It certainly didn’t take much for people to start clamoring for regime change in Cuba. A tragic incident that just occurred about a mile north of Cuba has made a lot of Americans very angry. Many are suggesting that it is time for President Trump to send in the military, but our military is already spread very thin due to the situation in the Middle East. A major war with Iran could literally erupt at any time, and once it starts it will take priority. But tensions with Cuba have been rising for months, and now the Cubans have killed four people that were riding in a speedboat that was registered in Florida…

The Cuban military has opened fire on an American vessel, killing four people and injuring six, sparking concern Donald Trump could attack the island. Cuba Interior Ministry (MININT) said today (February 25) a US speedboat with Florida registration number FL7726SH, was detected within one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino Channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo Municipality, in Villa Clara.

I am already seeing so many demands for vengeance.

But it is so important to know all the facts before passing judgment.

According to the Cubans, the crew of the speedboat opened fire first…

Crewmembers opened fire on Cuban Ministry of the Interior forces as they approached the American vessel, the Cuban Embassy said in a statement. Aboard the Florida-registered vessel, four were killed and six were injured; the commander of the Ministry of the Interior vessel was wounded, Cuba said. “In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region,” Cuban authorities said. “Investigations by the competent authorities continue in order to fully clarify the events.”

If the Cubans are telling us the truth, that puts an entirely different spin on things.

Needless to say, if Cuban personnel were being fired upon in Cuban waters, they had every right to fire back.

Apparently this confrontation took place approximately one mile north of Cuba…

The Cuban Embassy said on X that the incident unfolded Wednesday morning, when the speedboat approached one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel in the Villa Clara province. The embassy said Border Guard Troops confronted the speedboat, leading the crew of the Florida-registered boat to open fire on the Cuban personnel. The commander of the Cuban vessel was injured in the shootout, while four people on the Florida speedboat were killed and six more were injured.

So why was a speedboat that was registered in Florida so close to Cuba?

Well, the New York Times is reporting that a U.S. official has admitted that the speedboat was part of a “flotilla to get relatives out of Cuba”…

A U.S. official said the firefight involved a U.S. civilian boat that was part of flotilla to get relatives out of Cuba, adding that the vessel was not U.S. Naval or Coast Guard boat, the New York Times reported.

Getting family members out of Cuba is a noble goal.

If I had family members in Cuba, I would want to get them out too.

But it is an incredibly risky operation.

If you get caught, you could end up in a dirty Cuban prison for a very long time.

Desperation to avoid capture is probably what led the crew of the speedboat to start shooting, and it was inevitable that Cuban authorities would return fire.

Now we have a major international incident on our hands, and a lot of people out there are very upset.

For example, Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez has angrily declared that the regime in Cuba “must be relegated to the dust bin of history”…

It is quite clear what he would like to see happen.

In response to his post, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pledged to do everything in his power “to hold these communists accountable”…

I can certainly understand why people don’t like the communist regime in Cuba.

It is horrible.

But we can’t go to war with other nations just because we don’t like them.

Of course this latest incident has occurred at a time when tensions with Cuba are already extremely high.

On January 11th, President Trump warned Cuba that it would be totally cut off from oil if it did not make a deal…

On Jan. 11, Trump told Cuba they needed to make a deal in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump said, although he did not elaborate at the time on what that deal might be.

Subsequently, the Trump administration intercepted a number of oil tankers that were heading for Cuba…

Venezuela and Cuba have been close allies for decades, with Venezuela being the main exporter of crude oil and fuel to the island. For weeks, the US has been intercepting and seizing oil tankers headed for Cuba, though the Trump administration has not acknowledged it is instituting a blockade. Last week, the US Coast Guard seized a tanker 70 miles away from the island that was full of Colombian oil, The New York Times reported.

As a result of a lack of oil, conditions are really bad in Cuba at this moment.

After pressure from other leaders in the region, President Trump finally decided to allow shipments of oil to Cuba for “commercial and humanitarian use”…

Faced with an outcry from Caribbean leaders, worried that starving Cuba of oil would cause the economy to quickly collapse, Washington said it would allow shipments of Venezuelan oil for “commercial and humanitarian use,” AFP also added.

But now this has happened.

I have a feeling that at least some of the dead are U.S. citizens.

Is this how we end up in a war with Cuba?

I don’t know.

Right now the anti-Cuba crowd has been stirred into a frenzy.

And it certainly isn’t a secret that the Trump administration would like to see regime change.

For now, I think that the looming conflict with Iran will take priority, but I don’t think that this crisis with Cuba is going to go away any time soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.