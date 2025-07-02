When I learned that nearly 12,000 German companies had gone bankrupt during the first half of 2025, I knew that I had to write about it. The German economy has been deeply struggling for more than two years, and now it appears that a breaking point is rapidly approaching. It isn’t going to take much to push the economy of Germany over the edge, and as you will see below, a deadline that is coming up later this month could potentially be the trigger event that causes that to happen.

Interestingly, many years ago David Wilkerson warned that a global economic collapse would begin in Germany. Considering the fact that Germany’s economy seems to be imploding right now, I thought that this would be a good time to revisit that prophecy.

In 1974, a book written by David Wilkerson entitled “The Vision” was published.

In that book, Wilkerson explained that in 1973 he was shown “economic confusion striking Europe first” before it spread to the rest of the planet.

That is pretty specific.

But during a subsequent sermon, Wilkerson got even more specific.

According to Wilkerson, he was shown that the global economic collapse is “going to start in Germany”…

To give some background, first, in his book, “The Vision,” at the beginning of chapter 1, Wilkerson states, “I see total economic confusion striking Europe first, and then affecting Japan, the United States, Canada, and all other nations shortly thereafter.” So, the economic collapse begins in Europe. There is a slightly different version of this which is circulating on various sites on the internet, usually titled “David Wilkerson’s Economic Vision.” This is the one you quoted, where he narrates how the collapse starts in Europe, spreads to South America, then Mexico, then the U.S. Notice he again mentions Europe first, and then later, “the first country (that) goes bankrupt,” but doesn’t identify the country. Well, I did some more digging and found this audio sermon by Wilkerson: AT EXACTLY 2:03 (see audio below) HE STATES: “It’s going to start in GERMANY!!!” After that he says it will “spread to Japan, and finally to the U.S.”

If you are not familiar with this prophecy, you can find the audio mentioned in the quote above on YouTube…

It has been many years since David Wilkerson first issued this warning.

Is now the time when it will finally be fulfilled?

We do know that the German economy has been a mess for more than two years.

We also know that nearly 12,000 German companies declared bankruptcy during the first half of this year…

Germany endured the highest wave of corporate bankruptcies in a decade in the first half of this year, a study by economic tracking agency Creditreform has suggested. The first six months of this year saw some 11,900 German companies go bust, the study released on Thursday indicates. The figure represented a 9.4% increase over the same period last year, according to the agency. Some 141,000 employees worked at the companies affected.

The fact that there has been a big jump in the number of companies going bankrupt this year is extremely alarming, because last year was absolutely terrible too…

In 2024, more companies closed than in the previous major financial and economic crisis in 2011. High electricity prices have meant that energy-intensive industries have been hit especially hard. In addition, companies are having to close due to a shortage of workers and specialists as society is ageing. Germany’s burgeoning bureaucracy is another major factor hampering business.

And we are being warned that the number of bankruptcies could go even higher during the second half of 2025…

The situation is expected to remain difficult as Germany continues to struggle with a recession that has dragged on for two years already. The wave of bankruptcies might ultimately increase in the next six months, given that the “persistently high level of insolvencies is increasingly triggering chain reactions,” Hantzsch warned.

This is already one of the worst economic downturns that Germany has experienced in the post-World War II era, and many experts believe that it is just getting started.

At this point, the unemployment rate in Germany has already risen to a very alarming level…

As Germany’s economic malaise persists, the number of unemployed people has climbed by 7 per cent in June compared to a year before. Currently, 2,914 million people in Germany are unemployed — corresponding to an unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent.

Even though things are quite bad in Germany at the moment, we still are not witnessing the kind of economic nightmare that David Wilkerson warned about.

But is there something that could potentially push Germany over the edge in the near future?

Yes.

The German economy is very heavily dependent on exports.

In particular, Germany conducts a tremendous amount of trade with the United States. In fact, Germany exports more stuff to the United States than anywhere else in the world.

Unfortunately for Germany, U.S. tariffs on imports from the EU are scheduled to go up to 50 percent on July 9th. The following comes from Google AI…

On July 9, the US is scheduled to impose a 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union, as per a decision by President Trump. This tariff was initially set to go into effect earlier, but was delayed to allow for further trade negotiations. The negotiations are ongoing, with a focus on a potential quota system for steel imports.

President Trump is insisting that the deadline will not be extended.

If a deal is not reached between the U.S. and the EU, it will be absolutely disastrous for the German economy.

But even if there is some sort of a miracle and a trade deal gets done, it appears that the German economy will continue to head in the wrong direction for the foreseeable future anyway.

So let’s keep a very close eye on any economic news coming out of Germany. If this really is the time of David Wilkerson’s prophecy, we should soon see some major shaking.

