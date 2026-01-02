Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lynne whelden's avatar
lynne whelden
8h

Talk from the gallery is cheap though. How about giving the protesters the guns they need? Where’s the CIA when we need them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
8h

The Iranian economy is collapsing, and the government will be overturned. Iranian citizens are desperate, and the government will not survive another revolution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture