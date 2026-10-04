Why have the Russians changed their story so dramatically? We were originally told that a 28-year-old laboratory assistant at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute named Daria Shipilova had been exposed to pneumonic plague on September 25th after breaking a test tube. Subsequently, she was admitted to a hospital on September 29th but she did not improve. She reportedly died some time very late on October 1st or very early on October 2nd. And even though nearly 200 people that had contact with her have been isolated, health officials have been running around in protective suits, and a total of five hospitals in the Irkutsk region have now been placed under quarantine, the Russians are now telling us that there is nothing to be concerned about at all. In fact, they are now telling us that no test tube was ever broken and that Shipilova did not die of pneumonic plague.

What in the world is going on here?

What the Russians are saying clearly does not match up with what they are doing.

Why have so many emergency measures been triggered if there was never any emergency in the first place?

To me, it appears that there really was an emergency that the Russians are now desperately trying to cover up.

There are several different forms of plague.

The form of plague that is the most severe and the most contagious is pneumonic plague.

It is very aggressive and it kills very fast.

Unlike other types of plague, pneumonic plague does not require fleas or rats to spread.

In fact, can be passed very easily from person to person through the air.

If an infected person coughs, there is a good chance that people standing nearby will catch it.

If someone catches it and does not get antibiotics within the first 24 hours of showing symptoms, the bacteria will quickly destroy their lung tissue.

Without immediate treatment, the disease is almost always 100 percent fatal.

A widespread outbreak of pneumonic plague would have the potential to be absolutely catastrophic.

Is this why Russia’s top health official was suddenly rushed to the Irkutsk region late last week?…

A suspected plague outbreak has erupted in Russia — killing a young lab worker, forcing nearly 200 people into isolation and triggering accusations that Vladimir Putin’s regime is trying to keep the infection’s possible spread under wraps. The alarm was raised in Siberia after a worker at an anti-plague laboratory died of the disease, which killed tens of millions in the medieval Black Death, according to a report from The Moscow Times. Anna Popova, who heads Russia’s public-health watchdog, then rushed 2,600 miles from Moscow to the Irkutsk region as authorities quarantined a hospital and placed scores of people who had come into contact with the victim under medical observation.

The Russian government obviously believed that something unusual was going on.

And Axios is reporting that the White House is “monitoring” this story…

The White House is monitoring reports of a suspected plague case and a related quarantines in Russia, a Trump administration official told Axios on Sunday.

The White House must think that there is something to all of this.

Annie Jacobsen recently authored a book about this exact type of scenario, and her contacts inside the government are not being dismissive of this incident at all…

There are so many questions that we do not have answers to at this stage, but there are certain things that we do know.

We know for certain that Daria Shipilova worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute.

We also know for certain that she was admitted to the hospital and that she is now dead.

But the Russians are now claiming that Shipilova was not involved in any sort of lab accident, and they are also telling us that they found no evidence of pneumonic plague…

Hopefully the Russians are telling us the truth.

But I am not buying it.

If there was no threat, why did Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev suddenly cancel all public events in the region?

If there was no threat, why did Irkutsk residents report “seeing people wearing protective suits, masks and gloves in the streets”…

Residents reported seeing people wearing protective suits, masks and gloves in the streets, while masks were distributed at kindergartens. The independent news outlet Baikal People, which operates outside Russia, cited a source close to law enforcement as saying officers from the Federal Security Service, or FSB, escorted ambulances transporting people who had come into contact with Shipilova for testing. The claim of FSB involvement has not been officially confirmed.

If there was no threat, why have five Irkutsk hospitals been placed under quarantine?…

The plague outbreak in Siberia, Russia has expanded w/5 hospitals now under QUARANTINE: Irkutsk Hospitals No. 1, No.3, No.10, Ivano-Matreninskaya Children’s Hospital, and an unnamed maternity hospital (Lyudi Baikala news, Moscow Times). Quarantine is NOT voluntary. Even in the U.S., quarantine is among the most extraordinary measures gov’t can impose on American citizens who haven’t been convicted, or even accused, of committing a crime. Quarantine means being forcibly confined and medically examined by law. U.S. quarantine can be imposed on anyone infected by a legally quarantinable disease listed below (this can change). One should assume Russia’s quarantine protocols are even more severe.

If you get infected with pneumonic plague, there is a very good chance that you will not even realize it at first.

Initial symptoms include fever, chills, aches and upset stomach.

If you don’t realize that pneumonic plague may be a possibility, you would probably be tempted to go to bed and try to sleep it off.

But if you don’t address it right away, pneumonic plague will race through your body at a relentless pace.

If you are not treated with antibiotics within 24 hours, you will almost certainly die from it.

Can you imagine the panic that would be caused if pneumonic plague started spreading widely?

The level of fear would be off the charts.

What we witnessed earlier this decade would be like a Sunday picnic in comparison.

So let us hope that the Russians are telling us the truth.

Let us hope that there was no lab accident and that nobody died from pneumonic plague.

Because a pneumonic plague pandemic really would be a nightmare scenario.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.