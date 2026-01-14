In recent hours, so many nations have instructed their citizens to leave Iran. Protesters are being slaughtered by the thousands, and President Trump is promising that help from the United States is on the way. At this moment, it appears that we are right on the brink of an apocalyptic war in the Middle East. I believe that Bible prophecy is being fulfilled right in front of our eyes, and a major showdown with Iran is one of the ten major prophetic events that I wrote about in my latest book. As the Middle East erupts in flames, hopefully it will cause people all over the globe to take a much closer look at the Book of Revelation.

In Revelation 6:4, we are told that when the red horse rides peace will be taken from our world…

4 And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.

Could it be possible that the red horse is about to ride?

A lot of people are speculating about this right now.

So how would you choose to answer that question?

In Matthew 24, Jesus told us that there would be “wars and rumors of wars” in the last days.

That perfectly describes the times in which we live.

Thanks to social media, “rumors of wars” constantly spread like wildfire all over the Internet.

And we are witnessing so much military conflict.

Over half of the nations on the entire planet are either currently engaged in military conflict or are funding military conflict.

Now the crisis in Iran threatens to set the entire Middle East ablaze.

Even though thousands of protesters have already been gunned down, reports indicate that somewhere around a million Iranian protesters are back in the streets again tonight.

But they know that they cannot overthrow the tyrannical regime in Iran alone, and they are begging for help…

Despite a nearly total Internet blackout for days, foreign militias enlisted to fight the protesters, and live ammunition on the streets, Iranians continue to fill cities throughout Iran, such as Isfahan and Tehran, with their cry for freedom and a plea to the West. Juliana Taimoorazy, founder and president of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council, described the cry of the protesters: “Please come and help us. The next few hours are critical. Their eyes are on Israel. Their eyes are on America. They’re begging, they’re pleading with us to assist.”

These protesters are literally putting their lives on the line.

Will the U.S. and Israel step up and help them, or will they be left hanging?

Iran’s crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, is also asking for military action…

Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled crown prince, called on President Trump to take action against the Iranian regime sooner rather than later, as protesters in his homeland take to the streets despite a deadly crackdown. In an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell on Monday, Pahlavi said, “We need action to be taken.” “The best way to ensure that there will be less people killed in Iran is to intervene sooner, so this regime finally collapses and puts an end to all the problems that we are facing,” he said.

Thousands of protesters have already been slaughtered, and each day that military action is delayed means that thousands more protesters will be killed.

The good news for the protesters is that President Trump is now publicly calling for a revolution in Iran and is pledging to send help…

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

When a reporter from CBS asked what type of action might be taken, Trump did not give us any specifics…

CBS’ Tony Dokoupil asked, ‘And this strong action – are we talking about – what’s the end game?’ Trump replied, ‘If they wanna have protests, that’s one thing. When they start killing thousands of people – now you’re telling me about hanging – we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not gonna work out good.’ It comes as the first protester set to be executed was named today as Erfan Soltani. The 26-year-old will be allowed a final ten minutes with his family before he is hanged on Wednesday morning for allegedly protesting against the regime last Thursday.

We need to pray for President Trump, because he is being faced with some very difficult decisions.

If he changes course and does nothing, he will look bad for breaking his promise and enormous numbers of protesters will be ruthlessly slaughtered by the Iranian regime.

If he takes limited military action, it will likely not be enough to cause the regime in Iran to fall…

Israeli and Arab officials have told the Trump administration in recent days that they believe the Iranian regime may not yet be weakened to the point where U.S. military strikes would be the decisive blow that topples it, according to a U.S. official, a former U.S. official briefed on the discussions, a person familiar with the Israeli leadership’s thinking and two Arab officials. The Israeli and Arab officials have suggested that President Donald Trump, who is weighing military action in Iran in response to the regime’s deadly crackdown on protesters, hold back on large-scale strikes for now, with some of them preferring to wait until the regime is even more strained, the sources said. They also noted the situation in Iran is rapidly developing, with the stability of the regime potentially changing quickly in one direction or the other.

