Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
7h

I support Israel and Trump.

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
8h

If Trump wanted peace, he could have had it...Instead he launched a sneak attack on Iran, mainly Iranian civilians, including murdering 180 girls in an elementary school....Iran responded, of course, with great success against American bases and Israel....and Trump found out that war crimes don't accomplish much, and the Navy pulled its ships out of easy missile range...Iran then closed the Strait of Hormuz, as we all knew they would...with massive consequences for the rest of the World...

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