Is a major cataclysmic event that the general public isn’t being told about less than two years away? In this article, I am going to report on claims that may seem absolutely outrageous to many of you. But these claims actually line up with a lot of the rumors and speculation that I have been hearing, and more importantly there are some eerie similarities to some of the things that I write about in my new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next”. Could it be possible that some sort of an extinction-level event is rapidly approaching? I would encourage you to consider the information that I share in this article with an open mind.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has become one of the most popular podcasters in the entire country. In fact, his podcast is now ranked among the 20 most popular podcasts on YouTube…

YouTube says its new chart, which updates weekly and features 100 ranked positions, “celebrates top podcasters who are redefining the next era of entertainment with engaging, influential, culture-defining shows across a variety of genres like News, Sports, Comedy, and True Crime.” In the first week, dated May 5 through May 11, Reality Check ranked No. 21. In the second week, dated May 12 through May 18, Reality Check moved up to No. 16. That puts Ross Coulthart’s NewsNation podcast one spot behind “The Megyn Kelly Show” and one spot above “The Pat McAfee Show.” Legacy programs like “60 Minutes,” “NBC Nightly News,” and “A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers” follow NewsNation further down the list.

So this isn’t just some random guy.

Ross Coulthart is immensely popular, and he has really good connections inside the government.

So that is why the outrageous claims that he made during an interview just a few days ago are making headlines all over the globe…

BREAKING: News Nation journalist Ross Coulthart claims that an apocalyptic event will happen in 2027: “Everybody’s telling me we’re on borrowed time” “I cannot begin to emphasize how serious a look I get… They’re saying to me, ‘People have a right to know this’… They are all constrained by their national security oaths. They want the public to know.”

So what is it?

Ross Coulthart says that his contacts inside the government cannot tell him without breaking their oaths, but apparently it is something really big.

During the interview, Coulthart speculated that it could be “a pole reversal” or “an asteroid hitting the planet”…

Coulthart says he’s been given a variety of possible scenarios. “Some people say it’s a pole reversal, some people say it’s an asteroid hitting the planet,” he explained. “Some say it’s A.I. reaching quantum and then all of a sudden we lose capacity to have control of our own computer systems. I have no idea.”

That is very interesting, because many believe that the Book of Revelation describes an asteroid hitting our planet.

Based on what he is hearing, Coulthart is convinced that “something’s gonna happen in 2027”, but he has also been warned about 2034 as well…

“Certainly something’s gonna happen in 2027 and I don’t know what it is. I’ve also heard 2034 and I’ve also heard other dates, much later. Depends who you talk to.”

Of course until Coulthart produces more evidence it will be easy for many to dismiss his claims.

But he insists that his contacts are telling him that we are on “borrowed time”…

“What I am aware of is that everybody’s telling me we’re on borrowed time, and I cannot begin to emphasize how serious a look I get when I say to people who are confiding in me, ‘What’s the timescale on this?’ And, they’re urging me to be urgent,” he added.

You can view the entire interview on YouTube and judge his credibility for yourself…

Needless to say, Coulthart is not the only one that is making outrageous claims about the next few years.

Inventor Weston Warren says that he is part of a group that has been tracking an object that they refer to as “the Black Star”. According to Warren, “the Black Star” is supposed to cause immense chaos as it travels close to our planet from 2026 through 2028…

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with a warning about an event that only happens about every 4,100 to 4,300 years. It’s a Biblical event that can cause global calamities such as the Great Flood of Noah’s day. Scientists call what is flying close to Earth the Black Star. The Black Star will not hit the Earth, but it brings with it electromagnetic power that can affect the iron and nickel molten core, reshape continents and threaten all life on the planet. Warren explains, “Most likely this is what caused the flood of Noah’s day, this inbound electromagnetic anomaly. It will eventually exit out of our solar system and will be jettisoned out between Earth and Mars sometime in early 2028.” 2026 looks like it will also be a bad year as the Earth moves closer to the Black Star while Mars, Venus and Mercury will be on the other side of the Sun. It is a similar setup in early 2028.

Just like with Coulthart, I really wish that Warren had more evidence to present.

But I have to admit that it is intriguing that his claims do seem to correspond with many of the things that I have been researching.

