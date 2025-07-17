When I heard that the IDF had just bombed the Ministry of Defense and the Presidential Palace in Damascus, I could hardly believe it. I thought that we would have at least a short period of relative stability in the Middle East, but perhaps I was wrong. In my opinion, Israel and the new government in Syria are now essentially in a state of war. According to Israeli authorities, the IDF has already conducted 160 airstrikes inside Syrian territory and they are fully prepared to conduct even more…

As of Wednesday afternoon, the IDF had undertaken 160 aerial attacks on Syrian regime forces in and around the vicinity of Sweida in southern Syria, where Israel says the regime’s forces are slaughtering Syrian Druze. In addition, the IDF has attacked, and possibly destroyed, Syria’s Defense Ministry, and also attacked part of the Presidential Palace in Damascus. Dozens or more Syrian regime forces are said to have been killed in IDF attacks. IDF sources said that the military is ready for a multi-day campaign to convince Syrian regime forces to withdraw from Sweida and leave the Syrian Druze their autonomy.

I don’t know why this isn’t getting a lot more attention from major news outlets in the United States.

The airstrikes that hit the Ministry of Defense and the Presidential Palace in Damascus were extremely dramatic, and it is being reported that they sparked “panic in the streets”…

“The heavy blows have started” Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz has posted to X above a video (below) showing a Syrian news presenter abruptly taking shelter after a massive explosion in central Damascus. The rare daytime aerial attack by Israel in the heart of Damascus created panic in the streets, and quickly after huge columns of smoke lingered over the downtown area. There are casualties, with state news agency SANA quoting the Health Ministry as saying that at least three were killed and nine people wounded in the Israeli attacks.

If you have not seen footage of the airstrikes in Damascus yet, I would highly recommend checking it out.

There are reports that prominent mosques in Syria are already calling for jihad against Israel.

If all-out war erupts, the IDF will not hold back.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Damascus?

The reason why Israel is intervening is because Druze residents of Sweida are reportedly being slaughtered…

The violence began with recent clashes between local Druze and Bedouin populations around the town of Sweida in southern Syria. Community leaders, activists and Israel’s military said the violence worsened after government forces intervened. On Wednesday, Druze residents of Sweida reached by phone described scenes of executions, house burnings and looting. Several thousand residents fled toward the Jordanian border to escape the violence, while thousands more fled into the countryside.

There is a large Druze population in northern Israel, and many of them started pouring across the border to protect the Druze that were under assault in Sweida.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging them to stay home and let the IDF take care of things…

“My brothers, Druze citizens of Israel, the situation in Suwayda, the situation in southwestern Syria, is very serious. The IDF is operating, the Air Force is operating, other forces are operating. We are working to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the regime’s gangs. And now I have one request of you: You are citizens of Israel. Do not cross the border. You are putting your lives at risk; you could be killed, you could be kidnapped, and you are hindering the IDF’s efforts. Therefore, I ask you—return to your homes, let the IDF operate.”

At this point, Israeli officials are assuring us that there are absolutely no plans to send ground forces into the affected areas, but there are military units that are now being sent toward the northern border…

To deal with the ongoing crisis, including border issues, the IDF is transferring parts of the 35th Brigade from Gaza to the North and may also transfer the 98th Division northward if necessary. Other reservists could also be called to the North, and there are multiple closed military zones on the Israeli-Syrian border.

Turkey expended a tremendous amount of effort to overthrow the Assad regime, and they are very closely allied with the radicals that are now running Syria.

Needless to say, Turkey is not pleased with what is currently transpiring at all, and they have let the Israelis know about it…

Turkey has conveyed its views regarding Israel’s air strikes on Syria to Israeli authorities via its intelligence agency, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, adding Ankara was also in close contact with regional powers and the U.S.

If Israeli ground forces eventually do start heading toward Damascus, could that potentially spark a direct conflict between Israel and Turkey?

That will be something to watch.

Meanwhile, Newsweek is reporting that the Iranians are “threatening to raise uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels and exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty”…

Iran is threatening to raise uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels and exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if Western powers move forward with reimposing United Nations sanctions, according to Iranian state media. The warning follows mounting pressure from the United States and its European allies. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom agreed in a phone call Monday to set an August deadline for a nuclear agreement, Axios reported. If no deal is reached by then, the three European powers plan to trigger the UN “snapback” mechanism, which would automatically reinstate global sanctions on Iran’s arms trade, banking sector, and nuclear program.

If the Iranians really do enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels, I guarantee you they will get bombed again.

In anticipation of that, the Iranians have been feverishly rebuilding their air defenses, and they still have lots of ballistic missiles that they can throw at Israel…

Israel has estimated that even after its strikes, Iran likely still possesses some 1,500 medium-range ballistic missiles and 50% of its launching capabilities, reported Bill Roggio, senior fellow and editor of Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) “Long War Journal.” Similarly, Iranian expert Behnam Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital that “Post strikes, the program still exists and, despite being handicapped, poses a significant regional threat.”

It appears that the war in the Middle East is far from over.

In fact, I think that we could see some huge surprises in the months ahead.

We really are living during a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, but a lot of people out there still don’t seem to understand this.

