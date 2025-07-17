China has been quietly buying up land and businesses all over the United States. For years, this was largely unnoticed, but now some people are finally starting to realize that something really strange has been going on. Often, the Chinese will pay far more than market value for a strategic piece of infrastructure. Why would they do this? In New Hampshire, a Chinese beverage company recently purchased an industrial site that is located next to a key drinking water facility for four times the assessed value of the property…

Chinese invasion in New Hampshire!? A Chinese beverage company has paid FOUR TIMES the assessed value for an industrial site with access to the region’s drinking water. A Chinese company has also purchased an abandoned college in the area. Locals are puzzled and concerned by the shadowy transactions.

When you start digging deeper, the details of the transaction become even more alarming.

The beverage company that purchased this industrial site is owned by Zhong Shanshan.

And it turns out that Zhong Shanshan is China’s richest man…

China’s largest beverage company, Nongfu Spring, has bought a site in Nashua, New Hampshire, next to the Pennichuck water system. The firm, owned by China’s richest man, Zhong Shanshan, will have access to the local water for its plant, NewsNation reported last month. This has caused alarm among locals and politicians, who say most people in Nashua are unaware of the sale.

Shanshan also has very deep ties to the communist Chinese government.

Of course all very wealthy individuals in China have very deep ties to the government.

It is being reported that the property in New Hampshire was only worth 15 million dollars, but Shanshan was willing to pay 67 million dollars for it…

Stag Industrial Holdings LLC, a real estate investment trust, sold the land to NF North America, a subsidiary of Nongfu Spring, on January 31, according to the Hillsborough County Register of Deeds, reviewed by New Hampshire newspaper The Keene Sentinel. The property, a 337,391-square-foot single-story building on 23 acres at 80 Northwest Blvd., which has not been used for 11 years, was bought at four times more than its assessed value – $67 million, despite it being valued at $15 million by the city of Nashua.

What makes that particular piece of property worth 67 million dollars to Shanshan?

Many of us would really love to know.

It has been revealed that the Chinese have also acquired another large piece of property that is just a few miles away.

The entire 50 acre campus of Daniel Webster College was purchased by a Chinese investor that paid double what it was worth…

The Nongfu Spring expansion in Nashua isn’t the only Chinese investment. A few miles away, a Chinese investor purchased the former campus of what was Daniel Webster College. The 50-acre site was sold for $14 million about seven years ago but is mostly abandoned today. The mayor of Nashua, Jim Donchess, said the investor paid double what the property was worth.

Unfortunately, this isn’t just happening in New Hampshire.

The truth is that the Chinese have been gobbling up property all over America.

In fact, Fox Business is reporting that Chinese buyers purchased “$13.7 billion worth of existing homes” in the United States during a recent 12 month period…

The report highlights that Chinese buyers represented the largest portion of foreign investors in terms of total spending and transaction volume, purchasing $13.7 billion worth of existing homes – an 83% increase from the prior year. That is a significant uptick from the $7.5 billion worth of purchases in the prior year, according to NAR. These buyers also have the highest average purchase price at $1.2 million, with the majority of purchases being concentrated in states with hefty price tags. For instance, about 36% of Chinese buyers purchased a property in California, while 9% purchased property in New York, according to the report.

We are constantly being told that we have a national housing shortage, and yet we are allowing the Chinese to do this to us?

How could we allow this to happen?

The Chinese have also been feverishly buying up farmland and businesses.

Today, the Chinese own more farmland in Texas than in any other U.S. state…

China’s biggest footprint is in Texas, where Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin once owned over 100,000 acres near Laughlin Air Force Base. After federal pressure, some of that land was divested — but Texas still leads the pack.

In Virginia, China’s purchase of Smithfield Foods enabled it to control tens of thousands of acres of farmland…

When China’s WH Group bought Smithfield Foods in 2013, it picked up tens of thousands of acres across Virginia. Most of it is still under Chinese control today — more than 85,000 acres, tied to pork production and supply chains.

In Oregon, one Chinese billionaire gobbled up 200,000 acres of prime Oregon timberland…

In 2015, Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao quietly bought around 200,000 acres of Oregon timberland. No food production, no wind farms — just a massive private forest, and not a lot of oversight.

And the list goes on and on.

Fortunately, the Trump administration has decided to start taking some small steps in the right direction…

The Trump administration is finally tackling one of the most underreported national security threats in America today: foreign bad actors buying up US land. On Tuesday, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, and Governor Kristi Noem announced the “National Farm Security Action Plan.” This is a move to block nations like China, Russia, and Iran from snatching up farmland near critical and very sensitive infrastructure. Sure, this is a strong start. But we’re sad to say it’s not nearly enough. Because what we’re facing isn’t just about some random maze and cow pastures. It’s about homes, residential rentals, and land next to nuclear research labs. It’s also about coordinated foreign networks quietly embedding themselves into American soil, while our own agencies are watching and monitoring through the completely wrong lens.

I agree that this is not nearly enough.

There is no reason why the Chinese should be allowed to buy U.S. land or businesses at all.

Hopefully our leaders will take action before it is too late.

One woman that left China many years ago and is now running for Congress as a Republican is warning that the Chinese are conducting a “soft power invasion”…

Lily Tang Williams fled communism in China and is now running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Republican. “I did research in English and Mandarin, which is my first language, and I was just shocked,” Williams told NewsNation. “I have been trying to warn people,” she said. “Xi Jinping has a China dream, and his China dream is to use a soft power invasion. Business. Education. Apps like TikTok and WeChat. Media. Entertainment. Everything they can, without firing one shot, to expand into western countries like the United States.”

This is a very serious national security threat.

Hopefully articles such as this will get more people talking about it.

Because if we stay on the path that we are on, it isn’t going to lead anywhere good.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.