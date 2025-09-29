Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
7h

Wow! I can hardly wait for the return of Jesus Christ! It looks imminent now! Hallelujah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
7hEdited

thanks so much. I was just reading a book talking about the connections of comets to evil happenings on the Earth. Just 3 days ago - with my friend, over the phone and while we were reading it - all the lights went out in my house. It was just a power update that I had been warned was going to happen, but my friend freaked. She lost me, because my land line went dead - she wasn't even sitting in the dark, like I was, but it was strange. " Satan waits for comets because his power attaches onto them and is carried through the solar system. Comets are living proof that Gravity is not what holds our solar system together. They defy all law "....it was something like that.

But I would also like to say, that according to the same author - Comets can be seen as vaccuum cleaners for evil. They sweep everything behind them in their tails. So maybe this beautiful incredible phenomena will sweep away the urge for death that is inhabiting our planet's so called leadership

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture