us.

Of course Musk has now started his own political party, and he is pledging that his party will make releasing the Epstein files a top priority…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk once again slammed President Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein case, confirming that his new political party, which he has dubbed the “America Party,” will make it a priority to expose the files. Musk first questioned how people can be expected to have faith in the president if he doesn’t release the files regarding the convicted sex offender and financier. “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” he asked in a post on X, the social platform he owns.

I am sure that some Democrats will start promising to release the Epstein files too, even though they just had four years to do that under Joe Biden.

In the end, I don’t think that they will ever see the light of day.

Whatever has caused President Trump to put a lid on those files must be something really big.

Journalist Nick Bryant is suggesting that the reason the Epstein files are being covered up is because Jeffrey Epstein was involved in a massive blackmail operation…

Journalist Nick Bryant notes in this viral clip from the Shawn Ryan podcast that the Jeffrey Epstein case is being covered up by the federal government and will never progress because it would destroy their entire operational system. “Epstein had cameras in all of his homes. Epstein was definitely a blackmail artist,” Bryant notes. “The government wants to make sure that that does not come out. A huge part of our political system is predicated on blackmail,” he adds. “If that dark, malignant corner of the intelligence that is using blackmail against our politicians and other people, if they were using children, that would make the American people erupt,” Bryant further urges.

Maybe Bryant is on to something, or maybe he is completely and utterly wrong.

So many theories are being thrown around, and we can’t prove or disprove any of them because we are never going to get to see the evidence.

It was a colossal mistake of epic proportions not to release the Epstein files.

We were waiting patiently for months because we were promised that justice would be coming, but now everyone is speculating about why the Epstein files are being covered up.

This is a perfect scenario for the Democrats, because they feel like they finally have something that they can use to get the upper hand on President Trump.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

