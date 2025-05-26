This summer, vast numbers of radical leftists that absolutely hate Donald Trump, vast numbers of protesters that are deeply angry about the war in the Middle East, vast numbers of people that are in this country illegally, and vast numbers of ultra-violent predatory criminals will cause chaos in the streets of major cities all over America. Unfortunately, even though the official start of summer is still nearly a month away, it appears that our upcoming “summer of chaos” is off to an early start.

Let me give you a perfect example of what I am talking about. On Saturday, radical leftists spent hours disrupting a huge prayer rally right in the heart of Seattle, and authorities were forced to make dozens of arrests…

Dozens were arrested after violence broke out between woke protesters and police at a religious rally in Seattle. Christian activists from On Fire Ministries hosted their ‘Mayday USA’ rally at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday. The event was described as ‘standing together for Biblical truth and values’ as part of the ‘#DontMessWithOurKids’ movement, according to the organization’s Facebook.

The violence began some time around 1:30 PM, and by 5:30 PM the violence was still so bad that the Washington State Patrol was called in…

‘Individuals in the crowd have begun throwing water bottles at officers,’ police said. ‘Protesters have now knocked over fencing. Additional officers will be responding to the area to assist in maintaining a safe environment.’ By 5:30 p.m., troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrived at the scene to help SPD.

It was quite a chaotic scene, but what happened in Los Angeles that evening was even worse.

It is being reported that “a large mob” went absolutely wild in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night…

Officers had to form a skirmish line to clear a large mob that vandalized a Metro train, a police car and several businesses in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that units were dispatched to the 1700 block of Trinity Avenue near Washington Boulevard for reports of a group that was trespassing in the area around 10 p.m. “The group vandalized a Metro train on Washington Boulevard. They also vandalized some businesses in the area,” the spokesperson said.

Liberal news outlets are not saying much about this riot because it makes their people look bad.

But it certainly should be getting a lot more attention.

At one point, the mob actually posed to take photos in front of an LAPD squad car that they had just vandalized…

“Around midnight, approximately 50 trespassers blocked two A Line trains traveling northbound and southbound at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Maple Street, south of downtown Los Angeles,” Metro said in a statement given to KTLA. “The trespassers began to spray paint on both trains and gained entry into the southbound train and sprayed paint on the interior of the train. During the incident, no operators or passengers were harmed and service was delayed around 20 minutes.” Several individuals were also seen vandalizing an LAPD squad car – even posing for pictures in front of it, shooting fireworks at it, kicking it and spray painting it as the officers started to drive away. Many of those who were not actively engaging in the vandalism were recording the chaos on their cell phones.

These days, our streets are absolutely teeming with predatory criminals.

And way too often, the police lose control.

Speaking of losing control, Fox News is telling us that “chaos erupted” when a large group of “keffiyeh-wearing anti-Israel protesters ripped up and burned diplomas outside Columbia University on Wednesday”…

A group of keffiyeh-wearing anti-Israel protesters ripped up and burned diplomas outside Columbia University on Wednesday shortly after a graduation ceremony at the Ivy League institution, while unruly demonstrators also tangled with police. Chaos erupted outside the university when the protesters – many of whom had their faces covered with masks – torched diplomas in food trays next to a sign that read “Free Mahmoud Khalil,” the former student who was arrested by immigration agents in March and whom the Trump administration is trying to deport. “Free, free Palestine,” and “You’re committing genocide,” the protesters yelled in the rain to the sound of drums.

Of course we are seeing similar protests all over the globe.

In fact, masked protesters set up a blockade of the Ontario Food Terminal very early on Sunday morning…

There are troubling reports that the Ontario Food Terminal—the largest wholesale fruit and produce hub in Canada, moving 2 billion pounds annually—has been disrupted by far-left activists chanting “Free Palestine.” “Masked protesters stage a blockade at the Ontario Food Terminal, preventing freight trucks from accessing Canada’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable distribution center,” citizen journalist “CarymaRules” wrote on X early Sunday morning, adding, “The demonstration began shortly before 2:00AM, ahead of the day’s scheduled deliveries.”

This is just the beginning guys.

Once the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities starts, these types of protests will be far more widespread.

Lastly, I wanted to mention the horrifying vehicle attack that we just witnessed in Liverpool…

A man has been arrested after a vehicle struck several people during a parade celebrating Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League title on May 26, authorities in the United Kingdom said. Authorities said a “number of pedestrians” were hit after the team’s open-top coach carried players and coaching staff through Liverpool, England, for a victory parade. Merseyside Police said a “53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area” has been arrested after the crash.

We don’t know why this nut drove his vehicle into the crowd yet, but one eyewitness says that it appeared to be “clearly deliberate”…

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going. It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people. Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground. “It looked clearly deliberate. They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool.” “We were shocked, couldn’t believe it.”

My advice would be to avoid large crowds this summer if you are able to do so.

There are way too many nuts running around out there these days.

Politically-motivated violence has no place in our society, but we are seeing politically-motivated violence on an almost daily basis now.

Sadly, I believe that what we are currently witnessing is not even worth comparing to what is eventually coming.

