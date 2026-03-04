If Iran is not bluffing, this war could be about to take a very apocalyptic turn. The Iranians keep dropping hints that they possess very powerful weapons that they will soon use against the United States and Israel. But why should we believe them when they have such a long history of lying? As I pointed out in my last article, the Iranians have lied to us over and over again. So it is entirely possible that they are bluffing in a desperate attempt to get us to back off. I cannot blame anyone that is convinced that is what is happening here.

But what if they are actually telling us the truth this time?

Going all the way back to the 1990s, there have been reports that Iran has either acquired or has attempted to acquire certain types of weapons.

This is something that I have written about many times.

Obviously the Iranians have not used any unconventional weapons since this new war started, but a spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry is claiming that they simply “do not intend to deploy all our advanced weapons and equipment in the first days”…

Iran is ready for a long war against the United States and Israel and has so far not used its most advanced weapons, its Defense Ministry says. “We have the capacity to resist and to continue an offensive defense longer than what [the enemy] has planned for this imposed war,” ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik is quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency. “We do not intend to deploy all our advanced weapons and equipment in the first days,” he adds.

This implies that they are holding back.

So exactly what are they holding back?

It could be nothing.

This could be a total bluff.

Or it could be something else.

The IRGC is warning that the “gates of hell will open more and more” as this conflict progresses…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Tuesday that the “gates of hell will open more and more” on the United States and Israel, as Iranian forces launched fresh attacks on Israeli territory and a U.S. military base in Qatar. Tehran also warned European nations that joining the conflict would constitute an “act of war.”

It is entirely possible that this is big talk from a defeated foe.

But they seem so confident.

One regime official reportedly told the Financial Times that we will soon witness “further escalation”…

The Iranian military is being destroyed, and Iran is rapidly running through their supplies of ballistic missiles.

So how could they possibly “escalate” matters?

To me, the only possible way that Iran will be able to achieve “further escalation” is to use unconventional weapons.

Personally, it would not shock me at all if the Iranians decided to use chemical or biological weapons.

But could they also possess weapons that are even more deadly?

Steve Witkoff is claiming that Iranian negotiators were actually bragging about how advanced their nuclear program had become…

US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, meanwhile, revealed that Iranian negotiators boasted “to us directly, with no shame,” in talks earlier this year, that they had evaded international safeguards to enrich enough uranium so as “to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.”

Apparently the negotiations that occurred just before the war started did not go well at all.

The Iranians felt that they had an “inalienable right” to keep moving their nuclear program forward, and U.S. officials felt that they had an “inalienable right” to stop them…

Still, Witkoff said the Iranian negotiators “were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.” He said that during that first meeting, the Iranian negotiators insisted on “an inalienable right” to enrich their nuclear fuel. “We responded that the president feels we have the inalienable right to stop you dead in your tracks,” Witkoff recalled. “Jared and I just sort of looked at ourselves flummoxed, and said, ‘We’re really in for it now.’”

Wow.

That is crazy.

I guess all of the talk about how the negotiations were making “progress” was just a bunch of nonsense.

Earlier today, the IDF destroyed a secret nuclear weapons development compound in Iran.

We are being told that Iranian nuclear scientists were using that facility “to develop a key component for nuclear weapons”.

Could the Iranians have something up their sleeves that most western experts were not anticipating?

I don’t know.

For now, the Iranians are still limiting themselves to using conventional weapons, and they have been heavily targeting energy infrastructure in nearby countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that Iranian leaders are attempting to take the entire region down with them…

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Iran of pursuing a scorched-earth strategy as it comes under mounting military pressure, warning that Tehran is deliberately targeting energy infrastructure across the Middle East under the logic that if the regime falls, it will take the wider region down with it. Fidan said Iran has made a calculated assessment that any existential threat to the regime should trigger maximum regional damage. Tehran, he explained, is acutely aware of how critical energy infrastructure in neighboring countries is to the global economy, and is exploiting that vulnerability as a form of leverage. “Iran is pursuing a strategy of ‘if I go down, I will take the region with me,’ and is targeting energy infrastructure in other countries, particularly critical ones,” Fidan said. The foreign minister added that as military strikes against Iran intensify, Tehran is escalating its attacks on regional energy assets to build pressure against the forces arrayed against it, effectively turning the Gulf’s interconnected oil and gas networks into a weapon of deterrence.

It will be very interesting to see if there is a shift in Iranian strategy now that a new supreme leader has been elected.

We are being told that Ayatollah Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been selected after intense pressure from the IRGC…

Iran’s new Supreme Leader has been chosen, Iranian media report. Ali Khamenei’s second eldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been elected by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as the country’s next Supreme Leader, according to Iran International. Sources told the outlet that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) put pressure on the assembly to appoint a successor after Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday. Israeli officials were expecting Mojtaba to step into his father’s shoes, according to Israeli outlet Ynetnews.

So now one Khamenei has replaced another, and 125,000 heavily-armed members of the IRGC are still firmly in control of major cities throughout Iran.

What this means is that regime change is still a long way away.

From this point forward, most top Iranian leaders will be hiding under hospitals, schools and mosques.

As a result, it will not be possible to target them from the air.

And there are already lots of reports that the members of the IRGC are attempting to blend into the general population as much as possible.

So how will it be possible to achieve regime change without boots on the ground?

I have no idea.

But if the Iranians choose to use unconventional weapons at some point, the U.S. and Israel will have no choice but to end the current regime.

War can be very unpredictable, and I think that a lot of twists and turns are still ahead of us.

