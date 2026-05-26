Most people don’t seem to realize that we are in World War III right now. This is the third major global war in modern history, but the vast majority of the population is still convinced that what we are experiencing is just temporary and that peace is just around the corner. Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, there have been endless headlines about a potential peace deal, but nothing has ever materialized. In the Middle East, there have been some short-term ceasefires since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel in October 2023, but fighting has always erupted again. Those that are expecting some sort of a peace deal in the Middle East that will actually be permanent are just being delusional. The root causes of the conflicts in the Middle East are deeply spiritual and go back thousands of years. Western leaders simply do not understand how much Shiite leaders hate Israel. It is literally central to their identity, and the only way to get them to give that up is for them to give up Shia Islam entirely.

Many westerners have never even heard that the 1985 document that established Hezbollah openly states that the entire purpose of the organization is to obliterate Israel.

So there is never going to be peace between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Tuesday, the Israelis conducted a lot more airstrikes and moved even deeper into Lebanese territory…

Israel intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah on Tuesday, striking targets across Lebanon and advancing deeper into Lebanese territory after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to “increase the blows” against the Iran-backed group. The Israeli military said it had struck more than 100 Hezbollah sites overnight in southern and eastern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and command centers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared that Israel is now “at war” with Hezbollah, and IDF troops are currently operating beyond the “Yellow Line”…

Israeli soldiers have begun conducting ground operations beyond the “Yellow Line” — the northern boundary of Israel’s self-declared military security zone in southern Lebanon, an Israeli military official tells CNN. The official added the goal of these expanded operations — which he defined as “targeted” — is to push Hezbollah’s explosive drone capabilities further away from the border, and thereby “remove direct threats,” amid an increase in fire toward Israeli border communities in recent days.

So why is Israel doing this?

Many people out there honestly do not know, because the big news networks have not been covering it.

Over the past couple of months, Hezbollah has “fired thousands of drones and rockets at Israel”…

Hezbollah has fired thousands of drones and rockets at Israel in recent weeks, escalating its attacks in an apparent bid to derail talks between Jerusalem and Beirut, several rounds of which have been held in Washington.

If someone fired thousands of drones and rockets at Washington D.C. and New York City, we would literally nuke them.

Personally, I am surprised that Israel has shown restraint for as long as it has.

Hezbollah has been using drones that are directed to their targets by fiber-optic cables. That makes such drones “largely immune to electronic jamming”…

An IDF official admitted to Channel 12 on Monday that Israel has found itself “defenseless” against the drone threat posed by Hezbollah, with the terror group increasingly deploying first-person view drones guided by fiber-optic cables, which are largely immune to electronic jamming. Israel has resorted to makeshift methods to defend against the surge in drone use, the official added. In the face of the growing threat, the military believes distancing Hezbollah forces from the border could help reduce the possibility of northern communities being targeted.

Hezbollah has been warned over and over again, but they aren’t going to stop.

So Israeli troops are going to move further north, and evacuation orders have now been issued for numerous areas throughout southern Lebanon…

The Israel Defense Forces issued a warning Tuesday to people in several Lebanese villages and communities, urging them to evacuate their homes. IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents of Khirbet Salem, Bir al-Sanasl, Kabreha, Majdal Salem, Kalwiya, Kafr Donin, Thulin and Savannah, saying: “Out of concern for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north to the Zahrani River.” “Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their weapons is exposing their lives to danger!” he posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran is in danger of totally breaking down.

On Monday, the U.S. conducted “self-defense strikes” against two IRGC vessels and a surface-to-air missile battery that had targeted U.S. aircraft…

The US military launched “self-defense strikes” against Iranian boats that were reportedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz Monday, according to Central Command. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said US military “eliminated” two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats that were seen setting mines in the strait, and also took out a surface-to-air missile site in Bandar Abbas, according to Fox News. The missile site based at Iran’s primary naval station was reportedly targeting US warplanes, Hawkins said. He insisted that the “self-defense strikes” were conducted “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

Needless to say, the Iranians are extremely upset about this.

They are calling it a “grave violation of the ceasefire”…

Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. on Tuesday of a “grave violation of the ceasefire” for launching attacks overnight on southern Iran, including strikes on boats in the Strait of Hormuz that state media said had killed at least four members of the Islamic Republic’s naval forces. The U.S. military’s Central Command said it carried out “self-defense strikes” to protect forces in the region, targeting missile launch sites and boats trying to lay sea mines. Iran said the U.S. “committed a grave violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region” with the strikes.

We shall see how the Iranians choose to respond.

One prominent official is warning of “a decisive, swift response”…

The commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force, Seyed Majid Moosavi, says it is prepared to respond following what he described as ceasefire violations by the US during ongoing peace talks. In a post on X, Moosavi criticised ongoing diplomacy, saying “negotiation with the enemy is pure loss”. He said the air force – which oversees Iran’s strategic ballistic missile and drone programmes – remains “highly vigilant, fully prepared for a decisive, swift response”, and is awaiting final orders from the commander-in-chief.

If the Iranians target U.S. forces, that could just cause even more fighting to erupt.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail.

Personally, I think that it is very odd that the Iranians were mining the Strait of Hormuz in the first place.

They are supposed to be negotiating a deal that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

So why are they laying even more mines that will take even more time to clear?

They are saying one thing to our negotiators, but their actions are telling us something else entirely.

The truth is that Iran never intends for traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal, and that is really bad news for the global economy.

And even if the Iranians eventually sign some sort of a temporary ceasefire extension, they will never give up their eternal war with Israel.

In fact, a freshly released statement that is being attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei says that “Israel will not live to see another 15 years”…

Iran’s new supreme leader has declared “Israel will not live to see another 15 years” in a chilling affirmation of the Islamic Republic’s enmity towards the Jewish state. “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” remain the regime’s slogans, according to the statement from Mojtaba Khamenei aired on Tuesday morning by Iran’s state broadcaster.

Iran’s goal is to wipe Israel off the map.

That has never changed.

So how is peace between Iran and Israel going to be possible?

Can someone explain that to me?

There is no end in sight for the war between Russia and Ukraine either.

Ukraine recently conducted a drone attack that killed 21 students in a college dorm in Luhansk oblast.

That pushed the Russians over the edge.

They have been pounding Kyiv with missiles and drones, and now they have warned the U.S. to evacuate all diplomatic personnel from the city…

Russia said on Tuesday its government has warned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to evacuate diplomats and American citizens from Kyiv, as Moscow plots fresh strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “officially informed” Washington that Russia would be launching “systematic and consistent strikes” against Ukrainian military facilities and what Moscow called “decision-making centers,” in a call with Rubio on Monday, according to the Russian government.

Something big is coming.

And one Russian official is warning that if Ukraine continues to target civilians Russia will use weapons that will “leave no trace of anyone”…

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin threatened that Moscow could resort to weapons that would “leave no trace of anyone” if “attacks on civilians continue.”

The conflict in Ukraine is building up to a grand crescendo.

The same thing could be said about the conflict in the Middle East.

And guess who is going to be involved in both of them?

I think that President Trump would like to have peace, because the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary are coming up.

But instead, he is going to get more war.

World War III is here, and we are getting even deeper into it with each passing day.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.