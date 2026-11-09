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michael myers's avatar
michael myers
2h

How many times have they been warned over the past 6 months? My guess is very few of the California residents have made any plans or preparations for the severe flooding and snowstorms. They will stay home and expect someone to come get them or they will be driving around to prove to people they "ain't' scared of no storm".

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
28m

I look forward to hearing on the news that the Hoover Dam is full for the first time in God knows how many years, and then having the newsreader declare that this shocking, unprecedented event is is actually a DISASTER caused by the burning of fossil fuels!

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