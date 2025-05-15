If President Trump can get the Iranians to agree to a deal that will permanently prevent them from producing nuclear weapons, it really will be the deal of the century. The Iranians absolutely hate us, and so just getting them to talk was a major achievement. But now we could be on the verge of something truly remarkable. If a peace deal can be achieved, we can avoid an apocalyptic military showdown in the Middle East, and that would be a wonderful thing for all of humanity. So let’s hope that this actually happens. According to President Trump, the Iranians have “sort of agreed to” the terms of a potential deal…

Donald Trump says Iran has “sort of” agreed to the terms of a deal on the future terms of its nuclear programme. On a visit to Doha, the US president said: “I want them to succeed. I want them to end up being a great country. But they cannot have a nuclear weapon. It is very simple really. It’s not like I need to give you 30 pages worth of details. It is only one sentence – they cannot have a nuclear weapon.” Referring to the possibility of a US attack on Iran, he added: “We are not going to make any nuclear dust in Iran. I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this. You probably read today the story about Iran. It’s sort of agreed to … the terms.”

I don’t know what “sort of agreed to” actually means, and I don’t know exactly what has changed, but I am going to take this as a positive sign.

A few days ago, a formal written proposal for a deal was delivered to the Iranians by Steve Witkoff…

The Trump administration gave Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal during the fourth round of negotiations on Sunday, a U.S. official and two other sources with direct knowledge tell Axios. Why it matters: It was the first time since the nuclear talks started in early April that White House envoy Steve Witkoffpresented a written proposal to the Iranians.

We do not know what was in that formal proposal.

But according to NBC News, one top Iranian official is indicating that Iran would be ready to sign a deal as long as certain conditions are met…

Ali Shamkhani, a top political, military and nuclear adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is one of the most senior Iranian officials to speak publicly about the ongoing discussions. He said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium which can be weaponized, agree to enrich uranium only to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran. Asked if Iran would agree to sign an agreement today if those conditions were met, Shamkhani said, “Yes.”

But another official, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is making it clear that enriching uranium is an issue that the Iranians will absolutely not compromise on…

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, called the negotiations “difficult but useful.” “Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up, and there is no room for compromise on it,” he said. “However, its dimensions, levels or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building.”

Araghchi is also claiming that the U.S. military simply does not have the ability to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facilities…

Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the country’s military strength has served as a key deterrent against potential U.S. military action, arguing that Washington has only engaged in nuclear negotiations because it cannot impose its will through force. “If the other side — whether during the earlier talks with the P5+1 or now with the United States — were able to destroy our nuclear facilities through military means, they would have done so,” Araghchi said. “They came to the table because they cannot impose their will by force.”

If the Iranians have no intention on backing down on the most important issue, does that mean that the Trump administration has decided to back down?

Up to now, President Trump and members of his administration have insisted that Iran must give up enriching uranium and must destroy all facilities where uranium was being enriched or there will be no deal.

If a potential deal really is close, that would seem to indicate that President Trump and his team have decided to compromise.

But if the Iranians will be allowed to continue to enrich uranium, the threat posed by the Iranians will still exist.

Something is not adding up.

Hopefully we will get more details soon.

For now, President Trump is stressing the need for the Iranians to accept the offer that is on the table…

He had stressed while speaking in Saudi Arabia that “this is not an offer that will last forever. The time is right now for them to choose.” President Trump followed up on Thursday by saying from Qatar, “We’re in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace,” according to AFP. He said, “We’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this… there (are) two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step and there is the violent step, but I don’t want to do it the second.”

Personally, I am rooting for peace.

Because a military showdown with Iran would be horrifying.

The moment we start bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian missiles would start flying toward Israeli cities and U.S. military bases all over the Middle East.

Once we get to that stage, there will be no turning back.

We stand on the brink of a major turning point in history, and the decisions that are made in the days ahead will have very serious implications for all of us.

