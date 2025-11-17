The chaos that has erupted in Mexico City is shocking the entire globe. Vast hordes of angry protesters that are fed up with the corruption of the Mexican government surrounded the presidential palace on Saturday. Law enforcement authorities knew that the protesters would be coming, and so they set up an enormous security wall around the presidential palace, but the protesters tore it down anyway. In all my years, I have never seen anything quite like this in Mexico. Could it be possible that our southern neighbor is on the verge of collapse?

At this stage, nobody can deny that Mexico is a failed narco-state. The drug cartels currently control about a third of all Mexican territory, and it has been estimated that they bring in approximately 600 billion pesos from drug trafficking each year.

Most of the drugs that those cartels produce end up on the streets of major U.S. cities, but Claudia Sheinbaum refuses to take action against the cartels, and she won’t allow the Trump administration to take action against them either.

The protest in Mexico City on Saturday was an anti-cartel protest. Many Mexicans are deeply frustrated with what has happened to their nation, and they are blaming Claudia Sheinbaum’s government…

Rioters stormed the barricades outside the presidential palace in Mexico City as an anti-cartel protest descended into chaos. Mobs of frustrated, mostly Gen Z Mexican protestors traded blows with cops and screamed slogans about how corruption and cartel killings have spiraled out of control in their country. Thousands of people filled the streets of the nation’s capital and marched to the palace, which is the official residence of President Claudia Sheinbaum, the progressive politician who took office last October.

A lot of people got hurt during the violence that erupted.

In fact, it is being reported that 100 police officers were injured…

At least 120 people – 100 of them police officers – have been injured in clashes during anti-government protests in Mexico City, police said.

Earlier this month, one of the most outspoken anti-cartel politicians in Mexico was assassinated.

His name was Carlos Manzo, and many in the crowd in Mexico City were heard chanting his name.

The protesters simply want their country back, but that is not going to happen.

A couple of weeks ago, Sheinbaum completely ruled out a new “war on drugs”…

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ruled out a new “war on drugs” as a response to the assassination of a regional mayor who was shot at a Day of the Dead celebration, a brazen killing that has sparked national outrage. “Returning to the war against el narco is not an option,” Sheinbaum told reporters Monday, referring to the bloody anti-crime offensive launched almost two decades ago. “Mexico already did that, and the violence got worse.” The president spoke as the nation was reeling from the killing Saturday of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan in the west-central state of Michoacán, which has become an organized-crime battleground.

Sheinbaum belongs to a far left political party called Morena.

In many ways, it is very similar ideologically to the Democratic Socialists of America.

During the election that resulted in her coming to power, 37 other candidates for office were assassinated by the cartels…

Claudia Sheinbaum was elected as Mexico’s first female president Sunday following the deadliest election campaign in the country’s modern history. More than three dozen candidates were assassinated, including a local government candidate in central Puebla state who was killed on Friday, increasing the total number of those killed to 37 ahead of Sunday’s vote, according to data from security consultancy Integralia obtained by Reuters.

As long as she continues to do what they want, Sheinbaum isn’t going to be touched by the cartels.

They were absolutely thrilled when she won, and they continue to be thrilled with her.

It would be difficult to overstate the power that the cartels have accumulated. In recent decades they have become increasingly sophisticated and increasingly militarized…

As Mexico’s two-decade war against drug cartels has worn on, cartel tactics have evolved. The groups have begun to focus not just on moving drugs to the United States but also on controlling territory inside Mexico, which has led to intensified inter-cartel battles and the groups’ increased militarization. Cartels now operate more like insurgent groups than purely criminal organizations, employing tactics such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drones, and the recruitment of foreign mercenaries, specifically from Colombia. As of May 2024, cartels controlled about one-third of Mexico’s territory.

If one cartel ran the whole show, there would be a lot less violence.

Unfortunately for the Mexican people, there are numerous cartel wars that are currently raging in various parts of the country…

The Sinaloa Cartel Civil War: Two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, the Mayito Flacos and Los Chapitos, are currently battling for control of the state of Sinaloa. Forces under leader Ismael “Mayito Flaco” Zambada currently control southern Sinaloa, while Los Chapitos are centered around the state capital of Culiacán. Los Chapitos recently announced an alliance with their historical rival, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and CJNG fighters have launched offensives along the border of Sinaloa and Durango against Mayito Flaco-associated factions.

The Gulf Cartel Civil War: Multiple factions of the Gulf Cartel are fighting for control of Tamaulipas, with the two main groups being the Metros, out of Reynosa and Grupo Escorpión out of Matamoros. The factions currently maintain a tenuous ceasefire after years of fighting.

Mayito Flaco and CJNG Conflict: Mayito Flaco and CJNG are currently engaged in multiple territorial battles spanning Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Durango, Zacatecas, and Chiapas.

CJNG Michoacán Offensive: CJNG is currently on the offensive in Michoacán, fighting against two cartels, the United Cartels and La Familia Michoacana.

We are being told that President Trump is considering going to war with Venezuela in order to reduce the flow of drugs into the United States.

But the truth is that far, far more drugs are coming into the United States from Mexico…

The switch to Venezuela was a surprise to those of us studying drug trafficking: Fentanyl from Mexico is the leading cause for overdose deaths in the U.S. Drugs trafficked through and from Venezuela are not synthetic opioids, but cocaine shipped to West Africa and Europe, with very little making its way to the U.S. Fentanyl, not cocaine, is the leading contributor to U.S. overdose deaths.

A couple of weeks ago, NBC News was reporting that U.S. officials had actually been planning an operation that would “send American troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels”…

The Trump administration has begun detailed planning for a new mission to send American troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels, according to two U.S. officials and two former senior U.S. officials familiar with the effort. The early stages of training for the potential mission, which would include ground operations inside Mexico, has already begun, the two current U.S. officials said. But a deployment to Mexico is not imminent, the two U.S. officials and one of the former U.S. officials said. Discussions about the scope of the mission are ongoing, and a final decision has not been made, the two current U.S. officials said.

In order to take action inside Mexican territory, we would need the permission of the Mexican government.

And every time this has come up, Sheinbaum has completely rejected the possibility of any U.S. military activity on Mexican soil…

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has flatly denied reports that the United States is planning to send troops into Mexico to confront the country’s powerful cartels, noting that she had repeatedly rejected such offers from Donald Trump. “It’s not going to happen,” Sheinbaum said during her daily morning news conference on Tuesday. “We do not agree with any process of interference or interventionism.” Sheinbaum’s comments come after a report from NBC News citing current and former US officials that the Trump administration has started planning a mission to send US troops and intelligence officers into Mexico.

We could go in without Sheinbaum’s permission, but that would be an act of war.

If we cross that red line, that would push Mexico into the arms of Russia and China.

But will President Trump really be okay with sitting back and watching Mexican drug cartels continue to flood our streets with illegal drugs for the next three years?

That seems unlikely.

I think that at some point President Trump will lose patience and take military action against the cartels, and at that point things will get really wild.