If the Iranian regime ends up surviving when everything is said and done, it would look like a major defeat for Trump.

Of course Trump could decide that now is the time for all-out war, and in such a scenario Iran and Israel would not hold anything back.

Yesterday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Trump would be taught a “lesson that will never be forgotten” if he chooses the path of war…

At the same time, senior Tehran officials have escalated anti-American rhetoric — even as mounting internal unrest threatens the regime’s stability. On Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf insisted Iran would teach the “delusional” and “arrogant” President Trump a “lesson that will never be forgotten,” as he vowed U.S. forces would be “burned by the fire of Iran’s defenders” while insisting, “We are your opponent.”

Since the end of the 12 Day War, the Iranians have been feverishly rebuilding their missile arsenal.

The Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile, also known as the Kheibar, packs a tremendous punch and has enough range to reach every single major Israeli city…

At the core of the reported plan is the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile, known in Iran as “Khyber.” The missile, unveiled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, is among the most powerful conventional weapons in Tehran’s inventory. With a range of roughly 2,000 kilometers, it can strike targets across Israel and reach U.S. military facilities in Turkey and parts of southeastern Europe if launched from western Iran. Defense analysts note that the missile’s significance lies not only in its extended range but also in its heavy payload. Capable of carrying a warhead estimated at up to 1,500 kilograms, the Khorramshahr-4 is designed to cause extensive damage to hardened or high-value targets, including air bases, command centers, and critical infrastructure. Its advanced fuel system allows it to remain stored for long periods and launched on short notice, significantly reducing warning time for defenders. Iranian officials have framed the missile as a purely defensive tool, but regional rivals view it as a central element of Tehran’s threat posture toward Israel. From Iranian launch sites, major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa fall well within range.

Of course it is always possible that if the Iranian regime feels like it is in imminent danger of falling, it could try to hit Israel in unconventional ways as well.

How do you think that Israel would respond if biological or chemical weapons were used against it?

For now, the IDF is carefully monitoring what is going on in Iran…

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it remained on alert for possible “surprise scenarios” as anti-government unrest in Iran has prompted the United States to threaten intervention over the killing of protesters. Tehran has threatened to retaliate against Israel and US military bases if it comes under American attack.

Meanwhile, Islamic nations in the Middle East where U.S. bases are located are deeply concerned that missiles could soon start falling in their own territories if the U.S. attacks Iran…

WSJ reports Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have warned Washington that a U.S. attack on Iran could trigger retaliation on Gulf energy infrastructure, shipping lanes, and U.S. bases in their countries. A regional war is the risk—and the Gulf is sounding the alarm.

The Iranians have clearly stated that they will hit U.S. bases throughout the Middle East if they are attacked.

If U.S. service members start dying, President Trump will inevitably respond very forcefully.

Striking Iran comes with a tremendous amount of risk, but I think that it is going to happen.

And it appears that many of our allies believe that something is going to happen too, because they are instructing their citizens to get out of Iran immediately…

Canada, in an update to its travel advice this afternoon, urged its citizens to leave the Islamic Republic now, if it is safe to do so. It notes that land borders with Armenia and Turkey remain open even as most international flights have been canceled. Germany similarly urges its residents to leave the country, warning that if they choose to remain, they are at risk of “arbitrary arrests.” It says the German embassy in Tehran is only able to provide “limited assistance,” on the ground. Australia has also told its citizens to leave, warning that “if you remain in Iran against our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety.”

President Trump is not someone that tends to do things halfway.

When he makes a move, it is usually a big one.

As soon as the Iranians detect that a U.S. attack is underway, their response will begin.

And as soon as the Israelis detect incoming Iranian missiles, their response will begin.

We really are living in the days of World War III, and what is coming next is going to change the course of world history forever.

