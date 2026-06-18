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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
5h

Bill Koenig’s book Eye to Eye documents this very phenomenon…the worse we treat Israel, the worse our disasters get. He looks as far back as 1991. The parallels are uncanny.

Our blessings come (came) from blessing Israel. Genesis 12: 3

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Magdiel's avatar
Magdiel
5h

I voted for Trump all 3 times, but after his shameful and disgraceful surrender to Iran, I am so frustrated with him that I am done with him! No one EVER admires a coward!!! America is FINISHED!!! All of our enemies will be emboldened BIG TIME by this!!!

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