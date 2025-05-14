A supervolcano that covers 77 square miles is being shaken by one earthquake after another, but we are hearing very little about this in the United States. A full-blown eruption of the Campi Flegrei supervolcano in southern Italy could potentially cause a volcanic winter that would absolutely devastate global food production and result in a horrific worldwide famine. So it should deeply alarm all of us that the Campi Flegrei supervolcano was just hit by a “major” earthquake swarm that caused local residents to panic so much that many of them were literally running into the streets…

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the volcanic area around Naples as part of a ‘major’ quake swarm on Tuesday, sparking fear but no immediate reports of damage. The tremor hit the Campi Flegrei area in southern Italy at 12:07 pm, at a depth of three kilometres, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. It was preceded by two quakes of 2.1 magnitude, and followed by one of 3.5 magnitude 15 minutes later. The tremors were felt in Naples and neighbouring Pozzuoli, where panicked residents ran to the streets.

The reason why people run into the streets when there is an earthquake is so that they won’t be crushed to death by buildings falling down on top of them.

During the earthquake swarm, Pozzuoli mayor Gigi Manzoni encouraged everyone living in the area “to remain calm”…

‘A major seismic swarm is underway,’ wrote Pozzuoli’s mayor Gigi Manzoni on social media. He said it had ‘inevitably frightened the population’ but urged everyone ‘to remain calm, to remain in open spaces – this is a time of great anxiety’ before adding that he had deployed local police to the streets.

That whole area of southern Italy is so beautiful, but I couldn’t imagine living there knowing that a cataclysmic disaster could literally occur at any moment.

I asked Google AI what would happen if Campi Flegrei erupted, and this is what I was told…

A Campi Flegrei eruption, especially a major one, could have devastating consequences, potentially leading to global impacts. A major eruption would likely cause widespread ash fall, major earthquakes and landslides in southern Italy, and significant air pollution and acid rain. A volcanic winter, global crop failure, and even mass extinctions are also possible.

Oh, is that all?

As I have documented repeatedly, we are in the midst of a historic global food crisis already.

A volcanic winter would definitely push us into an unprecedented worldwide famine and millions would starve.

So I will be watching Campi Flegrei very closely.

Earlier this year, volcanologist Giuseppe Mastrolorenzo warned that a full-blown eruption of Campi Flegrei could potentially release ten times as much energy as the eruption that destroyed Pompeii in 79 AD…

The evacuation plan involves moving half a million people within 72 hours, which Mastrolorenzo considers a “very optimistic hypothesis.” If an eruption were to occur, the disaster for the region would be enormous. The energy released during the eruption could be ten times greater than what destroyed Pompeii in 79 A.D. The volcano has been emitting more and more carbon dioxide for years, recently 5,500 tons per day. The emission of hydrogen sulfide, among others, in the Solfatara crater, has increased fivefold. “The supereruption is long overdue,” concluded Mastrolorenzo.

He is right.

The clock is ticking.

One of these days, it will finally blow.

Of course so many volcanoes are erupting all over the world right now.

In Bolivia, a mighty volcano that has supposedly been “dormant for 250,000 years” is now roaring back to life…

The Uturuncu volcano in Bolivia’s Andes Mountains, dormant for 250,000 years, is exhibiting warning signs of a potential eruption that could threaten lives and cause destruction. Uturuncu, the highest mountain in southwestern Bolivia, caused a region near its summit—about 150 kilometers (93 miles) wide—to rise and fall, creating a sombrero-like shape. Over 1,700 recent earthquakes have prompted scientists to study Uturuncu.

I don’t believe that volcano has been dormant for 250,000 years.

But we do know that it has not been active in the modern history of Bolivia, and so the fact that it is being shaken by so many earthquakes is definitely alarming.

Meanwhile, it is being projected that a giant volcano off the coast of Oregon could erupt some time in 2025…

About 300 miles off the coast of Oregon, an underwater volcano appears to be rumbling to life. Scientists who have been monitoring the vast submarine volcano for decades say a flurry of recent activity — including an uptick in earthquakes in the vicinity, and swelling of the structure itself — signals that it’s ready to erupt. Current forecasts project that the volcano, known as Axial Seamount, could erupt anytime between now and the end of the year, according to Bill Chadwick, a volcanologist and research professor at Oregon State University.

Scientists are assuring us that the west coast will not be affected when this volcano erupts.

Hopefully they are right about that.

Speaking of the west coast, recently there have been reports of birds “exploding” in the northern California town of Richmond…

A disturbing avian mystery is unfolding in a Northern California town where residents have reported birds “exploding.” Residents of a neighborhood in the Bay Area community of Richmond, northeast of San Francisco, claim they have found multiple dead birds in their yards on their street. Security cameras even recorded one fowl’s fatality, showing it falling to its death from a power line after a loud pop was captured in the footage. The mystery deepened on Monday when investigators released the results of necropsies performed on two of the dead birds, suggesting foul play.

Authorities are investigating, but so far they cannot tell us why so many birds are dropping dead in this area.

Let’s hope that it isn’t something serious.

We live at a time when so many unexplained things are happening.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling that this is just the beginning.

I am entirely convinced that global events are going to become much stranger in the days ahead. That may sound like bad news to a lot of people, but to me this is such an exciting time to be alive.

