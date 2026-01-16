This month, seismic activity along the west coast has been making headlines almost every single day. Could it be possible that all of this seismic activity is leading up to some sort of a really big event? It should be obvious to everyone that the clock is ticking. I have been sounding the alarm about the potential for apocalyptic seismic events along the west coast for a long time, and now it feels like we are building up to some sort of a crescendo. Unfortunately, most of the people living right along the west coast are still convinced that everything is going to be just fine.

On Thursday, a “major earthquake” suddenly struck an area approximately 180 miles from the Oregon coast…

A major earthquake has struck off the coast of Oregon, sending shockwaves felt in multiple cities along the US West Coast with more quakes expected to follow. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake erupted in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 180 miles from the coastline, at 10.25pm ET Thursday night.

This earthquake was so powerful that it was felt as far away as Portland, and it was followed by magnitude 3.1 quake.

But what is really alarming the experts is the fact that these quakes “took place along the Juan de Fuca Plate”…

This latest quakes took place along the Juan de Fuca Plate, which drives the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) – a nearly 700-mile-long fault line off the West Coast of North America. Scientists have long warned that the zone is overdue for a catastrophic event, with many nicknaming it the ‘Sleeping Giant.’ Simulations have shown the fault is capable of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake that would impact most of the Pacific Northwest, including major cities such as Seattle and Portland.

I have written countless articles about the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

The next time it produces a megathrust earthquake, there might not be any warning at all.

And when that happens, a “100-foot-tall mega tsunami” could suddenly come slamming into coastal towns and cities…

If an earthquake between 8.0 and 9.0 in magnitude struck today, scientists have estimated that the shockwave could produce a 100-foot-tall mega tsunami which wipes out most of the nearby coastline. A 2022 emergency report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated that there would be over 100,000 people injured and over 618,000 buildings damaged or destroyed during the next major CSZ earthquake.

Scientists assure us that this is going to happen someday.

It is just a matter of time.

The day before the magnitude 6.0 earthquake off the coast of Oregon, a swarm of at least 40 earthquakes began in Southern California. The following comes from a Daily Mail article entitled “Dozens of earthquakes shake California where the earth is tearing apart”…

At least 40 earthquakes have shaken Southern California since Wednesday morning, with the largest reaching a magnitude of 4.4. The US Geological Survey recorded the first quake near Holtville at 1:40am PT on Wednesday, with the most recent detected on Thursday morning. Hundreds of California residents have issued reports of shaking to the USGS, and shockwaves were also recorded in Arizona and Mexico.

The city of Holtville is about 130 miles from San Diego, and it sits in an area known as the Salton Trough.

Geologists tell us that the Salton Trough is a place where the crust of our planet is literally “slowly pulling apart”…

Geologists describe the Salton Trough as a young, actively stretching rift valley, meaning the Earth’s crust in the region is slowly pulling apart. This process occurs because the Pacific Plate is sliding northwestward relative to the North American Plate along the San Andreas system, while simultaneously, the crust in the Salton Trough is being stretched and thinned. As the land pulls apart, it fractures along numerous faults, including the Imperial Fault and smaller subsidiary faults, producing frequent earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

We have all seen movies about what is going to happen to Southern California someday.

Sadly, “someday” may arrive a lot sooner than most people think.

The day before the earthquake swarm started in Holtville, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Mendocino County in Northern California…

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Mendocino County on Tuesday afternoon, shaking a rural area southeast of Willits, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 1:10 p.m. local time and was centered roughly 6 miles east-southeast of Willits, the agency said. It struck at a depth of just under 5 miles, a level that can produce noticeable shaking near the surface.

Could it be possible that the Mendocino Triple Junction is waking up?

The Mendocino Triple Junction is considered to be one of the most dangerous seismic zones along the entire California coastline…

Off the coast of Humboldt County lies the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three of Earth’s major tectonic plates come together. South of this point, the Pacific plate moves northwest alongside the North American plate, forming the San Andreas fault. North of the junction, the Gorda (or Juan de Fuca) plate pushes northeast and slides beneath the North American plate, sinking into the Earth’s mantle in a process known as subduction.

Our scientists have always known that the Mendocino Triple Junction is a major threat.

But now they have discovered that there are “five moving pieces rather than just three major plates”…

The updated model shows that the region contains five moving pieces rather than just three major plates. Two of these pieces are completely hidden below the surface. At the southern end of the Cascadia subduction zone, the researchers found that a section of the North American plate has broken off and is being pulled downward along with the Gorda plate as it sinks beneath North America. South of the triple junction, the Pacific plate is dragging a mass of rock known as the Pioneer fragment beneath the North American plate as it moves north. The fault separating the Pioneer fragment from the North American plate lies nearly flat and cannot be seen from the surface.

The entire west coast of the United States sits directly along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and the past 12 months have been a time when the Pacific Ring of Fire has been shaking like crazy.

Of course the entire southern coast of Alaska also sits directly along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and it was just hit by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake.

And last month a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the state…

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked Alaska on Saturday, Dec. 6, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 11:41 a.m. local time in northeast of Yakutat, Alaska, the USGS said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Yakutat had a total population of about 657 in 2020 and 332 housing units in 2023. Yakutat is over 300 miles from Anchorage, where the earthquake was also felt, the USGS’s interactive map shows.

Alaska gets pummeled by significant earthquakes so frequently that most of them don’t even make the news anymore.

But they should.

I think that seismic activity along the Pacific Ring of Fire is going to be a major theme in 2026.

Unfortunately, most people that live in the most dangerous areas will not take the threat seriously until it is too late.