Warren is warning that global weather patterns will go completely nuts over the next few years…

Weston says, “Winds will continue to increase all over the planet. This applies everywhere, but in the United States, we will have greater and greater winds. There will be 30, 40 and 50 mile per hour winds. . . . I am talking 30, 40 and 50 mile per hour winds that last for weeks and weeks and weeks. It will affect airflight, especially small aircraft. . . . Farmers are going to have a very difficult time planting because the winds won’t stop. With that, you will have property damage in commercial and residential. You will have roofs being compromised, trees, powerlines and hail stones will continue to get larger and larger and larger. At the crescendo, hail stones will be larger than soccer balls. Then you get into Biblical territory. When the Bible is talking about Earth changes, pestilence, famine and earthquakes in one place after another, there will be tsunamis, hurricanes and tornados. These are descriptions of Earth under stress and being transformed. It is all due to this second anomaly (Black Star) that has entered our solar system.”

Do you remember when one part of China was hit by wind speeds of over 200 kilometers per hour the other day?

Perhaps that is a sign of things to come.

Warren is entirely convinced that the object that he is tracking will not hit us.

But in the Book of Revelation it talks about a giant object that will hit our planet someday.

So I will be on high alert for any major news concerning asteroids.

Interestingly, NASA conducted an exercise in 2018 that simulated a scenario in which there was a 96 percent chance of an asteroid hitting the Earth in 2027.

Why did they specifically choose that year for the exercise?

Last year, NASA played around with a scenario in which there was a 72 percent chance that an asteroid “possibly several hundred yards across” would hit the Earth…

This year’s scenario: A hypothetical asteroid, possibly several hundred yards across, has been discovered, with an estimated 72% chance of impacting Earth in 14 years. Potential impact locations include heavily populated areas in North America, Southern Europe, and North Africa, but there is still a 28% chance the asteroid will miss Earth. After several months of being tracked, the asteroid moves too close to the Sun, making further observations impossible for another seven months. Decision-makers must figure out what to do.

NASA keeps assuring us that there is no danger whatsoever.

So why do they keep conducting such ominous exercises?

Let me add another layer to all of this.

It is being reported that in 2027 scientists will finally be able to officially determine if Apophis is on “a collision course with Earth in 2029”…

There is another problem. “Apophis is in the daytime sky and unobservable from mid-2021 to 2027,” Paul Wiegert, meaning any change in its trajectory will go unseen until just two years before April 12, 2029. However, he adds that a single observation during 2027 would be necessary to determine whether the asteroid threatened “an impending Earth impact.” “The deflection of Apophis by a small asteroid onto a collision course with Earth in 2029 — in addition to being extremely unlikely — will most likely be quickly eliminated as a possibility by simple telescopic observations when Apophis returns to visibility in 2027,” said Wiegert.

Right now, Apophis is out of view.

But starting in 2027, our astronomers will be able to see it again.

For some reason, 2027 just keeps coming up again and again.

Why is that?

And why do we keep hearing of government preparations for some sort of an apocalyptic event?

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlon, Catherine Austin Fitts claimed that the government has been spending trillions of dollars to create massive underground cities…

The federal government has secretly spent trillions building an elaborate network of subterranean “cities” where the rich and powerful can shelter during a “near-extinction event,” a former Bush White House official sensationally claimed. About 170 such bunkers have been built across the country since 1998 – including some resting beneath the oceans off the US coast, 74-year-old Catherine Austin Fitts told Tucker Carlson during a recent appearance on his podcast. “It’s preparation for catastrophe,” Fitts said, according to Realtor.com.

What if she is right?

What if the government really has been constructing underground facilities for some type of an apocalyptic event that they aren’t telling us about?

That really would be one of the biggest scandals in history.

Before I end this article, I wanted to mention that the giant ball of fire that our planet revolves around has been acting up again…

A massive solar storm that hit Earth over the weekend is intensifying, with the potential to trigger radio blackouts and strain power grids. Officials issued a Level 3 geomagnetic storm warning on Monday, which means solar activity could disrupt GPS signals, radio communications, and electrical systems, while also making auroras visible much farther south than usual.

I keep warning my readers to keep a close eye on the Sun.

Eventually, this is going to become a very big story.

Thanks to the solar storm that is now hitting us, many of you that live in northern states may be able to see the northern lights on Monday evening…

Several northern states in the U.S. might be able to see the northern lights on Sunday, June 1 and Monday, June 2, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, may be visible in states near the Canadian border, according to the NOAA. Most of Canada will also have a chance to see the lights. While the likelihood of seeing the northern lights will be low for most of the U.S. on Sunday, Alaska and parts of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota will have a higher chance of seeing the stunning light display.

This is such a crazy time to be alive.

I believe that the most apocalyptic chapters in all of human history are ahead of us, and there are a lot of others out there that feel the same way.

So get prepared, buckle up, and hold on tight.

We really are living in the end times, and they are going to be wilder than anything that Hollywood ever imagined.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperbackand for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.