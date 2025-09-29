Does anyone else think that it is odd that a giant comet named “3I/ATLAS” has suddenly appeared at the exact same time that “World War III” has arrived? Another way that “3I” can be rendered is “III”. And according to Wikipedia an atlas is “a bundle of maps of Earth or of a continent or region of Earth”. In other words, it is a collection of maps of the world. On top of everything else, it is interesting to note that the planet that “3I/ATLAS” will come closer to than any other is the planet Mars. On October 3rd, it will pass Mars at a distance of just 0.19 AU. Needless to say, Mars was the Roman god of war. Perhaps all of this is just a coincidence, but if it is, it sure is a very strange one.

At this moment, a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is dangerously close.

European leaders have warned that they may shoot down Russian aircraft if they violate NATO airspace again, and in response the Russians have warned that shooting down their aircraft will mean war.

Of course the Russians have no intention of curtailing their air assaults on Ukraine. In fact, we just witnessed one of the biggest air assaults of the war so far…

Ukraine’s military said that Russia had launched 595 drones and 48 missiles overnight and its air defences shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles. Missiles flew over Kyiv – the worst hit city – as anti-aircraft fire rang out for several hours after the Russian forces launched the blitz. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack lasted more than 12 hours and caused widespread damage to a cardiology clinic, factories and residential buildings.

We are being told that “NATO instructors and targeting crews” were among those killed during a strike on Ukraine’s Starokostyantyniv airbase…

Two Russian hypersonic missiles struck Ukraine’s Starokostyantyniv airbase, destroying five US-supplied F-16s, Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles, along with NATO instructors and targeting crews, in a wave of intensified airstrikes. According to a Ukrainian Telegram channel from the site: “Everyone is dead, everything is destroyed, we are in agony”

Most people don’t even realize that western military personnel have already been dying in Ukraine.

And now that the peace process is completely dead, it is probably just a matter of time before NATO formally enters the conflict.

In fact, it appears that the stage is being set for an incident that will be used to justify that. In recent days, lots of mysterious “Russian drones” have been threatening military bases and airports all over Europe…

NATO has ramped up its air defences after mysterious drones continue to menace military bases and airports across Europe. More drones were spotted over multiple Danish military establishments last night, while multiple flights were diverted from an airport on a Spanish island after similar sightings this morning. It comes just a day after suspected drones swooped over Denmark’s largest military base – sparking security fears.

If you see headlines about a major incident involving a “Russian drone” in the weeks ahead, that will be a really bad sign.

NATO may use such an incident to justify a strike on Russian military assets, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just warned that any NATO military action against Russia will be met with a “decisive response”…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the West on Saturday that any aggression against Moscow would face a “decisive response,” warning against attempts to down aircraft in Russian airspace and accusing Germany of militaristic rhetoric.

For weeks, there have been signs that NATO is preparing for a military showdown with Russia.

And now we are being told that a train carrying U.S. tanks has been photographed in Estonia heading in the direction of the Russian border.

I am deeply troubled by all of this.

Meanwhile, NBC News is reporting that the U.S. is preparing to conduct military strikes inside Venezuelan territory…

U.S. military officials are drawing up options to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela, and strikes within that country’s borders could potentially begin in a matter of weeks, four sources told NBC News. Those sources are two U.S. officials familiar with the planning and two other sources familiar with the discussions. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly. Striking inside Venezuela would be another escalation in the Trump administration’s military campaign against alleged drug targets and its stance toward Venezuela’s government.

We have blown up several Venezuelan boats that were carrying drugs, but actually conducting military strikes inside Venezuelan territory would be an act of war.

Do we really want to go to war with Venezuela?

When asked about this, one administration official said that President Trump is “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country”…

NBC asked for comment from the Trump administration about the strike plan, receiving this previous statement from the president: “We’ll see what happens. Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers and drugs. It’s not acceptable.” A senior administration official told the outlet that the president is “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice.”

I never imagined that we would be going to war with Venezuela in 2025.

But here we are.

On the other side of the world, Israel continues to take control of more ground in Gaza City…

In recent days, the IDF has expanded the scope of strikes across Gaza City, targeting more than 140 sites each night. As more than 800,000 of one million residents of the city have evacuated, the IDF has gained operational control of more than half of Gaza City as of Saturday, according to sources in the IDF Southern Command. Sources in the Southern Command told Walla that the IDF’s territorial gains resulted from coordinated maneuvers at multiple points by various divisions as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.

Various peace plans are being proposed to stop the fighting.

Let us hope that peace prevails, but I have a feeling that more “surprises” are still ahead.

On top of everything else, China continues to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan…

A classified US military intelligence report seen by the ABC says China is rapidly building up the country’s commercial ferry fleet to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan. The report dates from earlier this year and was prepared by members of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for the Pentagon. The US intelligence says the large ocean-going vessels have been modified to carry tanks and partake in amphibious operations.

I was very alarmed when I read that.

The Chinese fully intend to take control of Taiwan sooner or later.

And we have also learned that the Russians have been heavily involved in the preparations…

Moscow is helping China to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan, according to an analysis of leaked Russian documents by a UK-based defense and security forum. The Royal United Services Institute’s analysis is based on around 800 pages of documents, including contracts and lists of equipment to be supplied by Moscow to Beijing, from the Black Moon hacktivist group. The mix of completed and apparent draft Russian documents reference meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations and payment and delivery timelines for high-altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles.

While all of this is going on, every general and every admiral in the U.S. military will be gathering at a U.S. military base in Virginia this week.

A lot of people are freaking out about this, and now we are being told that even President Trump plans to attend…

President Trump plans to attend the Tuesday meeting in Quantico with generals and admirals that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called last week, according to a source familiar. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Trump’s attendance was first reported by Axios. U.S. officials confirmed last week that generals and admirals were being called in from all over the world for a meeting at Quantico, but no further details were given.

Personally, I would never gather all of my generals and all of my admirals in a single location.

It is just too dangerous.

One man that has forty years of military experience says that he has never seen anything like it…

In my forty years in uniform, I never saw anything like it. While senior leaders have been recalled to Washington to meet with the secretary of defense during all our wars, never once did a secretary summon all of the hundreds of one- to four-stars from each of the services, plus their top enlisted counterparts, from every corner of the globe to a single auditorium. Not during the Cold War, not during Desert Storm, not during the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Not Rumsfeld, not Gates, not Panetta, not Mattis, not Austin. They likely didn’t do it because it is disruptive. It is expensive. And it is unnecessary.

We are seeing so many things happen that we have never seen before.

And I am entirely convinced that the months ahead will be a time of war.

If things go badly, the U.S. could easily end up being involved in three or four wars simultaneously.

Prior to World War I, nobody had any idea how bad it would be.

Prior to World War II, nobody had any idea how bad it would be.

Now we are in the early stages of World War III, and we need to step back from the precipice while we still can.

