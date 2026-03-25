Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
2h

I smell a rat in what's going on. The results we see were anticipated and are welcomed now. It's very likely that we are being driven into their planned reset.

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Janeane Kassik's avatar
Janeane Kassik
2h

Doesn't make any difference whether the world is ready or not! It's all coming anyway. Most are not worried because they don't believe it. The rest of what I think is not printible!

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