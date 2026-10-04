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jeremy's avatar
jeremy
Oct 4

Well with the incubation period being so short and the the fact it is easily spread, we will not have to wait long to find out. Technically if I understand correctly this could become a global pandemic in just a few weeks if it does spread. Talk about an October surprise. Plus the stock market is on the verge of collapse everything could come crashing down very quickly. But that is a worse case senario. Middle east on powder keg, the entire global financial system is walking on the edge of a cliff as well and you add in pneumonic plaque. The 4 horsemen appear to be getting ready to ride.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
Oct 4

Dr. Malone (inventor of mRNA who’s on our side now) has this measured take on it: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/the-broken-tube-a-plague-death-in?r=yndiy&utm_medium=ios

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