Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Pelosi's avatar
Nancy Pelosi
2h

Edgar Casey (the sleeping profit) told of this happening in 2026 before he died. California will be only 5 islands very soon.

Reply
Share
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
3h

This is old news. Science has known this for decades. If those liberal communist choose to stay, good riddance. They are too far gone anyway. Let God pass judgement on them!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture