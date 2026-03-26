Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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MoodyP
8h

The smell of a major false flag might be wafting our way.

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Hezekiah's avatar
Hezekiah
8h

The first casualty of war is truth. Senator Hiram Johnson

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